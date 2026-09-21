NFL Power Rankings entering Week 3: Broncos bounce back, Bills and Saints on the rise

Not all 0-2 starts are the same. I mean, they all stink. It’s never a good thing in the NFL.

But the strength of opponent and injury situations and the upcoming schedule all play a role. We are still in the very early stages of this season, but we also have to keep it real. Life comes at you fast in this league and seasons can slip away before they get going and having a sense of urgency matters.

For two straight weeks we’ve watching staggering upsets and given the Cardinals and Browns their due. They were clear favorites to be the teams to be last to reach their first victory of the season and both have checked that box well before the end of September. Believe it or not, international games are ahead this week — Brazil this time — and the road is getting tougher already for some Super Bowl contenders.

1. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 1

1 Week 2 Result: def. Cardinals, 31-7

Businesslike work handling the Cardinals and stifling them for much of the game and expert work putting backup QB Drew Lock in positions to succeed. He looked like Sam Darnold finding JSN wherever he seemingly wanted to find him. Wait til the defense gets fully healthy and the Super Bowl MVP QB comes back.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Rank: 2

2 Week 2 Result: def. Colts, 33-30 (OT)

We defer to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid as much as we can. He has looked as good as anyone could have expected coming off a serious knee injury. Big win over Denver in Week 1 and this team is showing some pulse early in the redzone in ways we haven’t really seen the past few years.

3. Denver Broncos

Last Rank: 3

3 Week 2 Result: def. Jaguars, 20-13

No movement at the top here. That was a gutsy and hard-fought comeback win over the Jaguars. We think highly of what Jacksonville can do and holding them below 275 total yards shows you the Broncos took their woes Week 1 to heart. This might be the best defense in the NFL when it’s all said and done and Bo Nix didn’t look nearly as rusty in his second game back from surgery.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 4

: 4 Week 2 Result: Still to play on MNF vs. Giants

They knew the early schedule would be daunting, and it sure is, and the injury situation only complicates it further. Sean McVay does great work under tough circumstances and we expect this will be among the many teams that bounce back after a Week 1 setback.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Rank: 5

5 Week 2 Result: def Texans, 20-6

Give up all the passing yard you want if you clamp down in the redzone. Sexy Dexter Lawrence has made them a problem to run on, Joe Burrow put any injury scares to rest and the team that always digs a massive hole in September is 2-0 and atop the AFC North. Hmm. So maybe they won’t have to chase the standings for once?

6. Buffalo Bills

Last Rank : 10

: 10 Week 2 Result: def. Lions, 41-31

Joe Brady can definitely walk and chew gum at the same time or coach and call plays on offense. Josh Allen looks even more possessed than ever; they are getting a little more off the edge than usual. I have concerns about the defense, but they are putting their best foot forward.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 8

: 8 Week 2 Result: def. Titans, 24-20

Just win, baby. It’s not pretty, and I have questions about this offensive line, for sure. If Saquan Barkley is out a little, perhaps they can get the passing going a little more. They almost gave this game away to the Titans with turnovers, but at least Jalen Hurts is trying to sling the ball around some.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Last Rank: 13

13 Week 2 Result: def. Bears, 9-3

They are among our biggest movers again. You beat two straight division foes, with a backup QB, under duress; you deserve to be in the top quarter of the rankings. Kyler Murray might be back soon, and in the meantime they shut down the Bears in the rain. Not bad for a dome team. With the Lions and Packers sputtering, this is a great sign for Vikes fans.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Last Rank: 15

15 Week 2 Result: def. Dolphins, 35-13

Not going to go crazy about beating Miami. At all. But this is an old team that really needed a fast start after a truly bizarre offseason and sitting at 2-0 with a very tricky early schedule and another international trip still to come is great work by Kyle Shanahan.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 9

9 Week 2 Result: lost to Broncos, 20-13

Losing at Mile High to a pretty desperate Broncos team is not going to get you dinged a ton by me. That could be a preview of the AFC title game. Trevor Lawrence didn’t lean into his legs nearly as much as I thought he might.

11. New Orleans Saints

Last Rank: 18

18 Week 2 Result: def. Ravens, 24-17

Gutsy team not afraid to chuck the ball anywhere. Should have beat the Lions Week 1 on the road with a wild comeback and did beat the Ravens that way. Tyler Shough is pretty legit, Chris Olave is a game-changer and Brandon Staley, as your coordinator, can be very good. This team might be on to something.

12. Chicago Bears

Last Rank: 6

6 Week 2 Result: lost to Vikings, 9-3

A hamstring injury to Caleb Williams cannot be ignored. Getting carted off is never a great sign. Defense showed a lot more bite against the Vikings and I think they can still be a functional offense with Tyson Bagent taking over … As long as we’re talking just a few weeks.

13. Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 11

: 11 Week 2 Result: lost to Bengals, 20-6

We still buy this as a top three defense in the NFL. Very tough early road here, taking on the Bills in their first game with a new head coach and then the Bengals. This staff will tighten the defense up and they are starting to move the ball downfield better despite key injuries. Defenses win in this league. They’ll get going.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Last Rank: 12

12 Week 2 Result: def. Commanders, 37-20

They really may have been in trouble if Jayden Daniels didn’t suffer another brutal injury late in the first half. The hype about this defense being much improved — and we were guilty of it, too — might be just that: hype. But the offense is going to rack up points.

15. Baltimore Ravens

Last Rank: 8

8 Week 2 Result: lost to Saints, 24-17

They have serious injury issues and serious offensive line issues and a kicker issue. And now they have lost 16 games since 2019, in which they led by 10 points or more, most in the NFL. Jesse Minter managed to do it in his first home game, picking up right where John Harbaugh left off. Nice touch.

16. New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 17

17 Week 2 Result: def. Steelers, 20-3

Had to win that game because they could have been starting at 0-4 otherwise. This is not going to be a prolific offense and the defense will struggle against quality QBs. They face a lot of them. But Aaron Rodgers is not one of them and hasn’t been for a long time.

17. Carolina Panthers

Last Rank: 25

25 Week 2 Result: def. Falcons, 34-3

It was a comprehensive beatdown of a terrible opponent. But when you beat a division opponent by 31 a week after giving up 59, it’s a great sign. They can create explosives better than a year ago, and a year ago they were in the playoffs. This is a solid operation now. Simple as that.

18. Detroit Lions

Last Rank: 14

14 Week 2 Result: lost to Bills, 41-31

This defense has major issues, man. Not sure getting some safeties back will cure it. The brain drain from losing both of their coordinators from their deep playoff run is real. They have committed nine penalties per game and lack of discipline might mean the best of Dan Campbell might be a few years back.

19. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 20

20 Week 2 Result: def. Jets, 20-17 (OT)

Still not really impressed with this group. Starting to wonder if this coach is another one who peaked pretty early in his tenure and he’s not going to get this team over the hump. They always seem to suffer key injuries and there was a reason they went after Josh Jacobs when they did. Better get a lot more explosive if they’re going to breakthrough this season.

20. New York Giants

Last Rank: 21

21 Week 2 Result: Still to play on MNF vs. Rams

You can move up by not playing, That’s how it works. This has a chance to be a menacing defensive front and if you couple that with an elite ball-control offense, that’s a winning script. It worked for John Harbaugh quite well with Baltimore.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Rank : 16

: 16 Week 2 Result: lost to Patriot, 20-3

Rodgers is a hard watch, man. When it’s this tough this early, and there is so much football to be played, ugh. This offense doesn’t look particularly evolved or creative. Rodgers gets to do whatever he wants. The defense needs to pretty much win them games whenever they play a decent opponent.

22. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 26

: 26 Week 2 Result: lost to Chiefs, 33-30 (OT)

This is not an ideal start, and another injury to Alec Pierce is a very big deal. But they showed a lot of gumption after being railroaded Week 1. Daniel Jones should be more active as we get deeper into the season and he gets more used to his repaired Achilles. Must be an elite rushing team.

23. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Rank : 27

: 27 Week 2 Result: def. Chargers, 26-14

The Raiders are 2-0, man. How about that? We can quibble about who they’ve played. Kirk Cousins moves the ball in this offense and the defense has been much improved. On top of that, Brock Bowers should be back soon. Banking early wins as a rookie head coach is a big deal.

24. Arizona Cardinals

Last Rank : 24

: 24 Week 2 Result: lost to Seahawks, 31-7

No shame in losing to the Super Bowl champs. They are going to make a lot of offenses look washed. I’m willing to keep an open mind that perhaps they will not be among the very worst of the dregs of this league.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank 19

19 Week 2 Result: lost to Browns, 23-19

They better pray they didn’t make a Tua-esque mistake with Baker Mayfield’s contract extension. Nothing about the scope of this offensive inspired confidence through two weeks. Too many turnovers. Not enough go-to stuff. The weird delay with the storm is no excuse for blowing that game to the Browns.

26. New York Jets

Last Rank: 28

28 Week 2 Result: lost to Packers, 20-17 (OT)

They are going to be interesting on defense and maybe they sneak up and win a game or two we wouldn’t expect. But is it possible that happens after they’ve moved on from Geno Smith?

27. Cleveland Browns

Last Rank : 32

: 32 Week 2 Result: def. Buccaneers, 23-19

What a win for Todd Monken! The entire league thought their QB would quit on them and no team was dealing with more drama and turmoil just one week in. On Sunday, they looked terrible with 59 yards in the first half, but then came out of a two-hour storm delay and shocked the Bucs. Good for them.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 22

: 22 Week 2 Result: lost to Raiders, 26-14

How long before Jim Harbaugh picks up Mike McDaniel up by his capri pants and stuffs him into a locker? I could see it totally happening. Right? Like after a practice? Or maybe he’ll throw him in an ice tub. Harbaugh loses to the Raiders for the first time as a Charger and they can’t score. They can’t even put up hollow yardage totals.

29. Washington Commanders

Last Rank: 24

24 Week 2 Result: lost to Cowboys, 37-20

Unlucky in so many ways against the Cowboys, but they have big issues already at 0-2 in the NFC East. The defense is going to get picked apart. Marcus Mariota can be okay for a few weeks, but if Jayden Daniels is out extensively, this could get really ugly pretty fast.

30. Atlanta Falcons

Last Rank : 29

: 29 Week 2 Result: lost to Panthers, 34-3

Man, they better hope Michael Penix can play. They had a terrible offseason and they haven’t looked ready to play two weeks in a row. And this division might actually be pretty decent. Paying all those skill guys big money without having a QB is quite a way to go through life.

31. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 30

: 30 Week 2 Result: lost to Eagles, 24-20

Cam Ward should not be the face of this franchise’s failure and their problems run so much deeper than a kid QB just starting his second year in the league. Ownership is terrible, and there is good reason to believe this coaching staff is not going to win many games before it’s gone. Already.

32. Miami Dolphins

Last Rank: 31

31 Week 2 Result: lost to 49ers, 35-13

It’s on to 2027, folks! Thanks for supporting the 2026 Miami Dolphins. Count down the days til the draft.