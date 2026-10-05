Eagles, Cowboys, Chiefs and more teams who could make a panic trade after Week 4

There’s roughly a month until the NFL’s trade deadline, but there’s at least five teams that could be eyeing the trade market already. Some teams need to make a move more desperately than others. Teams like the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs have been decimated by injuries in the first month of the season. Both teams had high hopes this year, meaning they can’t be complacent in making moves. Here are the other teams that, for one reason or another, feel urgency to make a pre-trade deadline move.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia is on this list for one reason: Jalen Hurts has been playing poorly. Howie Roseman has shown that he’ll trade for a veteran quarterback if he sees fit. With Hurts struggling, you have to think at some point the Eagles might start feeling urgent to make a desperate quarterback change. Hurts had less than 100 passing yards in Week 4 and had 10 total passing yards with two completions in the second half. That’s not conducive to a successful offense. A change is needed and finding insurance for Hurts might be the only solution left.

Dallas Cowboys

It’s not in Jerry Jones’ nature to panic, but after another debilitating performance from the defense, the Cowboys have to do something. They already traded for Joey Porter Jr. and it proved to be a good move but not enough. C.J. Stroud just went away from Porter and torched DaRon Bland. The pass rush, though it had some success, still isn’t at the level the Cowboys would probably like. That’s why a drastic move for Maxx Crosby doesn’t feel like too much of a reach. Las Vegas is playing well for now so it makes sense for the Raiders to keep Crosby. But if things change over the next few weeks, they could decide to put him on the trade market.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City lost its top two receivers against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. That’s precisely why they will be extremely desperate to improve their receiver room. Without Rashee Rice for potentially some weeks and Tyquan Thornton’s season over, Kansas City has to be swift and intentional with improving the receiver room. Brian Thomas Jr. is one name to watch, Jerry Jeudy is another. Whoever it is, I would be shocked if the Chiefs didn’t make trading for a wide receiver a priority over the next few weeks.

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is still out with a dislocated elbow and now with Marcus Mariota out with a knee injury, Washington desperately needs a respectable quarterback. Nothing against Athan Kaliakmanis, but the Commanders didn’t build this roster just to let a rookie take it over. They need a veteran that’s going to be a stopgap while Daniels gets healthy. Washington can’t waste another season because of injuries to their quarterback room. They have to find answers anywhere they can get them and right now, that feels like finding a quarterback like Mason Rudolph or Gardner Minshew to take over in the interim.

Detroit Lions

Detroit has the worst defense in the NFL through the first month of the season and the worst passing defense. Their secondary has been both really injured and really bad through the first four games. At some point, they have to accept they won’t be a contender with their current defense and need to make some moves. They have to find a way to improve this secondary one way or the other. Not doing anything is accepting mediocrity. Yes, they could benefit from a better pass rush, but right now their focus needs to be on improving their secondary by any means necessary.