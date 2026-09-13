Mike McCarthy's Steelers debut felt like Mike Tomlin never left

To get from Greenfield to Acrisure Stadium, you have to cross at least three bridges, by my count. As a Pittsburgh resident, I can safely tell you those three bridges amass more yardage than the Steelers passing game did on Sunday.

Mike McCarthy is a Pittsburgh kid. He's from Greenfield, after all, which was apparently enough of a reason to hire him, alongside his promise to find this ailing franchise's QB of the future. McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers have history, yes, and that is why the ancient quarterback is back for a second season in Pittsburgh. Much like the Steelers, Rodgers and McCarthy are stuck in the past. So are Yinzers, most of whom are among the loudest of Steelers fans. A win is a win, but is this really how you expected McCarthy's debut, against third-string Falcons QB Cooper Rush, to go?

McCarthy's team resembled that of Mike Tomlin. They won with defense, special teams and timely turnovers. Not with the offense McCarthy promised, or the high-flying passing game a Rodgers reunion suggested. Instead, both of these men look old, as if the game has passed them by. Perhaps it has. We have all season to figure that out.

What was missing from Mike McCarthy's Steelers debut

Atlanta Falcons v Pittsburgh Steelers | Joe Sargent/GettyImages

The truth isn't always fun. McCarthy's team looked a lot like Tomlin's 2025 Steelers. Defensively, they were sound enough — albeit with a better scheme thanks to Patrick Graham. Tomlin's teams also routinely took advantage of matchups against backup quarterbacks. Rush is a third-stringer, and even had the Falcons benched him, Pittsburgh would've faced rookie Jack Strand.

Frankly, even a resounding win on Sunday would've left Steelers fans with some doubts. Two straight matchups against New England and Cincinnati are sure to paint a picture Andy Warhol couldn't replicate. But the way the Steelers won was sloppy, and pointed to some obvious divisions in the organization moving forward.

Aaron Rodgers is a waste of the Steelers money

It's not like Rodgers is making $40 million per year. Yet, his money could go elsewhere. The Steelers opted to keep four quarterbacks on their roster, one of whom is Rodgers, despite the fact the 42-year-old cannot move outside of the pocket and looks downright scared the second he faces pressure. The Steelers offensive line also is not productive enough to keep Rodgers in the pocket. Any QB who would succeed behind this line would have to offer some mobility. Rodgers is not that, which is why the offense looked so out of sync, no matter what the Pittsburgh media tells you.

Steelers should commit more to the run game

Rodgers threw the ball 26 times in the first half. They ran the ball 21 times all game. While I surely understand McCarthy's loyalty to Rodgers — he never would've won a Super Bowl without him — being so pass-heavy this early of the season was bound to end poorly. Add in that the Steelers signed Rico Dowdle this offseason to pair with Jaylen Warren, and it's even more egregious.

DK Metcalf isn't a true No. 1 wide receiver

Perhaps the most painful realization from Sunday afternoon was that DK Metcalf, who the Steelers paid a hefty price for, does not use his frame to his advantage. Metcalf also got butter fingers at the worst possible time. DK is a giant, and perhaps more of a downfield threat than any receiver in the NFL. Unfortunately, he counts too much on officials who rule against him the vast majority of the time. Conspiracy theories aside, Metcalf isn't a true No. 1, but is paid like one. It's not great.

Steelers fans shouldn't buy into the Mike McCarthy hype yet

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills | Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages

Yes, McCarthy is from Pittsburgh. That is great! It's also a distraction the Steelers used all offseason to their advantage. Pittsburgh's last two hires — if you count Tomlin and Bill Cowher — were young and defensive-minded. While we all approved of an offensive coach for a change, the Steelers making McCarthy their head coach went against the mold. It'd be a surprise if McCarthy lasts five years as Steelers head coach, let alone 15, and it has nothing to do with his performance. He's over 60. Eventually, he will retire.

Steelers fans would consider McCarthy's reign a relative success if he is able to find and develop their quarterback of the future. So far, he has committed most of his time to Rodgers, while promising false hope about Will Howard and Drew Allar. Howard was brutal in the preseason, while Allar is a project at best. The Steelers won't play either this season, which is perhaps the biggest concern of all.

Again, Mike Tomlin could've coached Sunday's game. The offense scored 13 points, while the defense benefitted from a timely turnover and turned it into immediate points. None of that sounds like an elite offense finding its stride early. Tomlin coached this team to a 10-7 record and division title last season. Is that really the bar? The 2026 Steelers are sure playing as if it is.