49ers vs. Falcons live player stats, box score and match stats in NFL Week 7

It's not often that the eyes of the NFL are fixed on a game between a 6-0 team and a 2-4 team. Then again, the Atlanta Falcons are hardly your typical 2-4, showing real signs of life since Michael Penix Jr. returned at quarterback and with some of the best offensive talent in the league in Bijan Robinson and Drake London. And the San Francisco 49ers aren't exactly your typical undefeated team, either, as yet another rash of injuries have left everyone wondering who exactly Brock Purdy is going to be throwing the ball to on Sunday.

Then again, Kyle Shanahan and Co. have been making it work so far, and at least Christian Kirk is set to make his season debut after being activated off of IR. One thing we know for sure: Points should be coming fast and furious in this one, as a Falcons team that always finds its way into shootouts tries to stay within striking distance in the always wide-open NFC South race.

Can Bijan and Co. put up more eye-popping numbers against an overachieving San Francisco defense? Can Purdy continue his MVP campaign, and just how much volume will Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle get asked to absorb? Fantasy managers will be locked into this one all afternoon, and you can follow along with all of the 49ers vs. Falcons player and game stats below with us as we track this Week 7 game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: 49ers vs. Falcons player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary