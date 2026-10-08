This Cowboys-Texans trade proposal would help patch up Dallas' disastrous defense

The Dallas Cowboys have a defensive problem. They simply can’t find a way to generate pass rush and keep teams from unloading on them in the passing game. Trading for Joey Porter Jr. was a great first move, but it can’t be the only move if Dallas wants to actually contend this year. Dak Prescott is once again playing some of the best football of his NFL career, which is exactly why Dallas has to be intentional about making sure this defense doesn’t hold this team back.

Dallas could take a big swing at a player like Maxx Crosby or Josh Sweat, but there might be a cheaper alternative who’s already familiar with the Cowboys. Jadeveon Clowney opted to go back to Houston this offseason but the Texans are 0-4. He presumably went there for a chance to join a contender and the Texans are far from that at this point. That’s why Dallas can poach him from Houston and hope it turns into the defensive production the Cowboys have been starving for.

Dallas bolsters pass rush with familiar face in Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney is at the end of his career so he won’t yield a massive return like some of the other pass rushers on the trade market. That said, you can’t ignore that Dallas had depleted it’s draft capital to go all in on this season. They have to dip into the 2028 draft unless they plan on being dormant next April. That said, there’s no reason why they should be retaining draft capital if they don’t have to. They have a really good young core on both sides of the ball. Their focus should be winning now, which is exactly what a move like landing Clowney does.

Dallas has given up the ninth-most passing yards of any NFL team this year, third most passing touchdowns (nine) and is the only team in the NFL that doesn’t have an interception yet. They can’t be complacent. They already added to their secondary, now they need to emphasize their pass rush, which is just as important in creating turnovers as is the personnel in coverage. This is a cost-efficient move and it brings back a player that’s familiar with this defensive scheme.

The Cowboys are right to invest in their youth, but right now, they can’t wait for them to go through growing pains when this offense is playing like this. Only the New Orleans Saints have given up more points than Dallas this season. Their defense is going to hold them back if they aren’t urgent in getting help. Clowney has to be atop their target list ahead of the trade deadline.

Why Houston should part ways with Jadeveon Clowney amid a season in shambles

Houston added Clowney as a depth player and right now, they don’t really need him. This defense, for as good as it has been, isn’t really playing at that same elite level, though the offense isn’t helping. They’re better off flipping Clowney for draft capital rather than retaining him as a winless team. Clowney isn’t going to be the difference in Houston getting to the playoffs or not so trading him to Dallas makes sense.

The two teams have already played against each other so they don’t have to worry about facing him and Dallas could be aggressive enough in wanting to land them that they could give up multiple picks to get him. C.J. Stroud has been under a microscope and his offensive line isn’t helping him. Houston has bigger problems than retaining aging veterans on the defensive line.

Sure Clowney can be an asset to this defense but right now, he’s not the difference in them being winless or NFC South division leaders. They may not be able to capitalize on a demanding market for pass rushers any better than they can right now.