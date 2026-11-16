Believe in the Browns? Cleveland’s historic start raises serious concerns

The Cleveland Browns did it again on Sunday, overcoming a 17-0 deficit to beat the Houston Texans and advance to 6-4 on the season. The Browns are 4-0 at home, with a killer defense and an offense that has found new, unexpected life under Todd Monken. The Browns will gain further ground in the AFC North after Sunday Night Football, when the Bengals and Steelers (both 6-2) face off. The loser will end the week a half-game in front of Cleveland.

There's much to like and appreciate about this Browns team. They fight incredibly hard. Cleveland has already exceeded its preseason win total (5.5) set by the oddsmakers, with a real path to the playoffs. Despite their success, however, it's worth pumping the breaks on talk of a deep run.

Browns' comeback kids persona simply is not sustainable

Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns are true comeback artists. Cleveland has four double-digit comebacks this season, which leads the NFL. All six of Cleveland's victories have come by four points or fewer. Better yet, Cleveland has overcome a fourth-quarter deficit in all six wins. Cleveland has literally never led for an entire fourth quarter this season, much less from start to finish.

That speaks to the Browns' resilience, and it has made for some incredibly gutsy and entertaining performances. It's also hard to sustain that kind of success. Great teams typically put a few blowouts under their belt. They take care of business in the first half, rather than waiting until the fourth quarter to turn it on. Flipping the switch late in games is not a viable strategy in the playoffs, and there's no guarantee Cleveland can even reach that point with their current recipe.

Cleveland ranks 23rd in net rating (-0.06), with a solid defense (-0.2 estimated points added per play) offset by a middling offense (-0.08 EPA per play). The Browns rank 12th in defensive efficiency and 26th in offensive efficiency, respectively.

So on a nuts-and-bolts level, the Browns simply are not performing like a contender. There's a lot of noise behind these comeback wins; Cleveland spends more time behind than ahead on the scoreboard, with literally every victory coming down to the wire. Of note, the Browns only have one win over an above-.500 opponent: the Lamar-less Ravens. Their losses came against two contenders (Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, in blowout fashion) and two bottom-dwellers (New York Jets and Tennessee).

Historically, Super Bowl winners rank somewhere in the top 10 in both offense and defense. The Browns check neither box. It's also hard to win with a subpar quarterback. Deshaun Watson has surpassed every preseason expectation; he still ranks 29th among quarterbacks in PFF's offensive grades (58.9), in the 19th percentile for both touchdown rate (2.5 percent) and air yards per attempt (6.3).

Browns can still get to the playoffs

Todd Monken - Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the negatvity laid out above — and the Browns are clearly a pretender, with all due respect — the path to the postseason still very much exists. If the season ended today, in fact, the Browns would be the No. 7 seed. The AFC's lack of depth helps. Injuries have decimated several preseason contenders, like the Patriots (5-5) and Ravens (4-5). The Texans (3-6) simply aren't the defensive juggernauts we thought them to be.

Cleveland does not need to dominate to crack the playoffs. With the 18th-hardest remaining strength of schedule — including potential cupcake matchups with the Colts, Raiders, Falcons and Ravens — the Browns can coast on a flukey start and baseline competence.

Whether the Browns can advance past the Wild Card round is another matter entirely. The odds are stacked heavily against them. Cleveland has real talent on the roster. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are revelations at wide receiver, while the defense is stacked with big names, from Pro Bowlers Jared Verse and Denzel Ward, to uber-talented pups like Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham. At the end of the day, however, the Browns offense is a slog, held back by Deshaun Watson's erraticism.

On their current track, the Browns would probably face one of Buffalo, Kansas City or Jacksonville in the Wild Card round. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence can break a quality defense and smoke a middling offense. Should the Browns rally to win the division, the possibilities expand. Even so, the Super Bowl is but a pipe dream.

Cleveland can take a lot of pride in its season to date. The future feels incredibly bright, and that's a new sensation. A year or two from now, with a better quarterback and more continuity, the Browns may finally be ready to pop off.