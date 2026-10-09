These 4 Titans shouldn’t be in Nashville past the trade deadline

The Tennessee Titans hoped they could take a meaningful step forward this season, but the team's 0-4 start to the campaign makes it obvious they are still in the midst of a long-term rebuild. It's imperative that GM Mike Borgonzi and his staff start offloading veterans to add to their future draft capital ahead of this year's trade deadline.

That might not be good news for fans in Nashville that were hoping to see Cam Ward and his teammates win more games this year. The quarterback's long-term status with the Titans now becomes the most important storyline for the Titans as the regular-season rolls around. The team cannot afford to strip away all of his supporting talent if they truly want to give him a chance to prove his viability as their quarterback of the present and future.

The good news for the front office is that their are several veterans on the roster who can be traded away without jeopardiizing Ward's future. The time is now for the Titans to start those trade talks. These four players should be leaving Music City in the coming weeks.

Jeffery Simmons should be traded, but almost certainly will stay put

The Titans made a sizeable financial commitment to Simmons in the offseason which signalled their intent to build their defense around him. The problem with that strategy is that he's currently 29-years-old which makes him a poor fit for the franchise's likely timeline for contention.

To Simmons' credit, he's still one of the most productive interior defensive linemen in the game. His PFF grade of 80.3 on the year ranks him as the seventh -best defensive tackle in the NFL. He's just the sort of disruptive defender that every potential Super Bowl contender would love to add to their group ahead of the trade deadline.

If the Titans were willing to make Simmons available they would likely get one first-round pick plus something else to give him up. It's the sort of move that would weaken the current team and strengthen their long-term future. The Titans should trade Simmons, but they appear unlikely to take that sort of PR hit with their fans.

The Titans should cut bait on John Franklin-Myers

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans spent big on John Franklin-Myers in free agency with the hope that he could come in and give their defense a much-needed spark. Unfortunately, he's been one of the worst defenders on the roster through four games.

It's easy to envision a scenario where a change of scenery would help the veteran get his career back on track. Moving to a contender could give him just the boost of energy he needs to shake off his early-season malaise.

It might seem odd for Tennessee to give up on a free agent after just four games, but they cannot afford to let his stock dip any further. Offloading his salary for any sort of decent draft compensaton would be a win for the front office.

Austin Schlottmann is not providing the Titans with any utility

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The plan in Nashville was for veteran center Austin Schlotmann to play just long enough to let rookie Pat Coogan get comfortable with the rigors of NFL football. Schlotmann has not held up to his end of the bargain through four games which makes him surplus to requirements for the Titans.

The 31-year-old has held up reasonably well in pass protection, but his poor run blocking has really hampered the Titans' hopes of getting their ground game moving. He ranks 31st in the NFL in that category, which backs up what the film suggests. He has been entirely unable to generate any push on the interior for his team.

It's time for Tennessee to pass the torch to Coogan at center. He may not be the long-term answer, but it's clear Schlottmann is not. The Titans should deal him to anyone willing to offer any measure of draft compensation.

Tony Pollard is the wrong age to help the Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Tony Pollard has been a bright spot for the Titans offense this season. The cold reality is that he's a 29-year-old plying his trade at a position where players experience sharp age-related decline after the age of 30.

That makes it crucial for Tennessee to move him before it's too late. He should attract interest from several teams looking to add more juice to their ground game down the stretch. He's not going to net a premium draft pick in a trade due to his age, but a mid-round selection should be enough for Tennessee to make the move.

Trading Pollard might make Ward's job tougher, but it's a trade worth making for a team that is not going anywhere. He's a good player who just does not fit Tennessee's timeline for contention.