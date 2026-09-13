NFL Mock Draft 2027: Full first-round projection to start the regular season

The NFL season fully begins on Sunday while the college football season has two big games in the book. Arch Manning has a signature win under his belt now with Texas beating Ohio State, though Jeremiah Smith certainly more than held his own, while Dante Moore at Oregon might be regretting his decision to not enter the NFL Draft. Regardless, this time of year is the perfect time to dive back into the draft pool with a full first-round projection for this year's class, a new 2027 NFL Mock Draft.

Obviously, things are going to change tremendously over the next eight months or so until the draft actually begins. There's almost an entire college season, an entire NFL season and then testing and workouts to consider. For now, we're setting the draft order based on FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl odds (so argue with them, not me). With that, let's rock a new 2027 NFL Mock Draft and make our way through these initial 32 first-round picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals – QB Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

Make no mistake, there was about 45 minutes of play from Arch Manning against Ohio State that looked frenetic and rattled. But when it mattered, Manning was nails. And let's not also overlook his teammates letting him down with two highly unlucky turnovers. Manning is the real deal talent-wise and continues to develop into the No. 1 pick who can save Arizona or whoever else.

2. Miami Dolphins – WR Jeremiah Smith

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

It remains to be seen if the Dolphins will move forward beyond this season with Malik Willis at quarterback, but he is under contract. What he doesn't have is any receivers around him. Jeremiah Smith is the easy selection because of that. He could walk onto an NFL field today and be a Top 15-20 player at the position, and that's probably being conservative.

3. New York Jets – QB Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

As stated, Dante Moore might be regretting the decision to return to Oregon. I'm not ready to start causing a freefall in the 2027 draft for him, but both the quarterback and his Ducks have not looked good to start the season. The 2025 tape still exists, though, and this looks like a pro-caliber arm with solid decision-making and real upside to be a franchise passer.

4. Cleveland Browns – QB Darian Mensah

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Junior

Do you think that Darian Mensah is enjoying his time in Miami thus far? He's been an absolute stud to this point in the season, albeit against far lesser competition. This is a guy with good arm talent and real touch on his throws who is also developing in terms of his process. As the quarterback class starts to separate itself early, Mensah has my full attention.

5. Las Vegas Raiders – WR Cam Coleman

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

I might've overstepped slightly to say that Cam Coleman and Jeremiah Smith are closer than people want to admit, but I don't mean that as a slight to the Texas transfer. While his diving bobble led to an interception against Ohio State, let's not forget how open he was on that play. He's a physical freak and I suspect he has many more big moments, more positive than not, coming for the Longhorns.

6. Tennessee Titans – EDGE Dylan Stewart

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Junior

Especially now that Robert Saleh is in the building, the Titans feel like a likely candidate to start rebuilding this defense with youth. Veterans have been brought in, but they don't have a game-changer on the edge like Dylan Stewart. He's a menace with elite physical attributes that may also still be coming into his own in terms of the details at the position.

7. Carolina Panthers – CB Leonard Moore

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

If the Panthers or whoever are sitting with the No. 7 pick and are still able to draft Leonard Moore, they're going to be doing cartwheels in the street. Moore has been the best corner in college football for a couple of seasons now and that's not changing this year. He has the footwork, the speed and the length that any team would want in a CB1, which makes him even more dangerous for Carolina with Jaycee Horn already in tow.

8. Atlanta Falcons – OT Trevor Goosby

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

The progression of Trevor Goosby throughout his career has been impressive to watch. There were times in 2025 when he was a bit up and down, but he really came into his own. Now, he's off to a really quality start for Texas this year. With the Falcons losing Kaleb McGary to a surprise retirement, Goosby makes a world of sense — though a quarterback may be in Atlanta's considerations soon.

9. New Orleans Saints – EDGE Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

We're only two games into the season and Colin Simmons has already answered a bit question about his translation to the NFL. His physical tools and wherewithal have always made him a dangerous pass-rusher, which is why he's going to be highly regarded no matter what. But with an improved emphasis on stopping the run, he can be the future of the aging Saints defense.

10. New York Giants – DT Will Echoles

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Junior

Trading away Dexter Lawrence this offseason is a move that made sense on the Giants' timeline, but does put them in a strange position moving forward as they have a hole on the interior and a billion (roughly) edge rushers. Will Echoles can be the answer for the future, though. He stayed with Ole Miss through all the tumult, and he can be a disruptive force in the middle for years to come in New York.

11. Washington Commanders – CB Ellis Robinson IV

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Sophomore

It tells you quite a lot that Ellis Robinson IV was starting for Georgia as a redshirt freshman last year and still showed out like one of the best players on that defense with four picks and double-digit pass defenses. He's back now and has an elite combo of speed, length and feel for the position. The Commanders need all the defensive help they can get, especially in the name of youth.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB CJ Carr

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Redshirt Sophomore

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not all the way sold on CJ Carr just yet. The Notre Dame product has undoubtedly been impressive to this point and I've liked what I've seen. At the same time, he was aided so heavily by an elite run game last year and was inexperienced and not asked to do all that much. He's started off well carrying the offense in 2026, but I need to see it against top-tier competition. That said, the Steelers need a future at QB, and Carr is trending in the direction of being that type of prospect.

13. New York Jets (via IND) – WR Charlie Becker

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

Charlie Becker is probably more in the top-three receiver conversation in the 2027 draft that most people are talking about right now. While he didn't have an elite recruiting pedigree, he's an animal with top-end speed and the ability to win in contested situations. He can be a day-one starter for a team and the Jets just so happen to need as many weapons as they can get around Dante Moore or whichever quarterback they end up drafting.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – TE Trey’Dez Green

School : LSU

: LSU Class: Junior

There's good reason to like what Emeka Egbuka can do for the Bucs offense moving forward, and Chris Godwin Jr. has at least hope of being the star he once was. However, Tampa's depth at pass-catcher is lacking in a big way, which Trey'Dez Green can change upon his arrival. The easy comp is last year's Kenyon Sadiq, a matchup nightmare with freaky tools. Green can raise his stock even higher this season under Lane Kiffin, though.

15. Minnesota Vikings – RB Jadan Baugh

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Florida

Florida Class: Junior

Jadan Baugh is awesome. I wish there was something more eloquent to say, but that's just the takeaway I have every time I watch the Florida running back. Not only is he dynamic in the run game, he's a proven pass-catcher and even a good blocker. With the Vikings working with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason this season, they have to be examining the future of their backfield and Baugh could be that guy.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars – OT Jordan Seaton

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

Coming into the college football season, the hype around Jordan Seaton was based on his potential. He was good in Colorado as a sophomore but the projection was still more enticing. It was early, but he dominated Clemson's defensive front, which has NFL talent, in the opener with LSU. The Jaguars can still upgrade their bookends and Seaton has the tools to be an All-Pro caliber tackle.

17. Chicago Bears – S KJ Bolden

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Unfortunately, the edge class in the 2027 NFL Draft isn't all that deep. Otherwise, that's where we'd be looking for the Bears. However, some turnover and injuries have highlighted the lack of depth for this team at safety. KJ Bolden has been a stud since he was a five-star recruit and hasn't stopped since arriving at Georgia. He'll be an upgrade for the Chicago secondary moving forward.

18. New York Jets (via GB) – CB Ashton Hampton

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

We're just covering all bases for the Jets as they come into the 2027 draft with the luxury of three first-round picks. Maybe they package some of them for various moves, but after taking a quarterback and receiver, they go to the defensive side of the ball with Ashton Hampton. He's the next up in a line of high-end cornerbacks from the Tigers and should absolutely be able to start right away for New York.

19. Dallas Cowboys – OT Trevor Lauck

Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Reshirt Junior

The Cowboys are certainly not giving up hope yet on Tyler Guyton, but Terence Steele might be a bit more unsettling of a proposition. Dallas has done a good job of rebuilding the line, but adding Trevor Lauck could be the final piece of that puzzle. He's simply just the type of guy that can do everything asked of him on the edge of the offensive line with good foot speed and form that should immediately translate.

20. New England Patriots – LB Sammy Brown

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

Drake Maye and the offense may get the headlines, but the Patriots defense remains their key to success at the core. Specifically, though, they could use some future upgrades at linebacker, which brings Sammy Brown into play. He's been a stud miring away on declining Clemson, but he has all the tools to be a do-it-all presence in the middle of an NFL defense, especially under the tutelage of Mike Vrabel.

21. Denver Broncos – TE Jamari Johnson

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

While I won't go as far as to say that Jamari Johnson is just another Kenyon Sadiq, it is impressive that Oregon simply replaced Sadiq with another first-round caliber tight end. Johnson doesn't necessarily have the same juice as his predecessor, but he also might be further along in his development at the position. The Broncos have been putting more help around Bo Nix and a potential stud tight end could well be the next piece.

22. Cincinnati Bengals – S Tae Johnson

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Cincinnati has made tremendous strides to try to at least improve an eyesore defense. I still don't believe that the unit on that side of the ball is entirely remedied, however, and the secondary could still use more reinforcements. Tae Johnson has been a cog in Notre Dame's defense already despite being just a redshirt sophomore. He has elite coverage potential on the back end, but holds his own coming downhill too.

23. Houston Texans – OT Cayden Green

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

School: Missouri

Missouri Class: Senior

Injuries will be something to watch with Cayden Green, especially early in the season, but the NFL potential is all the way there. Green has been outstanding as a bookend from the moment he got to college. While he might not have the highest-end traits, he has the measurables and requisite skills to plug and play right now, especially in Houston. The Texans are always reworking the O-line and Green is a logical next part of that.

24. Kansas City Chiefs – WR Nick Marsh

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

Rashee Rice has proven he can't be relied upon, Xavier Worthy hasn't exactly panned out to this point, and the whole Chiefs receiver room is dangerously thing. They need to be aggressive in addressing that and taking someone like Nick Marsh at the end of the first round is precisely the type of move that would help. While he was mired in Michigan State last year, we've already seen Indiana start to set him loose. He has the tools with a size-speed combo to be a true No. 1 in the NFL.

25. Philadelphia Eagles – QB Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Senior (Sixth Year)

I tried pushing this narrative last year only to immediately regret it because it was obviously too early to write off Jalen Hurts. However, as he enters this season with a new offensive coordinator and a much different offense than the one catered almost entirely to him, it's a big pressure year. If it goes poorly, Philly could kick the tires on a Trinidad Chambliss type. Yes, the Ole Miss passer is an older prospect. However, he and Arch Manning are the two QBs in the class that can simply make throws and plays that others can't.

26. Detroit Lions – IOL Greg Johnson

School: Minnesota

Minnesota Class: Senior

It's been a mess for the Lions offensive line this offseason between departures, injuries and the like. Specifically, Detroit needs to reinvest in the interior of the line, which is why Greg Johnson ultimately makes so much sense in this spot. Johnson has played every spot on the offensive line throughout his time with the Golden Gophers, and has excelled wherever he's been slotted. Detroit definitely needs and/or desires that type of versatility right now.

27. Los Angeles Chargers – DT David Stone

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Class: Junior

The Chargers defense performing to the level that it has under Jim Harbaugh has honestly been a testament to the coaching staff. There are holes on paper with this group and the most glaring might be on the interior defensive line. But David Stone is an experience player basically playing a pro-style defense for Oklahoma under Brent Venables already. He can provide some push in the pass rush and clog up the run with the best of them, which puts him in an ideal spot for LA.

28. San Francisco 49ers – WR Reed Harris

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Junior

If you're not paying attention to Reed Harris, it's time to start. We could reach a point in the season leading up to the draft where we think it's crazy that he was going outside of the top 20 picks. When you're talking about a guy with 6-foot-4 size that can run in the 4.4s in the 40-yard dash, those types of traits are rare. He's getting opened up by Kenny Dillingham now that he's at Arizona State, and he's going to be a huge riser in this draft cycle if he stays healthy.

29. Seattle Seahawks – IOL Anthonie Knapp

Notre Dame offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Despite making some investment in the offensive line with guys like Grey Zabel, things still aren't settled up front for Seattle. The interior of the offensive line has been a sore spot for years with this team, but drafting Anthonie Knapp could very well be the cure for that. He's a veteran on the Irish's offensive line, even as a true junior, and should be able to slot right into this unit.

30. Baltimore Ravens – IOL Kade Pieper

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Redshirt Junior

Losing Tyler Linderbaum this offseason was never going to be a death knell for the Ravens, but it's also quite obvious that Baltimore downgraded at center by losing the veteran to Vegas. Regardless, the Ravens can fix that by just turning back to Iowa once more to get a center, this time drafting Kade Pieper. He's a rock-steady center presence with good movement ability and what appears to be a pedigree that says he can start in front of Lamar Jackson upon his arrival.

31. Buffalo Bills – S Jelani McDonald

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Senior

The Bills defense has really hung Josh Allen out to dry over the years. They have made some notable improvements on that side of the ball, but not enough in my estimation. Safety is one spot where they've seemingly aged out of their once dominant form, which is why Jelani McDonald is a clear fit for Buffalo. A starter since his junior year, McDonald tallied three interceptions while also making 80 combined tackles last season. He can play all over the formation and attack in different ways, which is what the Bills should be hoping for.

32. Cleveland Browns (via LAR) – EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

School: LSU

LSU Class: Senior

This is going to be a guy that I continue to pound the table for, but you have to love Princewill Umanmielen. He's already got five sacks on the season in two games for LSU and has the juice to suggest that his skill set should translate to the NFL. That's all working in his favor, and I suspect he's going to be another riser in this class. For Cleveland, it's an easy selection as, despite getting Jared Verse back in the Myles Garrett trade, they have holes to fill on defense and EDGE is one of them.