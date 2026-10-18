Ranking the Eagles' trade candidates by how eager Philly should be to move on

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a brutal spot. They just lost their fourth straight game, falling to 2-4 on the year, and recently placed Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve. They're incredibly banged up, and while the NFC East being as bad as it's been keeps them alive in the playoff race, does anyone really think this team has a magical run to the Super Bowl coming?

It's far more likely that the Eagles will accept reality and move some players at the trade deadline in an effort to improve in 2027. Guys like Hurts and DeVonta Smith aren't going anywhere, but the Eagles should be listening to offers for most of the players on their roster, with particular eagerness to move some of them.

7. RB Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles shouldn't be particularly eager to move on from Saquon Barkley, who remains a high-end running back when healthy and recently signed an extension that keeps him under contract through 2028, but if you're selling at the trade deadline, not listening to offers for a 29-year-old running back with an extensive injury history would be malpractice.

The offer would have to be a very good one, especially when considering the hefty dead cap hit the Eagles would incur by trading him, but if such an offer is out there, the Eagles need to consider moving him.

6. OL Landon Dickerson

Landon Dickerson made three straight Pro Bowls from 2022 through 2024, but he had a bit of a down year in 2025 and has been limited to just one game this season due to a knee injury. Dickerson was once a key member of a dominant offensive line, but the Eagles have already shaken up their offensive line, so it's fair to wonder if the 28-year-old is part of their long-term plans.

Now, he's also under contract through 2028, and trading him would only create another hole on the offensive line, but given the fact that he's regressed, why not see what you can get? If the Eagles can get a decent draft pick, that's something worth considering.

5. EDGE Nolan Smith

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan Smith is a quality edge rusher who is only 25 years old and is under contract through next season. In an ideal world, a player that good who is that young and plays a premium position would be kept around. However, the Eagles have already handed large extensions to players on their defensive line like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Zack Baun. Can they really afford to pay Smith what he's worth, too?

The answer to that is probably no, so factoring in that reality and knowing how much edge rushers can net you on the trade market, why not consider moving him? Smith is young, not making much money yet, and very talented. There will be interest from many teams, giving the Eagles a good chance to find one willing to overpay. Assuming a team will overpay, trading him makes too much sense.

4. EDGE A.J. Epenesa

A.J. Epenesa started 13 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, but he had played in just 14 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps through the first five weeks of this season after he signed a one-year deal with the club. He has three seasons with 6.0 or more sacks in his career, so it's not like he can't play, but he's slotted behind Smith, Jonathan Greenard and a couple of others on the depth chart.

At the end of the day, Epenesa is a 28-year-old on a one-year deal and isn't seeing the field much. If you're selling, why not move that guy? The only reason Epenesa is No. 4 on this list is that the Eagles probably won't get much for him. Something is better than nothing, but they shouldn't be the most desperate to move a player they won't get much for.

3. TE Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I can understand those who don't want the Eagles to trade Dallas Goedert away. Not only has Goedert spent his entire nine-year career with the Eagles, but he remains an impactful player. Plus, it's not like Eli Stowers or anyone else in the tight end room is ready to be a true TE1 on a Super Bowl contender. With that being said, it's hard to ignore that Goedert is on an expiring contract.

Extending him wouldn't be the worst idea, but as long as his contract status for 2027 is uncertain, trading him for whatever they can get is the only move for Howie Roseman to make. I mean, the Eagles could always trade Goedert for draft pick compensation and then simply re-sign him in the offseason.

2. CB Riq Woolen

Riq Woolen was a frustrating player at times with the Seattle Seahawks, but he's showing that he still has a ton of upside thus far with the Eagles. His 66.9 PFF grade is good for 30th among 104 cornerbacks, and he's been great in coverage for Philly. He hasn't even taken a taunting penalty yet! The Eagles shouldn't want to trade a good player, but does he have a future in Philadelphia beyond this season?

Woolen signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and is certainly going to get paid handsomely if he continues to play well. The Eagles can consider extending him, but knowing that they need to extend both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, can they afford to do the same with Woolen? Probably not, so getting a solid day-two selection for a player who won't be back makes a lot of sense.

1. DT Moro Ojomo

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading Moro Ojomo away would really sting. I mean, the Eagles used a seventh-round pick on him in 2023, and have watched him develop into a key defensive piece for them ever since. It wouldn't be ideal to move him when he's an impactful player and only 25 years old, but he's on an expiring contract.

Not only is he set to hit free agency after the year, but the Eagles have already paid Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, meaning he's the third-best defensive tackle on the team. It's hard to pay three defensive tackles high-end money in a salary capped league. There should be a ton of teams interested in acquiring a young defensive lineman with upside, and given the contract situation and what he can bring back in a deal, there's nobody the Eagles should want to trade more, assuming they sell at the deadline.