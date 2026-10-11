Marvin Harrison Jr. trade grades: Texans get C.J. Stroud's favorite college target as Cardinals move on

The mystery team that acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals has finally been revealed to be ... the Houston Texans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. After starting the season winless across the first four weeks, general manager Nick Caserio decided it was time to make an offensive investment and Harrison fit his bill. Head coach DeMeco Ryans was ecstatic about the news after Houston managed its first win of the season on Sunday.

Trade: the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and 2027 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick, per @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/ziepfRIPr4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Arizona had been looking more than ready to put the former 2024 first-round pick in the draft bust bin but talks with other teams reportedly went sour because of the high asking price. Houston was apparently willing to pay it and more.

Marvin Harrison Jr. trade details: Cardinals squeeze Day 2 pick and more out of Texans

In recent days it was reported Arizona desired nothing less than a second-round pick in next April's draft as compensation for letting Harrison go. Teams that inquired, including Houston, were apparently willing to pay that price but for the 2028 draft instead. That wouldn't fly for the Cardinals and it seems Houston relented and then some.

The Texans are sending not only the demanded second-rounder next year to the desert but also a sixth-rounder in the same draft. Harrison has just 1,578 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns under his belt across two full seasons and four games this year which is well below the expectation for the fourth overall pick. You could easily say the Texans overpaid, but there's a lot more here than meets the eye. Let's dive into it all.

Texans trade grade: Marvin Harrison Jr. won't save Houston's 2026 season but he has long-term upside

C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trade Grade: B+

Quarterback C.J. Stroud needs weapons. Wide receiver Nico Collins, despite his talent, can't do it all on his own and there is only so much that other pass catchers like Kayshon Boutte (acquired in August) and Dalton Schultz can do to assist. Bringing in a familiar face for Stroud to work with could save his career. Stroud and Harrison were a reliable connection at Ohio State in 2021 and 2022. The pair racked up 1,402 yards and 17 touchdowns together in Columbus.

While a college reunion is quite nice from a PR perspective, Houston's upside this season is extremely limited. There's not going to be a rare 9-win turnaround like it did last year after starting 0-3 and the Texans won't repeat the magic of the 1992 San Diego Chargers, who made the playoffs after starting 0-4. So, even with Harrison potentially boosting the offense this year, his acquisition comes with a long-term vision facing his upside potential. There's also the complication of considering a contract extension since his rookie deal expires after the 2027-28 campaign.

Cardinals trade grade: Arizona moved on at the perfect time and got maximum value

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade Grade: B+

General manager Monti Ossenfort has been the butt of jokes across the league for seemingly driving the team into the ground. Harrison was viewed as a bust, QB Kyler Murray was an unwise investment (although Minnesota thinks otherwise after a 5-0 start) and then backup Jacoby Brissett worked a holdout to his advantage like he was a franchise player. Selling Harrison at over asking price was a rare masterclass display by Ossenfort.

That second-rounder will either be wisely used to find a replacement for Harrison in next year's draft — trading up for a potential first-round talent like Arizona State's Reed Harris could be in the cards — or it'll get shipped off to another team in a deal that gets them a veteran to fill any number of holes on the roster. The Cardinals will likely have a new quarterback who will probably be selected with the team's first-rounder should another dismal campaign come to fruition. Arizona got a pretty good deal out of what looked like a really poor situation.