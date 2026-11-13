Ranking the 6 most dangerous NFL teams outside the playoff picture

The season just got a full reset. OK, not really, but after the NFL Trade Deadline, it's natural to both evaluate what has happened and predict what could happen in the second half of the season. These teams are looking to stay in the playoff mix and leapfrog one of the teams currently holding playoff spots. It won’t be easy, but here are the most dangerous half-dozen teams that actually have a shot at making some late-season noise and force their way into the playoffs.

6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

No Kirk Cousins, no problem, right? Fernando Mendoza is officially starting his NFL career now that the Las Vegas Raiders flipped Cousins into a third-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings. In one year, Mendoza took Indiana to an undefeated season and a national championship. These aren’t college defenses, so my confidence in his ability to have that same sort of luck in Vegas isn’t as high. This should be a fun end to the season, but unfortunately, it won’t end with a playoff appearance. It will be hard for the Raiders to stay in playoff contention in a division that features the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

5. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Cleveland receiver Denzel Boston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As crazy as it seems, if the playoffs started today, the Cleveland Browns would only be one spot out! That’s right, the team that turned to Deshaun Watson for some odd reason won five games before the trade deadline with one of the youngest teams in the NFL is knocking on the door of the playoffs. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they will actually make it. Based on how much this team has fallen off (two straight losses and three in five games), I wouldn’t expect first-year coach Todd Monken to get to the postseason in his first head-coaching job. That said, nobody expected the Browns to win five games and possibly be buyers at the deadline so anything is possible!

4. Dallas Cowboys (4-5)

The Dallas Cowboys were silent at the NFL’s trade deadline, and it’s probably going to cost them a playoff run. They have been extremely inconsistent, which doesn’t usually bode well for teams on the cusp of making the playoffs. It’s yet another spoiled MVP-worthy season from Dak Prescott that’s going to go by the wayside because of an underperforming defense. The NFC East is still up for grabs, even if the New York Giants are the lone team with a winning record. That said, the Cowboys probably aren’t getting ahead of the other NFC teams and if winning the division is their only path, they still have a lot of work to do.

3. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay hasn't passed the confidence test so far, because it’s just hard to get a good read on them. When the Packers play like they did against the New England Patriots, they’re one of the best teams in the NFL. When they play like they did against the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, they look like a team that is simply underperforming. You never know what you’re going to get with Green Bay, and that’s why the confidence is low. That said, they will get Micah Parsons back at some point in the second half, and they are a noticeably different defense when he’s healthy. That could make the difference.

2. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

The Los Angeles Rams were hit with another injury to their receiver room, with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua now both on the injured reserve list. That puts a damper on their playoff push, but they also invested heavily into this defense for a reason. Myles Garrett’s first game back proved why they gave up as much as they did for him. At this point, the defense will be the sole factor in determining if this team gets to the playoffs or spent all that money (and draft capital) during the offseason for nothing.

1. Seattle Seahawks (5-4)

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle might not be in the playoff picture right now, but they’re still one of the NFL’s best and strongest teams. Once they figure out their running game — and once Sam Darnold gets healthy — they’ll be in position to threaten the current NFC hierarchy. Drew Lock has done well in relief, but there's no guarantee his hot streak in the interim will carry through the second half. The NFC is noticeably stronger than the AFC, so it will be an arduous task, but they have an elite defense, and that will be the difference in how much pressure they put on the teams ahead of them to keep winning.