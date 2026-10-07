NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: 10 enticing trade candidates with Joey Porter Jr. dealt

At long last, the Pittsburgh Steelers gave in, sending Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in a trade ahead of Week 4. Losing an elite 26-year-old corner hurts, but knowing they were unlikely to extend him, getting something for him sure felt better than getting nothing.

In just two weeks, we've seen J.J. McCarthy and now Porter Jr. dealt. Who's next? With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumor mill is only heating up. Here's a look at FanSided's updated trade deadline big board.

10. RB Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

Potential landing spots: Eagles, Vikings, Lions

Not only are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now 0-4, but they've lost games against beatable opponents at home like the Browns and Packers, and it's anyone's best guess as to when Baker Mayfield will be back under center. It feels like their season is over, even in the NFC South, and that should result in them selling at the trade deadline.

There isn't much for the Bucs to offer in terms of expiring contracts, and they probably don't want to offload a veteran like Vita Vea, but what about Kenny Gainwell? The Bucs don't have to trade him, as he's under contract through the 2027 campaign, but he has just 13 rushing attempts for 26 yards this season, showing that he's been inefficient and rarely used. If Tampa can get a draft pick for him in a lost year, why not do so? Backup running backs, especially ones averaging two yards per carry on minimal work, are easily replaceable, and given his successful 2025 campaign in Pittsburgh, he might have a market.

9. QB Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Colts, Cardinals, Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints might be 1-3, but Tyler Shough sure looks the part of a franchise quarterback. That means that the team can afford to part with one of their backup quarterbacks, Spencer Rattler or Zach Wilson, for the right price. The one who'd generate more interest is likely Rattler, who started eight games for the Saints last season before they turned to Shough.

Now, Rattler didn't find ways to win games, but he did complete over 67 percent of his throws for 1,586 yards and eight touchdowns, along with five interceptions. These numbers aren't great, but Rattler played in a pretty rough situation in New Orleans, he just turned 26 years of age in September and he has some talent. Many teams could use quarterback depth, and Rattler, a quarterback without much of a future in his current home, wouldn't cost much to acquire.

8. RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Seahawks, Eagles, Packers

Not only are the Tennessee Titans 0-4, but they haven't scored more than 20 points in any of their four games to date. Cam Ward looks like a shell of the player the Titans expected him to be at this point, and tTennessee appears destined to pick at or very close to the top of the upcoming NFL Draft. That, of course, means that offloading veteran talent for assets at the trade deadline should be a priority.

Tony Pollard hasn't been terrible, racking up 221 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry this season, but he's also a 29-year-old in the final year of a three-year, $21.75 million deal he signed with Tennessee. It's never ideal to remove veteran skill-position talent from a young quarterback, but the drop-off to Tyjae Spears isn't drastic (if there is one at all), and Pollard likely won't be back in 2027 anyway. Getting a draft pick for him would be wise.

7. LB Josh Uche, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins edge Josh Uche | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Giants, Chiefs, Patriots

Speaking of 0-4 football teams, the Miami Dolphins are also winless — and given their remaining schedule, it's hard to envision more than a win or two the rest of the way. Given where they're headed standings-wise, they're another team that needs to be offloading veteran talent. Josh Uche is a no-brainer in that regard.

Uche isn't anything more than a rotational defender on a good team, but he has a $1.2 million cap hit on an expiring contract, which virtually every team can take on without breaking a sweat, making him semi-valuable. There would absolutely be a market for him if the Dolphins made him available, and he's a 28-year-old on a cheap one-year deal unlikely to be back in 2027 anyway. There's a good chance the Dolphins signed him specifically so they can trade him at the deadline.

6. WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Bills, Raiders, Chiefs

Finally, we can talk about a good team. Or at least one that's playing well: The Cleveland Browns are 3-1 — yes, they're really 3-1 — so no, they shouldn't be thinking about selling, at least not yet. That doesn't mean Jerry Jeudy shouldn't be squarely on the block, though. Jeudy had three receptions for 36 yards in Week 4, yet that mediocre-at-best performance was his strongest showing of the year. That speaks to the kind of non-existent role the former first-rounder has in this Browns offense.

Overall, the 27-year-old has just five receptions for 62 yards in four games. He ranks sixth on the team in receptions, targets and yards. He could use a fresh start, and Cleveland could certainly use whatever assets they can get for a player who is barely being used.

5. QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Cardinals, Jets, Buccaneers

I understand the argument for holding onto Mac Jones. He's a starting-caliber quarterback, and if Brock Purdy were to suffer an injury, the last thing they'd want is to not have Jones to turn to. With that being said, it feels like there's a new major quarterback injury every week, making Jones an especially appealing trade candidate.

The San Francisco 49ers shouldn't be rushing to trade him, but what if they can get valuable draft pick compensation? Turning down capital in exchange for a player they hope never sees the field in a meaningful capacity this season would be difficult, especially knowing Jones is a free agent this offseason and is likely to depart for a starting role elsewhere.

4. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Seahawks, Lions, Cowboys

Perhaps the most shocking development of the first month of the season is that the Houston Texans are 0-4. I thought they'd be in Super Bowl contention, but instead, it feels like their season is all but over. Rather than pray for a miraculous turnaround that would result in a playoff berth, the Texans should be honest with themselves about where they stand ahead of the trade deadline.

That means trading veterans on expiring contracts, much like Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans brought Clowney back to Houston, hoping he'd play a role on a contender, but while Clowney has been solid (1.5 sacks, four QB hits in two games), the team around him has been an utter disaster. He might not be a star anymore, but Clowney had 8.5 sacks in 2025 and can still clearly wreak some havoc. The Texans can get something decent in a deal sending him to a contender.

3. EDGE Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Lions, Bears, Ravens

Week 1 feels like a distant memory for an Arizona Cardinals team that shocked the world by beating the Chargers to open their season ... only to lose three straight since. It looked like they were in a position to steal a game from the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 4, only for a crushing pick-six to put the nail in their coffin. At 1-3, the Cardinals are looking like the bottom-feeder they were expected to be, meaning they should look to continue to rebuild.

That means selling high on veterans who won't be around when the team is ready to be competitive, like Josh Sweat. Now, the timing isn't the most ideal; while Sweat had a dominant 2025 campaign, he's off to a sluggish start in 2026 (1.0 sack, two QB hits in four games). Still, this guy is a game-changing edge rusher in the right situation, and getting him on a contender might be what revives his season (while netting Arizona much-needed draft pick compensation).

2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Colts, Bills, Raiders

It looked like Marvin Harrison Jr. might've finally had his breakout game in Week 4, when he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap off the Cardinals' first drive of their game against the Giants. Little did we know, Harrison wouldn't make another catch on the day. He was targeted four times, but only had that one reception for 12 yards. He now has five receptions for 85 yards on 13 targets in four weeks.

Can Harrison play better? Absolutely. However, it's clear at this point that he's nothing more than an afterthought in a Cardinals offense that's centered around guys like Trey McBride, Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier and Michael Wilson. It's never fun to sell low on an uber-talented 24-year-old whom Arizona used a top-four pick on just two years ago, but if he won't be featured in this offense, why not trade him now when he still has some value — especially when he's only guaranteed to be under contract through 2027? This might be the Cardinals' last chance to get something decent for him.

1. EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: 49ers, Seahawks, Bills

Much like the Texans, the Los Angeles Chargers were a team many expected to be competing for a Super Bowl. That's likely a reason why Khalil Mack chose to re-sign with them on a one-year deal. Instead, while Mack is holding up his end of the bargain with 3.0 sacks, 14 tackles and five QB hits through four weeks, the Chargers are 0-4 and have matchups against juggernauts like the Broncos, Chiefs and Rams upcoming. It might be a while before they even win a game.

As much as they don't want to, the Chargers need to understand that this is almost certainly not their year, and they need to play for 2027 and beyond. Trading Mack, a 35-year-old on an expiring contract, in exchange for an asset that can help them win next season is the only decision the Chargers can justifiably make in the coming weeks. Given how well he's played, they'd get something of value for him.