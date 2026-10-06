Cam Ward's time is quickly running out with the Tennessee Titans

The post first and foremost on Cam Ward's Instagram account is of him looking down at a football in his hands, in the Tennessee Titans' sharp new baby blue jersey, captioned, "Soon..."

Head coach Robert Saleh and the team's fans sure hope so.

Just a year and a half ago, the Titans plucked Ward with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, following a season at Miami in which he threw for the most touchdowns (39) and the second-most yards in the FBS (4,313). The vibes haven't been nearly as high since.

Even afer adding the talented young signal-caller, Tennessee has languished. The Titans are searching for their first winning season since 2021, but things don't appear to be looking up.

Cam Ward does himself no favors after loss to Ravens

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after it invested in a few wideouts for Ward, bringing in Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft and signing Wan'Dale Robinson to play the slot, Tennessee fell to 0-4 this time around with a road loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. This campaign is already starting to crumble for the Titans, and questions are already starting to swirl about the future.

Through four weeks, Ward has the third-fewest passing yards (726) of any passer to play in all four of his team's games thus far.

Near the end of a Week 3 away loss to the New York Giants, Ward zipped an ill-advised pass toward the end zone with 17 seconds left and was picked off, piling on more frustration. As if the defeats aren't enough, Ward's response hasn't been what's desired.

After the most recent loss, Ward wasn't patient as he sat down for his postgame interview and reporters weren't yet in front of him to fire off questions.

"They've got three minutes, bro," Ward said. "I'm gonna walk out."

Reporters walked in soon after. Ward didn't appear to know he was already being filmed. The disinterest in addressing the media obviously wasn't something taken well, especially at the position most expected to fall on its own sword.

"You've gotta do interviews," Johnson said. "You might not like what they're asking you. You might not like what they're saying, but you're gonna need them. Don't burn (any) bridges, especially with them, because their voice is much louder than yours, even though you're the quarterback of the team."

National pundit Bomani Jones feels like there's something going on behind the scenes in Nashville. For the local media to be so harsh with a young quarterback, he believes, is odd.

"You only have a media go that hard at the quarterback — let alone the young quarterback on a team that nobody expects to be good — with the consent of either coaching or management," Jones said Monday on his podcast, "The Right Time with Bomani Jones." "I don't know what they are telling people about him, but I don't know how that turns around. ... Everything about it seems sour."

It might still be just a little too early to tag Ward with the bust label, but he'll certainly need to turn things around quickly.