Realistic Maxx Crosby trade packages the 49ers, Eagles and Bears could offer

It feels like a matter of time before the Las Vegas Raiders attempt to move star pass rusher Maxx Crosby again. Enough time has probably passed since the fiasco with the Baltimore Ravens in March but suitors will have the flexibility to get creative with their offers.

Should teams place calls to Las Vegas general manager John Spytek, they'll still have to give up a pretty penny. The Raiders may still be among the worst teams in the NFL entering 2026, but they are currently in an upswing that Crosby's presence certainly wouldn't hurt. Let's evaluate what it's going to take to get them to part with the five-time Pro Bowler.

San Francisco 49ers

At 29 years old, Crosby is still in his prime. Any offer will require at least two draft picks, but in order to avoid the steep price Baltimore managed to weasel out of (two first-round picks), a young, promising player will have to head to Sin City as well. San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Mykel Williams fits that bill to pair with the draft capital the team would have to give up.

San Francisco still has an open championship window despite a myriad of injuries that swept through the team in 2025, but the defense seemed to be the area that was just one piece away from being elite. Crosby is that piece, and even though they'd lose a promising prospect like Williams (one sack, 11 solo tackles in nine appearances), the desire to win now outweighs the future.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are clearly one playmaker away from a Super Bowl-contending defense. Pairing Crosby with Montez Sweat should have opposing offensive lines ... well, sweating. There would be two players with demonstrated capability to reach double-digit sacks and in an NFC North Division that seems to be in the midst of an arms race, Chicago needs offense-breaking firepower.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo has been at the center of a health saga that seems to be leaving the team with no choice but to cut him ahead of the season. That is, unless the Bears can convince a rebuilding team like Las Vegas to take on a reclamation project sweetened by draft capital. Odeyingbo may not be healthy for the start of the season, but he'd help the Raiders reclaim good value for Crosby while helping ensure a high draft pick to continue the rebuild.

Philadelphia Eagles

An NFC East three-peat is on the table for the Philadelphia Eagles, but impending contract drama with star pass rusher Jalen Carter may endanger the team's future success. A Crosby, Carter, Jonathan Greenard one-two-three punch would be totally overwhelming for opponents to handle. General manager Howie Roseman is good at identifying worthy investments, and it's hard to think he doesn't find Crosby worthy of an all-in trade.

Philadelphia has the draft capital to entice Las Vegas but there's no way Spytek is going to touch the Carter contract situation with a 15-foot pole as part of a deal. Instead, young linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. may have to be the sacrificial lamb Roseman offers to get an agreement across the finish line. That's a painful asset to give up but considering how consistently Roseman has been hitting in the draft, he may be want to keep the extra selection to find Smith's replacement over the next two seasons.

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