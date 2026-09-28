Desperate Chiefs-Cardinals trade proposal would give Mahomes a better WR option

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0. The Kansas City Chiefs also need help at wide receiver. These two things are both true, and if the team can find a way to even marginally fix the second thing, the chance that the "3" becomes a larger number and the "0" remains at or near zero would increase greatly.

How do you improve at wide receiver in the middle of the season? You find a talented but underachieving wide receiver on a bad team and you see what you can get done. The Arizona Cardinals happen to have just the player on their roster.

Proposed Chiefs-Cardinals trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Look: 2026 has been a rough season for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Once viewed as a potential generational prospect after his dominance at Ohio State, the reality has been that the former No. 4 overall pick hasn't lived up to expectations. In Week 3, Harrison had his best game of the 2026 season. That performance? Three catches for 40 yards. He was still only third on the team in receiving yards, though, and he now has a grand total of four receptions through three games. It's clear that he's nothing more than the third option in Arizona. Harrison was targeted five times, while Michael Wilson saw 17 targets and Trey McBride saw 11.

Arizona is 1-2 on the year and while the offense is pretty fun, the defensive woes and the tough division that the team plays in means that the playoffs are essentially out of reach. The team could hold on to Harrison and hope he figures things out in 2027, but as it stands, there's no reason to pick up his fifth-year option for 2028, so why not explore a move before his value drops even more?

If you're the Chiefs, you have to be willing to make moves to win now based on how good Patrick Mahomes looks. So far, it appears that the team's 2025 struggles were an aberration and that the Super Bowl window remains open for the team. Trading for Harrison is interesting because if he just needs a change of scenery, he can help the team both now and going forward.

Why do the Chiefs need to add a receiver? Well, because it's one of their thinnest positions. Rashee Rice has been good this season, but Xavier Worthy has struggled to produce, Tyquan Thornton has really only been a deep threat an nothing else, and while Jalen Royals has a touchdown, he doesn't have much else beyond that. Harrison could be a bust, but he could also develop into a solid No. 2 receiver by playoff time. It's a risk worth taking for Kansas City.