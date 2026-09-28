NFL Mock Draft 2027: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 3

The 2027 NFL Draft might already be in focus for some teams this season, which is a crazy thing to consider when we're still in September and only have three weeks worth of action under our belts. Yet, with some teams like the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans looking as bad as expected, other teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers being shockingly winless, and the New York Jets sitting pretty with three first-round picks, the draft has to be at least a consideration, because some of these teams might already be mentally onto next season.

With the season only being three weeks old, the 2027 NFL Draft order is going to change quite a bit over the subsequent 15 weeks remaining in the regular season, and of course in the playoffs too. But we're going to keep checking in on not only the draft order, but also quickly diving into our draft projections with an NFL mock draft for the top 10 picks based on the current order.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3) Houston Texans (0-3) Tennessee Titans (0-3) Los Angeles Chargers (0-3) Miami Dolphins (0-3) New York Jets (via GB (1-2)) Dallas Cowboys (1-2) New York Jets (via IND (1-2)) New Orleans Saints (1-2) New York Jets (1-2) Atlanta Falcons (1-2) Washington Commanders (1-2) New England Patriots (1-2) Arizona Cardinals (1-2) Chicago Bears (1-1) Denver Broncos (1-1) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (1-1)) Cleveland Browns (2-1) Carolina Panthers (1-2) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) New York Giants (2-1) Seattle Seahawks (2-1) Detroit Lions (2-1) Baltimore Ravens (2-1) Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) Minnesota Vikings (3-0) Buffalo Bills (3-0) Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Suffice it to say that there are some massive surprises atop the 2027 NFL Draft order after three weeks. The Buccaneers' abysmal start — which might only get worse after Baker Mayfield's thumb injury in Week 3 — is one of the biggest stunners, but followed closely by the Texans going winless to begin the year. The Chargers are in that category as well, though I think we all expected that the Dolphins and Titans would be hanging around the top five picks as well.

One of the most fascinating developments in the season, though, is how valuable the Jets' three first-round picks might end up being for the future of that franchise. All three currently fall inside the Top 10. Their own selection is actually the worst of the bunch as of right now, with the Packers (the pick owed to them by Dallas in the Quinnen Williams trade, which is the most valuable between Green Bay's and Dallas') struggling mightily and the Colts (pick from the Sauce Gardner trade) having a difficult time finding the win column early on. Maybe things turn around, but the Jets are sitting extremely pretty right now.

The Cowboys defense continues to let them down, however, which means they're actually right behind Green Bay/New York in the draft order right now, and followed close behind by the Saints.

Obviously, this early in the season, the 2027 NFL Draft order is going to change wildly, especially early in the year when one result can be the difference between roughly 10 picks. But for now, if the season were to end today with this draft order, what would the team picking at the top of the draft do with those selections? Feels like it's time for some mock draft action.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Team NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 2. Houston Texans QB Arch Manning (Texas) 3. Tennessee Titans EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas) 4. Los Angeles Chargers WR Cam Coleman (Texas) 5. Miami Dolphins QB Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) 6. New York Jets (via GB) QB Darian Mensah (Miami) 7. Dallas Cowboys CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) 8. New York Jets (via IND) DT Will Echoles (Ole Miss) 9. New Orleans Saints EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) 10. New York Jets CB Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia)

Though the Bucs would arguably be better off taking a defensive player, there are two truths in this draft: Tampa Bay doesn't need a quarterback after extending Baker Mayfield, and Jeremiah Smith is the clear-cut best players in the 2027 NFL Draft class. While trading out could obviously be an option, the Buccaneers can't reasonably pass up someone with Smith's pedigree and talent with the No. 1 pick. That then allows Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who's still my QB1 in this class, to fall to the Texans. There's a reason Houston didn't extend C.J. Stroud, and there's not really a case being made to do so now.

When it comes to the Titans, they could certainly consider turning the page on Cam Ward if the season continues in this direction. For now, though, it's likely they take the second-best non-quarterback in the class, Colin Simmons, who looks enticing after his five-sack performance against Tennessee. Then it's time for another receiver as Manning's top weapon, Cam Coleman, comes off the board to finally give the Chargers a legitimate WR1 in this offense that clearly needs saving.

That leads us to two more quarterbacks coming off of the board. Dante Moore's injury for Oregon and some of his inconsistent play leave some questions, which leaves the Dolphins to draft the electric Trinidad Chambliss out of Ole Miss to carry their franchise into the future and then the Jets to take Darian Mensah off the board as the next in line for Gotham.

Dallas gets some defensive help with the undeniable top cornerback in the class, Leonard Moore, falling right into their laps like manna from heaven. That brings the Jets back on the clock again, and they could find their proverbial Quinnen Williams replacement with the ultra disruptive Will Echoles, also out of Ole Miss.

To round out the Top 10, the Saints take a risk on Dylan Stewart, who was suspended indefinitely from South Carolina on Sunday after Week 4 in college football. He's immensely talented and can provide an influx of youth to a New Orleans defense that needs it, but there are obvious concerns looming now. And finally, you guessed it, we have the Jets again and they beef up the secondary further with new blood as Ellis Robinson IV has top-tier potential, even if he's slightly lesser of a prospect than Moore.