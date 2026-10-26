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Chiefs vs. Seahawks live player stats, box score and match stats for Sunday NIght Football in NFL Week 7

Live match and player stats for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 7.
ByCody Williams
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Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

All eyes are on Kenneth Walker III for Sunday Night Football in Week 7 as the breakout star for the Kansas City Chiefs returns to face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Walker has been a revelation this season, leading the NFL in rushing coming into the week despite already having had the bye week off. He won Super Bowl MVP with Seattle last season and the Seahawks look like they sorely miss him.

Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have still been airing it out in a massive way, but the Seahawks run game has been brutal to watch. They'd love for Emanuel Wilson to get going, but the Chiefs defense is stout. The same is true for Seattle's defense still, no doubt, but Walker along with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are a problem for even the best of defensive units. This is a matchup made for primetime and Sunday Night Football, especially with Walker at the forefront. And football fans can stay updated with all of the Chiefs vs. Seahawks player and game stats on Sunday Night Football with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Chiefs vs. Seahawks player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

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