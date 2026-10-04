Emergency Browns-Bills trade proposal to keep DJ Moore injury from sinking Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills' offense got off to a red-hot start this season, averaging an NFL-leading 33.7 points per game through the first three weeks of the campaign. Josh Allen playing at an MVP-caliber level helped, as did Dalton Kincaid's emergence, but part of what made this offense stick out more now was having a legitimate WR1 talent in DJ Moore on the roster.

The Bills acquired Moore hoping he'd help their offense take a step forward, and he had done that, only to leave Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Moore, who was already dealing with a shoulder injury suffered a couple of weeks ago, is doubtful to return. All of a sudden, with Moore out of the picture, this offense is hard to watch, which should force GM Brandon Beane into action if he has to miss any sort of time beyond this game.

WR DJ Moore (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful. https://t.co/VJJKUsvGb4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

Calling up a team like the Cleveland Browns for a receiver like Jerry Jeudy could make sense given the position both of these teams are in.

This Bills-Browns trade would net Buffalo needed receiver depth

The terms of this mock proposal are quite clear, as Jerry Jeudy would be headed to Buffalo in exchange for a fifth-round pick. On the surface, this is probably a deal that both Browns and Bills fans won't want to get done, and I get it. Jeudy has had a miserable year, and the Browns wouldn't be getting much for a player who has been really effective in the past.

With that being said, there's reason to believe the Bills and Browns would consider making this deal. Here's why.

Why the Bills would accept this trade

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This all comes down to desperation and track record. If Moore has to miss any sort of time, the Bills should be desperate. They've seen what their offense looks like without a true No. 1 receiver, and while Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman have had solid performances in Week 4, they need more. At this point of the year, I'm not sure they can do better talent-wise than Jeudy.

Yes, it's been a down year for Jeudy, but this is a 27-year-old who had over 1,200 yards as recently as 2024. It's been rough for him since, but it's not like he's lost all of his talent all of a sudden. Getting him with Josh Allen, as opposed to the nonsense at the quarterback position he's had to deal with in Cleveland, could help him revert to his 2024 form.

Giving up just a fifth-round pick for a player of Jeudy's caliber at this point of the year, with the Bills needing help at the wide receiver position, sounds like a no-brainer.

Why the Browns would accept this trade

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From Cleveland's perspective, it feels like all sides would benefit from a change of scenery for Jerry Jeudy. Yes, he had a great year with the Browns in 2024, but had the worst year of his career in 2025, and has just five receptions on eight targets for 62 yards through four weeks of this season.

Jeudy has played in just 52 percent of the team's offensive snaps, a career-low by far, and it's clear that he's their No. 3 wide receiver behind rookies K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston, at best. In fact, as of this writing, Jeudy ranks sixth on the Browns in targets, receptions and receiving yards, behind those two rookie wideouts, two of Cleveland's running backs, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. There's a reason Jeudy has been a staple on FanSided's trade deadline big board.

It's clear Jeudy is not an important player in the Browns' offense, so why not get a draft pick that they can use to acquire a player who'll play a more important role? Even with their strong start to the year, it's not like Cleveland is a true Super Bowl contender or anything. They should still be thinking about their future, making this mock trade hard to turn down.