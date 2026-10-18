NFL Mock Draft 2027: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 6

The Tennessee Titans have won a football game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to losing and the Philadelphia Eagles are in a free fall right now. While that's worth watching in Week 6 and the rest of the regular season, it's even more important when you turn your eyes to the 2027 NFL Draft. We are going to see these teams vying for positioning in this draft class, even with the quarterback class being far different than what anyone expected, and it could result in a bit of draft chaos.

Naturally, that leads us to wanting to dive into what the 2027 NFL Draft order looks like after Week 6 games and results, and then looking even further with an NFL Mock Draft projection for the first 10 picks with where the draft order sits. Let's not delay and, instead, get right into it.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 6

Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers (0-5) Miami Dolphins (0-5) Tennessee Titans (1-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5) Arizona Cardinals (1-4) Washington Commanders (1-3-1) Houston Texans (2-4) Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) New York Jets (via IND (2-4)) New Orleans Saints (2-4) New York Jets (2-4) Atlanta Falcons (2-4) New York Jets (via DAL (2-3)) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (2-3)) Seattle Seahawks (3-3) Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) Baltimore Ravens (4-2) New York Giants (3-2-1) Detroit Lions (3-2) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (3-2)) Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) Denver Broncos (4-2) New England Patriots (4-2) Carolina Panthers (3-2) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) Cleveland Browns (4-2) Chicago Bears (4-2) Buffalo Bills (4-1) Minnesota Vikings (5-0) Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

The Tennessee Titans did something that they hadn't done in 2026 on Sunday: they won a football game. In doing so, that left only two winless teams, the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, heading into the late window of action — and that would hold for at least the Dolphins with Jeff Hafley's team on bye in Week 6.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles pushed into the Top 10 of the draft order, which is precisely what no one in that fanbase wants. This was supposed to be another year of contention in Philly, but it's starting to look like the year from hell for this group. With Jalen Hurts out and Saquon Barkley still injured as well, this team isn't going anywhere soon. They might be staples in the initial 10 picks of the 2027 NFL Draft for most of the season.

And we have to mention the Houston Texans, who might be moving in another direction. After getting their first win last week, they went overseas in Week 6 and took down the Jaguars to move to 2-4 on the season. They're not out of the Top 10 just yet — but they're trending that way in a hurry after the worst imaginable start.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027 NFL Drat order NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. Los Angeles Chargers WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 2. Miami Dolphins QB Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) 3. Tennessee Titans OT Jordan Seaton (LSU) 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas) 5. Arizona Cardinals QB Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) 6. Washington Commanders EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) 7. Houston Texans OT Trevor Goosby (Texas) 8. Philadelphia Eagles QB Darian Mensah (Miami) 9. New York Jets (via IND) CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) 10. New Orleans Saints EDGE Yhonzae Pierre (Alabama)

Chargers win the Jeremiah Smith sweepstakes

There are seemingly infinitely things wrong with the Chargers offense right now, perhaps starting with the coordinator and whatever is going on with Herbert. But it's certainly not helping that the team lacks anything close to a real No. 1 receiver. Jeremiah Smith can be that. This isn't an overhyped prospect — players with his size and 50-50 ball ability shouldn't be able to turn on the jets or move in space like he can. Who knows what situation he'll be coming into, but he's an undeniable and necessary upgrade for the Bolts in their skill position group.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolphins, Cardinals and free-falling Eagles all get QBs with Arch Manning falling out

Arch Manning is looking more like he'll return to school (though maybe not at Texas) than be QB1 in the draft — but even if he did come out for the 2027 draft, his stock has taken a hit. For what it's worth, I remain a believer, but it's a development that changes the landscape and ultimately leads to the Dolphins, the first QB-needy team in the draft order, to get Drew Mestemaker. While the Oklahoma State passer is still a bit raw, he has the tools to be a bonafide star in the NFL and a cornerstone in Miami.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals follow that up with Trinidad Chambliss. Though an older prospect with some size limitations, his blend of dual-threat ability and playmaking creates a special player that'd be just too hard to pass up on for a team like Arizona. And while I might be getting ahead of myself with the Eagles, the performance of Jalen Hurts was poor before the blood clot scare that's landed him on IR. If they choose to explore a different future at quarterback, Darian Mensah could be their guy with the season he's putting together at Miami.

Titans and Texans shore up the offensive line

If you assume that the Titans aren't yet ready to move off of Cam Ward, then there isn't really anywhere on the roster that can't be improved. But they need to see what the investment in Ward is really worth, which isn't going to happen with Dan Moore Jr. as one of their starting tackles. That's why they go to Jordan Seaton, who has been fighting with Trevor Goosby for the top offensive tackle in the class this season. He and JC Latham could be, if nothing else, the tackle combo for Tennessee's future.

As for the Texans, they've once again found a way to make it work in the trenches, but that doesn't fully underscore how much help they still need on the O-line. They take the aforementioned Goosby, who has been stellar this season and far from part of the problem at Texas. And if Houston keeps winning to rebound from the awful start, there are moreoptions for them later in the draft to follow the same path.

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buccaneers and Commanders get game-changers on the edge

The Buccaneers thought they got a gift with Rueben Bain Jr. falling to them in the 2026 draft, but the Miami product has been disappointing. This is a Tampa Bay defense that needs to get more juice moving forward, and that leads them to Colin Simmons. He might be the second-best player in this draft behind Jeremiah Smith and has been a true menace in every week this season as the ringleader for the Texas defense.

That then sets up the Commanders, another team in dire need of more punch in their defensive front, to be able to take Dylan Stewart. Now back on the field after a suspension handed down in-house by South Carolina, he's already making an impact. He's the prototype for what you want in a versatile and explosive edge presence, which is something Washington is just quite clearly lacking.

Jets and Saints round out Top 10 with defensive reinforcements

The Jets, with the pick given to them by the Colts, would be over the moon if Leonard Moore fell to them with the No. 9 pick. Given the volatile nature of cornerback and how that translates to the draft, it's not unreasonable to think the Notre Dame defensive back could fall, but he has all the tools and the body of work to prove that he can be a shutdown player on the outside in the NFL.

Right after them, it's the Saints as yet another team that needs to get younger and more explosive on defense. Yhonzae Pierre has been a big-time riser in the draft process and, while he's not on the level of Simmons or Stewart, he's not far behind as someone who could come into New Orleans and replace Cam Jordan, even if they are quite different types of players.