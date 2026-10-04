Emergency Ravens-Colts trade proposal can protect Baltimore from Lamar Jackson injury

The Baltimore Ravens won their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans, but at a potentially steep cost, as Lamar Jackson left the game with an ankle injury. Head coach Jesse Minter said that "hopefully it's in a good spot," which means we really have no idea what the future holds. Jackson can be completely fine to practice immediately, and he could also need some time to let that ankle heal.

On Lamar Jackson’s ankle: “Hopefully it’s in a good spot.” pic.twitter.com/o2DmNRNUAx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2026

Since Jackson was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot, there's reason to believe that this could be an issue for a bit. With that in mind, it'd make sense for the Ravens to add to their QB room, and the Indianapolis Colts could be a team they call in that regard, with Anthony Richardson front of mind.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson left the stadium with his left ankle in a protective boot — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 4, 2026

This Ravens-Colts mock trade would get Baltimore needed Lamar Jackson insurance

The terms of this mock trade are quite simple, with the Ravens acquiring Richardson in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft (a pick which Baltimore acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs).

This is a deal that both fan bases are likely to balk at, but with the Ravens needing depth and the Colts needing to move on from Richardson, here's why both sides would ultimately be wise to accept such a deal.

Why the Ravens would make this trade

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Huntley has an abundance of experience under center in Baltimore, so he's an adequate replacement in the short term for Lamar Jackson, but it's not like the Ravens' offense was humming in the second half of this game. Plus, if Huntley were to suffer an injury or struggle, who's next in line? Skylar Thompson is on IR, and while Joe Fagnano excelled in the preseason, he's also an undrafted free agent with no regular-season experience in the NFL.

Anthony Richardson's NFL career has not gotten off to the start anyone envisioned, but let's not forget that he was taken with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has a ton of talent, and with a change of scenery, perhaps he can begin to approach his high ceiling.

At the end of the day, the Ravens, a team in need of quarterback depth, would be taking a low-risk, high-reward swing by making this trade. They'd be trading a future sixth-rounder (and they'd also have their own sixth-rounder that year) and acquiring a quarterback thought of highly enough just three years ago to be taken within the top five. That feels like a "risk" worth taking from their perspective, whether Richardson starts over Huntley or is his backup.

Why the Colts would make this trade

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the Colts' perspective, this feels like an even bigger no-brainer. The Richardson experience has gone so poorly that it's pretty surprising that he's even stayed with the franchise as long as he has. Richardson is now the backup quarterback behind Daniel Jones, but the Colts also have Riley Leonard, a capable enough backup option, on their roster.

Richardson is on an expiring contract after the Colts elected to reject his fifth-year option, meaning it's likely, if not certain, that he'll be gone after the year anyway. Given that, why not get something for him, a player the Colts hope never sees the field in a meaningful capacity this season anyway, rather than holding onto him, only to let him go for nothing?

The Colts would be getting extra draft capital in exchange for a player they don't have much use for now or in the future, while the Ravens would be adding needed quarterback depth. That sounds like a pretty good deal.