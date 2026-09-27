Is DJ Moore playing today? Bills injury report with WR a game-time decision

Perhaps the most impressive part of the Buffalo Bills' 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 — a game in which they racked up 248 passing yards and over six yards per play overall — is that they did nearly all of it without No. 1 wideout DJ Moore, who left early with a shoulder injury. Moore looked every bit like the playmaker Buffalo thought they were getting in his Bills debut in Week 1, cracking 100 yards in a dramatic win over the Houston Texans. This offense isn't hurting for firepower even without him, but his ability to stretch the field brings an invaluable explosive element for Josh Allen.

Will Buffalo have that at their disposal in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers? Moore was thought to be a true game-time decision ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kick, but Bills fans got some good news on Sunday morning.

Is DJ Moore playing today? Bills WR1 expected to be a go

Moore returned to the practice field late in the week in a red non-contact jersey, telling Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News that "I still got stuff to do, and check like a few more boxes, and then we good."

Turns out that those boxes did, in fact, get checked. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Moore was expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Chargers.

Bills WR D.J. Moore, listed as questionable for today due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Chargers, per source. pic.twitter.com/ei6uYHxHX2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

It remains to be seen whether Moore will be on any sort of snap count restriction as he returns to the field, or how hampered he might still be; shoulder injuries are obviously nothing to sneeze at.

Bills wide receiver depth chart with DJ Moore back in action

Moore's return his a tangible ripple effect on Buffalo's depth chart.

Role Player WR1 DJ Moore WR2 Khalil Shakir WR3 Keon Coleman WR4 Joshua Palmer WR5 Skyler Bell WR6 Greg Dortch

Shakir can return to his more natural underneath role, with Coleman as the big-bodied X receiver out wide. Buffalo also has one of the deepest tight end rooms in football, with Dalton Kincaid in the midst of a breakout season and sturdy veteran Dawson Knox behind him. If Moore is no worse for wear on Sunday, Allen will have a well-balanced group of pass catchers at his disposal, one that will open up the whole playbook for head coach Joe Brady.

DJ Moore fantasy football outlook vs. Chargers

Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

It remains to be seen whether Moore will be on any sort of snap count restriction on Sunday, or whether he'll be hampered at all by his balky shoulder. Assuming he's full go, though, he should be locked into fantasy football lineups with confidence.

We saw the difference he can make for this Bills offense in Week 1, when he went for 100 yards on five catches against the Texans. And the Chargers secondary is in disarray under new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, giving up 26 points apiece — including plenty of yardage through the air — to middling offenses in the Cardinals and Raiders. Traveling east to take on Josh Allen, there should be loads of opportunity for Moore to make big plays provided he can stay on the field.