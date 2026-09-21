Giants vs. Rams live player stats, box score and match stats for Week 2 Monday Night Football

After starting off the John Harbaugh era with a bang in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, this is the most hope that New York Giants fans have felt about their team in a long, long time. But in the NFL, hope only lasts you until the next week — and now Big Blue travels across the country for another stiff test, taking on a Los Angeles Rams team hungry to avenge an embarrassing loss in Australia in their season opener.

Los Angeles spent the offseason assembling what most viewed as a superteam the likes of which we hadn't seen in years, heavy favorites to waltz to a Super Bowl. Now, though, they're 0-1, with serious questions on defense as Myles Garrett lands on injured reserve. Aaron Donald is set to make his long-awaited return on Monday night, but will that be enough to help right the ship after this unit got torched by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia?

That's just one of the statistical storylines to keep an eye on from SoFi Stadium. Can Dart continue to improve in year two? How big a game will Malik Nabers have now that he's shaken off the rust? What can we expect from Davante Adams and this Rams passing attack with Puka Nacua on the shelf? The list goes on. But you can follow along with all of the action with the live players and match stats below with us.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Giants vs. Rams player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary