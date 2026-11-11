Updated NFL Power Rankings after the trade deadline: Jaguars all-in, Vikings and Bears come strong

Just making a move at the NFL Trade Deadline doesn't guarantee anything for teams. There are levels to this stuff. Call me crazy, but the San Francisco 49ers addressing a depleted receiving corps with Keenan Allen via a trade doesn't hit quite the same as the Jacksonville Jaguars landing both Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III, or the Minnesota Vikings taking the plunge with a Kirk Cousins reunion, or definitely not the Chicago Bears hooking a big fish in the Jeffery Simmons trade. But at the same time, all these moves, whether blockbuster or on the margins, absolutely matter.

So following the NFL Trade Deadline, it's worth retaking stock with how we view the league. So we'll look back at Jason La Canfora's power rankings from this past week and then reevaluate with new NFL Power Rankings for the post-deadline world that we now live in to see who the biggest movers and shakers are.

NFL Power Rankings after the trade deadline

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Power Rankings Previous Rank 1. Denver Broncos 1 2. Buffalo Bills 2 3. Chicago Bears 3 4. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 5. Kansas City Chiefs 5 6. Minnesota Vikings 10 7. Seattle Seahawks 6 8. San Francisco 49ers 7 9. Cincinnati Bengals 8 10. Green Bay Packers 9 11. Detroit Lions 12 12. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 13. Los Angeles Rams 13 14. New England Patriots 14 15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15 16. New York Giants 16 17. Houston Texans 17 18. Carolina Panthers 18 19. Cleveland Browns 19 20. New Orleans Saints 20 21. Dallas Cowboys 21 22. Atlanta Falcons 22 23. Baltimore Ravens 24 24. Washington Commanders 25 25. Las Vegas Raiders 23 26. New York Jets 30 27. Arizona Cardinals 26 28. Philadelphia Eagles 28 29. Tennessee Titans 29 30. Miami Dolphins 28 31. Indianapolis Colts 31 32. Los Angeles Chargers 32

Jaguars push all their chips to the center of the table

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No lie, it would've been perfectly acceptable for the Jacksonville Jaguars to stand pat at the trade deadline. There aren't many obvious holes on the roster and, if there was one area that needed to be addressed, it was working to replace nose tackle DaVon Hamilton after a season-ending injury. They did that with the Davon Godchaux trade for a sixth-round pick. Yet, general manager James Gladstone had more plans than that as he swung for the fences.

The Jags traded their first-round pick this year and second-round picks the next two years and ended up with two of the biggest names to move at the trade deadline, former Falcons safety Jessie Bates III and former Eagles defensive tackle and resident behemoth Jordan Davis. Not only are they getting high-impact players to make a defense that was already third in EPA per play allowed this season even stronger, but they have several years of cheap control with Davis and now have an in to potentially re-sign Bates as well. More importantly, though, a Super Bowl contender already pushed their chips to the middle of the table and I love the aggression.

Jacksonville actually doesn't move up in the power rankings, but they are more firmly in that top tier with the Broncos, Bills and Bears than they were previously.

Vikings make their move with Kirk Cousins

I've been preaching all season that the Minnesota Vikings, ironically, were a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender. Brian Flores' defense has been otherworldly, and that's maintained as the schedule has gotten tougher against the Lions and Bills the past two weeks. Unfortunately, whether Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz, they've been unable to muster any offensive firepower to allow them to legitimately have an opportunity to win those games, despite Detroit and Buffalo not boasting elite defenses in their own right.

So here comes Kirk Cousins galloping back into Minnesota. It's easy to make jokes because he was the definition of overall mediocrity and shrinking from big moments in his time with the Vikings previously. Having said that, he's not only been good with the Raiders this season, but he's also still, at minimum, a baseline starting quarterback in the NFL. That alone should elevate the Vikings offense as they'll have someone who can utilize Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and not waste the elite effort that they're getting on defense.

Cousins isn't a sexy name, but he's the right one for Skol Nation.

Dolphins and Cardinals hit by injuries around trade deadline

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins and Cardinals were not aggressive sellers at the deadline, but still take a tumble in the power rankings due to some unfortunate news on both sides breaking around the deadline.

For Miami, they've been admirably competitive all season in most of their games. On Tuesday, though, both quarterback Malik Willis and defensive tackle Zach Sieler were placed on Injured Reserve. Not only was Sieler a potential trade candidate, which hurts Miami in the long run, but the Dolphins will now have to move forward for at least the next four weeks with unproven Kyle McCord under center. That doesn't bode well for them and certainly makes us reevalute how competitive this team can even be now.

Then there's the Cardinals. Unlike the Dolphins, they had a boatload of assets that they could've sold at the trade deadline, but elected not to. Why Josh Sweat and Budda Baker are still on this team is a valid question. To make matters worse, though, Arizona lost standout receiver Michael Wilson for the rest of the season with a neck injury. Trey McBride might set a new record for receptions, but that also probably means the Cardinals are only about to get worse from here.

Eagles and Colts sell — but not everything

The Eagles and Colts came out of the trade deadline as the two biggest sellers and, on the whole, that makes sense. However, we also didn't get a full-blown fire sale from either of them. In Philly's case, that makes sense. Howie Roseman clearly needs to maneuver for a brighter future for the Eagles. At the same time, though, he didn't have to trade a Saquon Barkley or a Dallas Goedert. He sold from a surplus with Jordan Davis and got a first- and second-round pick to show for it, same with the O-line trades earlier in the offseason.

When it comes to Indianapolis, though, they should've gone full-bore into selling and didn't quite get there. They traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner entirely too early and seemingly didn't get the best deal they could've by doing so. Then they sent away Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, but for some reason turned down quality offers for Jonathan Taylor and Grover Stewart. I can understand if the right offer wasn't there for Daniel Jones, but the half-hearted nature of how they sold seems like a miscalculation for a franchise so desperate to add draft capital following the Sauce Gardner debacle.