Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs after Week 2: Patrick Mahomes is all the way back

Week 2 of the NFL season is typically more indicative of actual trends than Week 1, as teams have more tape to crunch and a better sense of their rosters (or, in the Los Angeles Rams' case, more time to adjust their bodily clocks when not traveling halfway across the world).

On the quarterback front, there's plenty to write home about. From Patrick Mahomes' dazzling performance on Sunday night, to struggles from Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers, let's rank all 32 starters from the past week — with notes on injuries and what's to come.

NFL quarterback rankings after Week 2

Name Team Prior Ranking 1. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 1 2. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 3 3. Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 2 4. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 4 5. Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 5 6. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 8 7. Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 6 8. Drake Maye New England Patriots 7 9. Jared Goff Detroit Lions 11 10. Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 9 11. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 14 12. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 10 13. Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 13 14. Jalen Hurts Philadephia Eagles 16 15. CJ Stroud Houston Texans 19 16. Jaxson Dart New York Giants 17 17. Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints 20 18. Bo Nix Denver Broncos 21 19. Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15 20. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 18 21. Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 23 22. Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts 22 23. Geno Smith New York Jets 25 24. Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders 28 25. Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals 24 26. Drew Lock Seattle Seahawks -- 27. Malik Willis Miami Dolphins 29 28. Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns 31 29. Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings -- 30. Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers 26 31. Cam Ward Tennessee Titans 30 32. Cooper Rush Atlanta Falcons 32

Patrick Mahomes is not [expletive] leaving

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an unspectacular return from his torn ACL in Week 1, Patrick Mahomes looked much more like himself in Week 2, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs won an OT shootout against the Colts.

Did we ever doubt Mahomes' ability to bounce back? Not really. The Chiefs were quite bad last season for reasons that extended far beyond Mahomes. Now, Kansas City has restored its rushing attack, beefed up the offensive line, and allowed Mahomes to make full use of his unique tools. He's scampering out of the pocket and launching off-balance throws on a rope, just like the days of old. Kansas City looks every bit a Super Bowl contender right now.

Mahomes is still the most trustworthy (and certainly the most proven) quarterback in the league right now. While the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson can rival him from a pure talent standpoint, over the years Mahomes has shown a singular knack for meeting the moment. He rarely comes up small. There are obviously another 16 weeks left in the season, but don't be shocked if Mahomes reclaims his No. 1 crown before all is said and done.

Fool me once, fool me twice, is Justin Herbert a fraud?

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers lost 26-14 to the Cardinals in Week 1 and then lost 26-14 to the Raiders in Week 2. Neither team is expected to be very good this season. Perhaps the 2-0 Raiders are a sneaky threat with Klint Kubiak at the helm and Kirk Cousins under center, but in reality, the Chargers should be off to a fast start, taking full advantage of a cupcake schedule out of the gate. So what's the deal here?

Justin Herbert didn't take long to ascend to stardom and earn hype on par with the best quarterbacks in the NFL. On paper, he's got every tool in his toolkit: size, mobility, arm strength, touch, IQ. But year in and year out, the arc is constant: Los Angeles never really gets anywhere. The expectations were elevated this season with Mike McDaniel — one of the most acclaimed and successful playcallers in recent history — latching on as offensive coordinator.

We can have a McDaniel conversation, but L.A.'s problems start with Herbert. He's not solely to blame, as the Chargers' offensive line is a mess and their supporting cast has curdled under the spotlight. Then again, Herbert has three interceptions to two touchdowns so far this season, with a middling 59.3 percent completion rate. He suddenly looks very average. He won't get the opportunity to flame out in the playoffs if L.A. never gets there.

It's far too early for sweeping, definitive claims. So we can't call Herbert a "fraud" just yet. He is, despite recent signs, truly very talented. He does eventually need to prove that he can turn his talent into results, however.

Raiders are loving the Kirk Cousins experience so far

Kirk Cousins - Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are 2-0 after wins over god-awful Miami and secret-bad Los Angeles, but let's not write Las Vegas off as flukes just yet. The Raiders kept Maxx Crosby, added major muscle in the trenches and hired a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator to fix the clubhouse and revamped the on-field product.

Klint Kubiak's vision has resonated — and produced results, at least so far. It can't hurt that Kirk Cousins, who has worked with Kubiak in the past, looks right at home. Cousins is the longtime poster boy for a Kubiak style of offense, and even at 38 years old, Cousins can wheel and deal at a high volume. It's easy to forget that Atlanta finished above-.500 in games that Cousins started during his two-year Falcons tenure. You might not think so given his reputation in the Peach State. Anyhow, the Falcons look a mess. The Raiders certainly do not.

Cousins is more turnover-prone now than he was in his prime, but it's not a process issue. He still makes the right read far more often than not, with deft touch and accuracy. He's immobile, with less oomph behind his throws, which can lead to danger when he slings it into tight spaces. But Cousins is comfortable at the wheel, so to speak. He knows the playbook and executes at a high level. That means Fernando Mendoza can get more time to develop on the back burner, which will only aid him long term. This is a dream start for the Raiders.

Steelers have an Aaron Rodgers problem

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the opposite side of the veteran quarterback coin is Aaron Rodgers. For the 42-year-old former MVP, at the onset of his farewell tour, it appears the tank is totally and utterly dry. The Steelers beat a horrifically inept Falcons team by the skin of its teeth in Week 1 before scoring three points in a mucky loss to the Patriots in Week 2. Through it all, Rodgers has been arguably the worst QB1 in the NFL (Atlanta's Cooper Rush, for clarity, is QB3 when the depth chart is at full strength).

The Steelers aren't going to bench Rodgers any time soon, but therein lies the problem. The options behind him offer little certainty, but rookie Drew Allar flashed explosive potential in preseason, while Mason Rudolph has plenty of competent starting experience on his résumé. Mike McCarthy is Rodgers' guy, and Pittsburgh has for two straight seasons put all its eggs in the "Rodgers is still Rodgers" bucket. If past accomplishments and outmoded connections are all that's keeping the ex-Super Bowl champ on the field, however, that bodes poorly for Pittsburgh's odds of success. That postseason streak belonged to Mike Tomlin, not Rodgers or McCarthy.

Rodgers has taken six sacks through two games. He's crumbling under pressure, understandably averse to contact at this stage of life. It's not like Rodgers can't process the field and deliver the football with touch — he'll be able to do that for another two decades, probably — but his margin for error has vanished. He's running on fumes and the team around him just isn't strong enough to compensate, to put it bluntly.

NFL quarterbacks on the hot seat

Cooper Rush - Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Rush, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons benched Cooper Rush midway through an embarrassing 34-3 loss to division rival Carolina. His replacement was fourth-stringer Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie, who looked overwhelmed — and understandably so. Rush has been the worst QB in the NFL by a healthy margin for two straight weeks. Michael Penix Jr. is expected back in the saddle for Week 3, which is great for Atlanta. It also begs the question of how much longer Rush will stick around, especially once Tua Tagovailoa receives his eventual medical clearance, too. Strand should remain QB3, making Rush expendable.

Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' 9-3 win over the Bears kept the heat off of Carson Wentz, but he was not very successful against a holey Chicago defense. Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will resume starter duties in Week 3, but given Wentz's track record of extreme inconsistency, it's fair to wonder if the Vikings might eventually prefer the upside of J.J. McCarthy should Murray ever suffer another setback.

NFL quarterback injuries in Week 2

Jaxson Dart - New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

After initial reports indicating that Jaxson Dart might only miss a few weeks following a knee injury, which he suffered in L.A. on Monday Night Football, follow-up exams put Dart in line for potential season-ending surgery. That's a devastating blow for the Giants. While it's only natural to wonder which QBs New York might trade for, how many backups are actually better than Jameis Winston, who's beloved in the locker room? Expect the Giants to stick with Winston until they can't.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is considered week-to-week with a mild hamstring injury. He could return for MNF next week against Philadelphia. Or the Bears might turn to third-string quarterback Case Keenum, as primary backup Tyson Bagent is now in concussion protocol. A big sliding doors moment for the Bears, at least in the short term.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels suffered an extremely upsetting arm injury, dislocating his elbow on a tackle. It will knock him out for 2-3 weeks, per reports. So, in the end, not the most disastrous outcome for the Commanders — especially after Marcus Mariota faired so well last season's pinch starter.