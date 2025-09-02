5 bold predictions that could actually come true in NFL Week 1

We are days away from the onset of the 2025 NFL season. It's a blank slate for all 32 teams, which means anything is possible. So often we get wrapped up in misguided preseason expectations; the NFL is unpredictable by nature. We should embrace the inherent insanity of what is about to transpire over the next 18 weeks.

It really feels like the NFL is entering an era of unprecedented parity. After Kansas City ran the show for so many years, the Chiefs are beginning to age out of their dynastic prime. That's not to say the Chiefs, winners of five of the last six AFC championships, are going anywhere. Just that the field is a bit more open than it has been in the past.

Meanwhile, the NFC is saturated with quality contenders. The Eagles are on top right now, but it's hard to two-peat in this league. Howie Roseman made a ton of difficult cuts on defense this offseason and Saquon Barkley is bound to regress after last year's ludicrous workload. That opens the door for Detroit, Washington, Green Bay and others to really throw their hat in the ring.

As we gear up for a loaded Week 1 slate, here are a few especially spicy predictions for what is about to transpire in the coming days. Buckle in, folks.

Colts send Dolphins into an early spiral behind Daniel Jones' strong debut

Daniel Jones is the worst starting quarterback in the NFL for my money. He was overwhelmingly mediocre in his time with the Giants and this Indianapolis Colts team won't put him in a much better situation. It doesn't help that Anthony Richardson is already breathing down his neck and the clear favorite to finish the season at quarterback.

That said, it's not uncommon for bad, "new" quarterbacks to give their fan base a glimmer of hope before burying the organization six feet under by midseason. Jones has meaningful experience under his belt and he's not going to make as many boneheaded errors as Richardson, whose inability to pick up the most obvious blitzes leaves him in a state of constant duress.

Last season, Indianapolis suffered through Richardson's stalled development and a few weeks of Joe Flacco hero ball. Jones at least plays a more balanced style. He can move around a bit in the pocket, and while he's not exactly a schematic wiz kid, he can at least oversee the basic functions of an offense.

The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, are a complete mess. Tyreek Hill is halfway out the door, every Mike McDaniel press conference belongs in a Safdies movie, and Tua Tagovailoa has hit the proverbial wall a few too many times now. The vibes are just off in the Dolphins' locker room, and after reports of a miserable training camp and bad joint practices, it would only feel right if Miami wets the bed against a meek Colts team and makes Danny Dimes look halfway competent in Week 1. Just know Indianapolis' celebration will be short-lived.

Aaron Rodgers throws 3+ interceptions against the Jets

As if fated, Aaron Rodgers will make his Pittsburgh Steelers debut against the New York Jets. It's a chance at swift revenge for Rodgers, who was awkwardly kicked to the curb in East Rutherford after the Jets hired Aaron Glenn. His replacement? Ex-Steelers QB Justin Fields, out for his own revenge after Pittsburgh benched him despite a 4-2 record in favor of Russell Wilson.

This is probably the juiciest Sunday afternoon game on paper. Both teams are "better," at least in theory. Pittsburgh replaced George Pickens with a far more dependable DK Metcalf and beefed up the defense. New York has a whole new culture under Glenn, who feels like the right personality to guide that franchise to the light.

While all eyeballs will be on Rodgers in this one, it's probably unwise to expect a vintage display from the 41-year-old. There's a reason the Jets let him walk. Rodgers isn't what he once was; he has lost more than a step, which makes it a lot harder for him to navigate pressure. Meanwhile, Rodgers just does not fit what we've historically seen from an Arthur Smith offense. One of them will need to compromise, and I'm not sure either is up to it.

The Jets' defense should win the day. Glenn built a titanic force in Detroit and he should bring that same hellacious, "get after it" spirit to the Jets. Plus, a lot of those New York defenders are probably licking their chops, eager to take a shot (or shots) at their former high-profile QB.

Rodgers will get knocked around, put up a 2024 Kirk Cousins stat line and show that Pittsburgh is a lot more volatile than folks might expect.

Tom Brady will continue to haunt the Patriots, even from the (career) grave

It's Tom Brady versus the New England Patriots in Week 1! He won't play, of course. But after winning the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay and flaming Bill Belichick on his way out the door, Brady is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. His fingerprints are all over that team, from the ex-Bucs exec hired as GM to Pete Carroll at head coach and Geno Smith, Brady's not-so-secretly handpicked quarterback, under center.

Las Vegas is still a couple years away from really doing something, but Carroll is a great head coach, a proven winner. It's fair to be skeptical of the soon-to-be oldest head coach in NFL history, but Carroll's exodus in Seattle was less a result of lost touch and more a desire to shake things up. The Raiders' defense will take on a new dynamism with Carroll calling the shots.

As for the offense, well, Smith is one of the most underrated QBs in the NFL. Ashton Jeanty feels like the easy frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is going to put up a lot of yards on a lot of touches out of the gate. Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers — this team has some juice.

The Raiders are going to be a lot better than folks expect. The AFC West is less concrete than it has been in years. There is room for Las Vegas to move up in the standings. Meanwhile, the Patriots are still finding their way in the Drake Maye era. Mike Vrabel was a solid hire and this roster is a lot better across the board, but a young offensive line and an unproven defense leaves them vulnerable. Don't be shocked when Las Vegas lays a solid beating on the Patriots in Week 1.

Vikings fans will be questioning J.J. McCarthy by week's end

The 2024 NFL Draft was a uniquely loaded quarterback class, with J.J. McCarthy becoming the fifth signal-caller off the board at No. 10 overall. The Minnesota Vikings have expressed nothing but confidence in the 22-year-old, but can we really believe the team's narrative? McCarthy spent all of last season rehabbing from an ACL injury. He hasn't actually seen the field against real, first-string NFL competition yet. He is also the least experienced of his 2024 draft peers. McCarthy won the chip at Michigan, but his overall résumé is scant.

T.J. Hockenson would have you believe McCarthy is the reincarnation of Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins, but c'mon. That is a high bar to set for such an unproven talent. The Vikings offer an ideal setup for any quarterback, but a spate of wide receiver injuries will put McCarthy in a tough spot Week 1. As will their opponent, a Chicago Bears team hungry to break out of mediocrity under new head coach Ben Johnson.

Chicago's defense should be better this season, but the real improvement will come on offense. Johnson was the NFL's most sought-after coaching candidate for two years running. He hand-picked the Bears because he gets to work with Caleb Williams, the former No. 1 pick whose immense talent was just waiting for the right playcaller to unlock it.

The Vikings are about to get a reality check in Week 1. Say what you will about Sam Darnold, but he's been around the block a few times and his big-time arm was amplified in Minnesota's scheme. McCarthy is a less known commodity and I wouldn't be surprised if he comes out of the gate slower than amped-up Vikings fans expect.

Cowboys put Micah Parsons noise to rest with TNF win over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys made the inexplicable decision of not only stoking Micah Parsons' trade request, but actually shipping him to a new team instead of engaging with his representation in good faith. The dissolution of Parsons' relationship with the Cowboys was a masterclass in front office ego. Jerry Jones let his soap opera tendencies get the better of him, and the Cowboys are worse off because of it.

Not much went right for Dallas this summer and I'd be willing to bet that the Cowboys aren't very good on the whole. But it's Week 1, so we can expect odd results. The NFL season will kick off on Thursday night with a divisional showdown between the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. It's the most dysfunctional team in the NFL against the well-oiled, uber-talented reigning champs — in South Philly, no less. So naturally ... the Cowboys are going to win, right?

Brian Schottenheimer wasn't a very inspiring head coaching hire, but he knows this Cowboys offense front to back and we know Dak Prescott is eager to get back out there. After injuries derailed Dallas' campaign in 2024, Prescott gets a chance to remind folks of just how good he can be.

The Eagles' defense is no joke, but Roseman was forced to make a few tough cuts this offseason to counterbalance an inflating cap sheet. Philadelphia is thus relying heavily on youth at a few key positions. Nobody identifies and develops young talent better than Roseman and the Eagles, but even so, it may take some time for things to settle for this group.

If the Cowboys come in with a point to prove, hoping to put a noisy offseason behind them, while the Eagles are still tying up a few loose ends and fighting through post-Super Bowl malaise, the stage is set for a shocking (but ultimately meaningless) Week 1 Cowboys victory.