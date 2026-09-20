Predicting when the Steelers could bench Aaron Rodgers for Will Howard, Drew Allar

The Steelers aren't a contender. I don't know how many times I have to say it. The organization appears unwilling to come to terms with their reality, which is honestly quite simple. If the Steelers went anything but 10-7 this season, they'd be lined up perfectly to select their quarterback of the future. If they hold out hope and find a way to secure an AFC Wild Card spot — which is their intention, mind you — then Rodgers will start the entire season and Pittsburgh won't know much more about their future signal-caller than they do now. They will also lose that game in the first half.

Sure, the Steelers coaching staff and front office have more access to practice tape than I do. Practice also doesn't qualify as regular-season games. As much as I do not want to overreact to one Week 2 loss against last season's AFC champs, the Patriots are what the Steelers want to be. Unless Pittsburgh's ultimate goal is to secure a 10-7 record and narrowly make the postseason once again, they ought to find a way to trend in the right direction. These days, that route doesn't exist, especially with Rodgers on the roster.

Steelers should bench Aaron Rodgers, eventually

Atlanta Falcons v Pittsburgh Steelers | Joe Sargent/GettyImages

The Steelers schedule is just hard enough this season, especially in the second half, that eventually Mike McCarthy could be forced to play a younger quarterback in favor of a predictable 42-year-old. Rodgers is in his last season. He wanted to play for a contender. The Steelers ceiling is winning one playoff game, if that. After their performance against the Patriots on Sunday, I'll take the under.

Still, benching Rodgers in favor of an unproven quarterback is no easy task. McCarthy is over 60, and Rodgers is over 40. The Steelers front office made the decision to bring both in, with the hope they'd, I don't know, rekindle whatever they lost in Green Bay? It still doesn't make a whole lot of sense to the average fan, nor should it.

The Steelers schedule is favorable until after their mid-November bye week. At that point, should they fall short against teams they should actually beat rather than the Patriots, then McCarthy could safely pull the plug on this experiment. Rodgers will not go quietly, but even he'd have to admit failure at that point.

Steelers QB depth chart, and when each might play

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills | Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages

The Steelers kept four quarterbacks on the roster after training camp. Here is what the depth chart looks like.

Position Player QB1 Aaron Rodgers QB2 Mason Rudolph QB3 Will Howard QB4 Drew Allar

Rudolph played a little on Sunday and could be floated in trade rumors by the deadline if the Steelers are out of contention. Most media pundits in this area — and the Steelers themselves — have been operating under the assumption that this roster is productive enough to contend, with or without Rodgers. Thus, if Aaron struggles next week, I could see Rudolph getting the call early.

But that doesn't really count. Rudolph isn't Pittsburgh's quarterback of the future and is set to reach free agency next offseason. That will leave the Steelers with Howard and Allar, along with whichever rookie they take in the first round. The Steelers would be much better off playing their young quarterbacks, Howard and Allar, should they actually miss the playoffs in 2026. Unfortunately for eager Steelers fans, the team won't admit defeat until very late in the season.

When could Will Howard start?

The earliest Howard could start is Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers would need a full bye week to implement an offense with Howard. Rodgers loves the kid, which means he would be on board. That won't be enough to buy Howard the job, but it should give him the first shot. It also makes the most sense given Howard is a second-year player and has more experience in the Steelers system (despite different coaching staffs) than Allar, who is unproven and raw.

When could Drew Allar start?

Woof. This season was supposed to be a developmental year for Allar. Thus, if he starts, something went horribly wrong. The best-case scenario for Allar is that he sits this season out and makes strides in practice working with McCarthy. Entering next offseason, he could battle for the starting job with Howard or any rookie the Steelers select. But if this season is dreadful enough, Pittsburgh would be doing themselves a disservice by not starting Allar in Week 18. That is my final prediction, but I also hope it never gets to that point.