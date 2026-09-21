Is Aaron Donald playing tonight? Rams star could possible return in primetime

Did the Los Angeles Rams need Aaron Donald to be considered Super Bowl favorites this coming season? Likely not. Does it help? You betcha. While Donald didn't make the trip with the Rams to Australia, now that Sean McVay's team is back in the states, Donald is preparing to make his debut back on the defensive line.

For most players, taking a couple years off only to re-enter the trenches would be a big ask. Most players are not Donald, who is a physical freak and evidently stayed in playing shape since first announcing his retirement in March of 2024. With the Rams looking for their first win of the season against the Giants on Monday night, now would be as good of time as ever for Donald to make his season debut.

Is Aaron Donald playing tonight? Here's what the Rams said

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donald is expected to make his debut on Monday night against the Giants, though he could be on a snap count since he hasn't played organized football for over two years. That's to be expected — and frankly a necessity for most elite pass-rushers over the age of 30 in today's game — and shouldn't be taken as a sign of Donald's rust.

"I'm 35, I didn't play football in two years, so you have to be smart," Donald said as he worked his way back. "Even if I feel good, you still have to be smart."

However, Donald announced his intention to play this year in late August. He's had close to a month of practice under his belt, and is starting to feel like he's in game shape.

"I feel a lot better now that I got more practice under my belt instead of one," Donald said. "I'm getting in the groove of things, understanding everything a lot better out there, playing a lot more free, a lot more loose, and looking more like myself to me."

Rams depth chart if Aaron Donald can't play

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Garrett, the Rams need Donald now more than ever. He is thankfully expected to play on Monday night, but even so, the Rams will havy to rely heavily on their defensive line rotation to spell the 35-year-old from time to time so he can be available on critical downs. Here's what the Rams depth chart looks like on the defensive line with Donald included.

Position Player Player LDE Kobie Turner Tyler Davis NT Poona Ford Ty Hamilton RDE Aaron Donald Braden Fiske

Without Donald in the first game, most of the snaps went to Braden Fiske and players out of their traditional positions. While Garrett can play on the defensive line, he's best utilized as a floater and pass-rusher, rather than someone who can do both like Donald.

How Aaron Donald should impact fantasy football managers

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In short, there isn't much fantasy managers can do at this point. Because the game is being played on Monday night, the only way changes can be made is if Donald — or the Rams defense, in this case — were replaced by someone else playing in the game. Thus, if you own the Rams and Giants defenses (an odd choice, mind you), then perhaps make sure the Rams defense is starting, since Donald could cause some havoc.

The presence of Donald shouldn't impact any managers starting the likes of Jaxson Dart or Cam Skattebo, though it will make their lives a lot tougher. Donald is an elite run-stopper and has been since his days at Pitt. He can also rush the passer and has 111 career sacks.