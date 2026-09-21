Caleb Williams injury apparently violated the internet's sacred NFL cart protocol

It was hard not to assume the worst when Caleb Williams went down in pain during the Chicago Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. By now you've likely seen the images: the non-contact nature of the injury, the way Williams writhed on the ground, him being carted off with a towel over his head before giving an emotional thumbs-up to the Soldier Field crowd.

But against seemingly all odds, Monday brought good news: It turns out that Williams managed to come out with just a hamstring strain, and not a particularly severe one at that. Playing in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be pretty iffy, but it doesn't seem as though this will be a long-term injury.

And somehow, the broader NFL community has decided that this is ... a bad thing. Sure, one of the sport's most thrilling young players didn't tear his Achilles and should be back on the field sooner rather than later, but have you considered that several self-appointed tough guys with podcast audiences think the whole thing was a bit much?

Caleb Williams is a stud QB



You still can’t get carted off for a hamstring (grade 1 & 2)



**I was sick yesterday for Chicago** https://t.co/weqcjVp84l pic.twitter.com/eKl4ctqFsP — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 21, 2026

What does "you just can't" mean in this context, exactly? How is this possibly something worth getting worked up about? Even by the standards of a player who has been driving the worst corners of the football internet insane since his college days, the latest round of Caleb discourse is the most insufferable yet.

There's nothing wrong with how Caleb Williams or the Bears handled his hamstring injury

This isn't a 2008 Paul Pierce situation, in which the Celtics star had to get carried off the court in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on a wheelchair only to return minutes later looking no worse for wear. Williams crucially wasn't able to finish the game on Sunday, a game that Chicago wound up losing. There's zero evidence to suggest that he was faking anything; he'll almost certainly miss the Bears' critical matchup with a fellow NFC contender next Monday night, and we don't even know when he'll be able return to the lineup!

Really, nothing about Williams' reaction should seem all that strange, or in any way over-the-top. He was leading his team toward a go-ahead touchdown in a game against a divisional rival, only for one wrong step on bad turf in adverse conditions to take him down. Not only are hamstring strains, you know, painful, but Williams had no way of knowing how hurt he was in the moment, and this is the same hamstring he strained while at USC back in 2022.

Why wouldn't the Bears want to get him to the locker room to be evaluated as quickly as possible? Why wouldn't he be visibly frustrated? Why wouldn't he want to try to rally Bears fans, to whom Williams knows exactly how much he means? Isn't all of this — being connected to your fan base, being competitive enough to always want to be on the field — what we ask for of our franchise quarterbacks?

Of course, all of those questions assume that this conversation is being had in good faith. But this is Caleb Williams we're talking about, less a flesh-and-blood athlete than a symbol upon which a certain kind of guy can project their own insecurities onto.

Caleb Williams continues to generate the most deranged discourse in the NFL

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

How do we know this isn't really about the ethics of when or when not to call for the injury cart? Well, because this sort of thing has happened innumerable times before without nearly this much hand-wringing. To take just one example: When Rob Gronkowski went down in what seemed to be serious knee pain during a game in 2015, Dave Portnoy was nearly inconsolable ... even though Gronk wound up missing just one week. You can probably guess how Portnoy reacted to the Williams injury.

Here’s a clip of Gronk’s injury in 2015 that ended up being a Grade 1 knee strain.



He pounded the ground, rolled around, and yelled for 2 minutes. He only missed ONE game.



This was your reaction, @stoolpresidente. https://t.co/Vz30ZmuYbd pic.twitter.com/wDlrQKENZA — jack (@jack_bfr) September 21, 2026

But this is just par for the course for the NFL's most bafflingly polarizing player, someone who seems to piss off a certain corner of the internet just by existing in a way that doesn't neatly comport with a specific vision of a star quarterback.

It's hard not to draw a line from this to, say, the pretty plainly homophobic dust-up over the fact that Williams occasionally paints his nails. In both instances, he didn't actually do anything wrong, or really anything remotely out of the ordinary. He's just a person showing emotion amid an incredibly high-stakes job. But hey, when you have a chance to insist that you would never have the gall to show people how you were feeling in that situation — as though your hamstring wouldn't instantly be broken in half — you've just gotta take advantage.