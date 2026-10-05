Eagles can’t bench Jalen Hurts without making a trade first

The Philadelphia Eagles are in an uncomfortable position with Jalen Hurts. They have to start asking the question about whether he is the best solution under center moving forward. He’s had two terrible outings the last two weeks and it’s becoming clear he’s not the quarterback they expected him to be when they extended him a year before leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

So how should Philadelphia move forward? Do they let him try and play through this impending slump? Do they believe that Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton can be a better option in the interim? How do they proceed with things at an all-time low with Hurts? That’s the uncomfortable question they are faced with. The answer to their solution might be even more uncomfortable if it forces Howie Roseman to survey the trade market.

Why Philadelphia can’t bench Jalen Hurts right now

Philadelphia doesn’t have a reasonable internal option to turn to with Hurts struggling. Andy Dalton had a disastrous outing in relief while Hurts was evaluated for a concussion against the Chicago Bears, throwing an interception in the end zone just before halftime and subsequently dropping to third string. Meanwhile, Tanner McKee—who has just two starts in six career appearances since 2023—doesn't inspire enough confidence for a team with playoff aspirations. Neither backup is good enough to operate this offense effectively, meaning benching Hurts for someone currently on the roster does not advance the team.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They’re already down DeVonta Smith and now they’re down Saquon Barkley with a hamstring injury, which could keep him out for some time. This is why the Eagles gave Hurts a $255 million extension and $110 million guaranteed. He’s the player that is supposed to be the difference and he’s not right now. If they can’t trust him to play better than he has and they can’t bench him because his current replacements aren’t reliable, that only leaves one final option.

Philadelphia’s only solution to Jalen Hurts is trading for his replacement

Whether this is a long-term replacement or a short-term solution to try and get respectable quarterback play, the Eagles have to entertain looking at the trade market for Hurts’ replacement. It’s fair to question if it’s time for a change under center. Hurts has 249 passing yards and two touchdowns and an interception in the last two games, both losses. In the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Hurts had just 93 passing yards and completed 44.4 percent of his passes.

This isn’t purely an issue of missing key weapons; it’s a fundamental problem under center. Even with Smith and Barkley sidelined, rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon and offseason acquisition Dontayvion Wicks—who turned heads during training camp—are available targets, yet the passing game remains stagnant. Hurts simply isn't elevating or involving the talent around him. That’s why surveying the trade market may be Howie Roseman's only viable move to prevent the season from spiraling further.

While potential targets like Mason Rudolph or Gardner Minshew might seem like modest upgrades or temporary stopgaps, sticking with Hurts is no longer acceptable. Philadelphia faces a stark dilemma with no easy answers, but taking a calculated gamble on a trade is a necessary risk if the Eagles want to salvage their offensive momentum.

Benching Jalen Hurts for internal alternatives is a dead end. To make a quarterback change that actually gives this offense a spark, the Eagles must first pull the trigger on a trade.