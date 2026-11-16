Dolphins 3-round mock draft projection: How Miami can jumpstart its rebuild

The Miami Dolphins will head into the 2027 NFL Draft looking for stars to build around on both sides of the ball. The lack of talent on the current roster should free the team's front office up to select the best players on their board without much concern for the position they play. The bottom line is that the Dolphins need to find stars in the upcoming draft to get their franchise back on track.

In a perfect world, Miami would find a new quarterback to serve as the face of their franchise. Signing Malik Willis in free agency was a reasonable gamble in the offseason, but he's failed to do much to cement his status as the team's long-term starter. The challenge facing the Dolphins in this draft is the lack of a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback prospect that projects to be available to them in Round 1.

That should lead GM John-Eric Sullivan to focus on other high-value positions. Finding a dominant edge-rusher or a top-flight offensive tackle would be a good outcome for the team in Round 1. In this Dolphins' mock draft the franchise walks out of the first-round with a potential All-Pro defensive lineman.

Round 1: EDGE Colin Simmons – Texas

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has suffered from inconsistency this season, but edge-rusher Colin Simmons has been a consistently disruptive force for Steve Sarkisian's defense. It's easy to project the uber-athletic edge rusher as a double-digit sack artist at the next level.

Simmons is a classic outside rusher who uses his exceptional speed and bend on the perimeter to torment opposing offensive tackles. He'll need to add some bulk at the next level to become a better run defender, but his appeal to Miami will be his ability to produce negative plays in the opposing backfield.

Simmons might not be the star quarterback that Dolphins fans are dreaming of, but he can be a superstar defender who changes the complexion of their defense. Landing a potential superstar at such a premium position in Round 1 would be a quality outcome for a franchise in desperate need of a talent infusion.

Round 2: QB Darian Mensah – Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's difficult to project which quarterbacks might be available to the Dolphins in Round 2, but there's a chance Darian Mensah could fall due to his lack of elite arm strength. Miami would benefit from his accuracy and poise in the pocket to keep their offense on schedule.

Mensah has been a surgeon for both Duke and Miami during his collegiate career. He is a decisive passer who puts the ball on his receivers quickly on both short and intermediate routes. Mensah will need to work to improve his deep accuracy at the next level, but the Dolphins can build their offense around his strengths as a rookie.

Some Miami fans might want to see their team take a swing at a quarterback with a higher ceiling, but Mensah can blossom into a quality starter and has a high floor as a prospect. Landing him in the second round could be a coup for a front office that needs a high-profile offensive win.

Round 3: S Jelani McDonald – Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins would love to go back to Texas to land safety Jelani McDonald in Round 3. Pairing him with Simmons would give the franchise quality building blocks on two levels of head coach Jeff Hafley's defense.

McDonald is a big, physical safety who carries a heavy thump from his position. He's best used closer to the line of scrimmage and that's a clear need for Miami. They need a difference-maker who can come up and make plays against the run and on short throws from the third level of their defense.

McDonald can be exposed a bit when he's isolated in coverage, but that's not what the Dolphins will be drafting him to do. As long as the Dolphins deploy him correctly, he can turn into an above-average starter during his rookie campaign. That's great value for Miami in Round 3.