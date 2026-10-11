Eagles vs. Jaguars live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL London Game in Week 5

The Jacksonville Jaguars might not officially call London home, but it's certainly a vaction property for the franchise and they return on Sunday in Week 5 to their home-away-from-home across the pond as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to town. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags have continued to build upon their exceptional campaign a year ago with Parker Washington emerging as a viable WR1 in the game and with Bhayshul Tuten igniting the rushing attack in a big way. It's a different story for this Eagles team, though, as they'll be without both Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, which not only puts pressure on Jalen Hurts, but just as much on Will Shipley (in with backup running back Tank Bigsby also out) and rookie Makai Lemon.

With all of the turmoil for the Eagles and the intrigue of another NFL London Game, fans will be ready to get in on the action in Week 5 and keep up with all of the performances in this game. Who steps up to try and keep the Eagles afloat? Who will be the force for the Jaguars? It'll be fun to watch and you can keep track of all of the Eagles vs. Jaguars player and match stats throughout the game below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Eagles vs. Jaguars player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary