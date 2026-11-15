Chiefs vs. Falcons live player stats, box score and match stats in NFL Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot to be intrigued by as they face off with the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 10. A surprise injury to Kenneth Walker III will force rookie Emmett Johnson into action as the lead back behind Patrick Mahomes, but that's exciting given how productive and electric the first-year runner has been when given chances. We'll also get the debut of Josh Downs with the Chiefs after acquiring the former Colts receiver at the trade deadline. They'll be looking for those guys, as well as Rashee Rice, to step up. But Kansas City's defense will be tested. Michael Penix Jr. hasn't been good, but the weapons for the Falcons are hard to deal with as Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. are going to be maneuvering all over the field.

This is a sneaky big fantasy football matchup, especially in Atlanta and the fast track they have there. Johnson, Robinson and all of the Chiefs and Falcons stars could find themselves in a high-scoring shootout. For that reason, fans won't want to miss this one. And they won't have to as we'll have all of the live Chiefs vs. Falcons player and game stats here for you down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Chiefs vs. Falcons player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary