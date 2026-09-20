This emergency Steelers-Jaguars trade could save Aaron Rodgers from injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a bad offensive football team. They've been that way for a better part of three seasons, if not more. At 42 years old, Aaron Rodgers chose to end his Hall-of-Fame career in the worst-possible way. Rodgers, limited mobility and all, doesn't have much of a run game to help and an offensive line that seems to be actively working against him. I do not say that lightly.

It doesn't help that right tackle Dylan Cook, who was already on thin ice entering this game, missed a Patriots pass rusher entirely on one of the first Steelers drives of the game.

I am no Rodgers defender, but what in the world is he supposed to do here, especially with running back Rico Dowdle and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. out? It's time for the Steelers to act, if they're actually serious about winning.

How the Steelers can add more help for Aaron Rodgers

Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp | James Gilbert/GettyImages

The Steelers have Dylan Cook, pictured above whiffing on Robert Spillane as he sacked an ancient quarterback, starting at right tackle. Behind Cook is first-round pick Max Iheanachor, who missed most of training camp with an injury. Thus, some depth at that position could be useful, especially if said player is ready to start right away.

Per spotrac, one of the top right tackle trade assets is Jaguars RT Walker Little. By no means is Little perfect, but at the very least he shouldn't play as poorly as Cook, and could come cheap.

The reason Little would come so cheap is his price tag. Little is not starting on the Jaguars offensive line, but he is still costing them $12 million. If the Steelers took on most of that salary — and there's little reason they shouldn't, since Little has an out in his contract after this year — then they won't have to forfeit much draft capital.

Can the Steelers be a contender in the AFC with Aaron Rodgers?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots | Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

Frankly, my answer here is not a positive one. The Steelers definition of 'contender' is different than most fans. I'd define contender as a real chance at making the Super Bowl, or going on a playoff run. The Steelers would define it as winning their first postseason game in nine years. I don't think that should be the standard, but I also don't have six Lombardi's in my closet.

Rodgers is a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback who has history with McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native. These two reuniting for one final season in the Steel City is a great story. It also doesn't look past 2026-27, which has been the Steelers problem for much of the last three seasons.

So, no, the Steelers won't contender with Rodgers, even if they add Little or another tackle to heal Pittsburgh's wounds at that position. If will, at the very least, keep Rodgers on his feet more and make his final season a bit more enjoyable. I'd argue that's what Omar Khan signed up for when he brought Rodgers back again in the first place.