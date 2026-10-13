Realistic Saquon Barkley trade packages the Seahawks, Packers and Vikings could offer

The Philadelphia Eagles fell below .500 with a gut-wrenching loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday morning. In that game, third-string running back Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means Philadelphia is down to the bottom of the barrel in terms of RB depth, with Saquon Barkley nursing a hamstring injury and Tank Bigsby on the IR.

Eagles RB Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars that now could sideline him multiple weeks, per source.



With Saquon Barkley dealing with a hamstring injury, Tank Bigsby on IR and Shipley hurt, the Eagles’ RB injuries are… pic.twitter.com/k9lNom619o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

The Eagles' problems go even deeper, unfortunately. The offensive line, once their signature superpower, is suddenly a total patch job. Jalen Hurts has a tenuous command of Sean Mannion's playbook at best, which makes their injuries at wide receiver (most notably DeVonta Smith) even more costly. The defense is elite and the front office has poured significant cash into this roster. Should Howie Roseman decide it's time to rebuild, however, the first order of business ought to be offloading Barkley and his two-year, $41.2 million contract extension, which runs through 2028.

Seahawks trade proposal for Saquon Barkley

Emanuel Wilson - Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reigning champs have struggled to replace Kenneth Walker III this season, in part due to their own injury woes (Zach Charbonnet started the season on IR). Emanuel Wilson spent three years as a solid complementary RB in Green Bay, but he looks overmatched as the Seattle Seahawks' de facto workhorse with Jadarian Price injured. He's averaging an inefficient 3.4 yards per carry through five weeks, with a career-low 39.7 percent success rate.

Seattle should be aggressive in its attempts to stave off the likes of San Francisco and Los Angeles in a competitve NFC West. The Barkley contract is a tough pill to swallow, but he's still a dominant force — particularly when there's a strong offensive apparatus around him, which the Seahawks can provide.

Seattle gives up negligible draft compensation to take on Barkley's contract, with the aforementioned Wilson heading to Philadelphia to eat innings (and eventually split carries with Bigsby, upon his return). It's a momentary setback for the Eagles, but moving on from Barkley can free up bigger splashes down the road. The Seahawks, meanwhile, fortify a key position and set up a potentially dangerous one-two punch once Charbonnet is healthy.

Packers trade proposal for Saquon Barkley

Marshawn Lloyd - Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers are back in the green after a dominant win over the Bears, but there are still plenty of holes to poke in the roster — many of them on defense. Perhaps the most alarming, however, is their run game, or lack thereof. Green Bay currently ranks dead last in rushing yards per game (60.4) by a healthy margin. MarShawn Lloyd, RB1 by default, averages a ghastly 2.8 yards per carry.

It's not unsurprising for a Jordan Love-led football team to air it out, but the Packers offense desperately needs balance. Their current play style will only go so far; probably the first round of the playoffs, if we want to use recent history. Barkley adds immediate credibility to Green Bay's run game. The offensive line is a problem, yes, but Barkley can hound touches and produce in even the most dire of circumstances. We've seen it before.

For their troubles, Philadelphia receives a fourth-round pick and resets, somewhat, for the future. It was not long ago that a Barkley-Micah Parsons team-up was floated — for the Eagles. Now, there's a potential opportunity for the Packers to load up on star power as the Nick Sirianni era fizzles in Philly.

Vikings trade proposal for Saquon Barkley

Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers and Seahawks, pound for pound, are the two worst rushing offenses in the NFL right now. The Minnesota Vikings aren't quite so bad, and their 5-0 record has kept panic at bay. That said, Minnesota is relying heavily upon its ball-hawking defense. The offense is sluggish at best, and the run game certainly hasn't popped (-0.15 EPA per rush).

Aaron Jones Sr. was on the chopping block at the end of last season. The Vikings ultimately brought him back on a one-year, $5.6 million contract to maintain depth. He has, to his credit, stepped up in the absence of Jordan Mason, who hit IR in Week 1. Still, the Vikings need to ramp up the run attack, as Kyler Murray simply will not manufacture many wins with his arm. That will eventually come back to bite them — if not imminently, then perhaps in the postseason.

The Eagles take back Jones, a seasoned veteran with a hale and hearty track record. He should pick up the Mannion offense without issue. While Jones and Mannion did not overlap in their tenures with Green Bay, plenty of Matt LaFleur's stylistic flair has made its way to Philadelphia this season (with varied success). Jones can help keep Philly afloat the rest of the year, while Barkley infuses the Vikings' sluggish offense with even more star-power. Surely a team with Justin Jefferson and Barkley can't remain feeble all season ...