Anthony Richardson's demotion should have these 4 NFL teams lurking

The writing is on the wall for Anthony Richardson's future with the Indianapolis Colts. That's a relationship destined to end, and not with a trade either. Despite the quarterback's trade request earlier this year, it now looks like his exit from Indy will come via a roster cut.

On Saturday, media noted how Richardson took third-string reps at Colts practice, switching off with Riley Leonard, who is receiving second-team looks. While Evan Sidery called it a demotion for Richardson, Colts beat writer Jake Arthur clarified that Richardson and Leonard "have been rotating between second and third-team offense all camp." Either way, Richardson is clearly not an undisputed QB2 in Indianapolis, especially not with Leonard taking steps forward in his development while Richardson stagnates.

The reality is that Richardson doesn't have much trade value. And if he's as "checked out" as camp observers suggest, then he's no use to the Colts as even a third-team emergency quarterback. At some point, cutting him has to be on the table. If that happens, will he be able to find a new home in the NFL?

The Buccaneers need to prep for post-Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield couldn't come to an agreement on an extension to keep the quarterback in Tampa Bay. That could send Mayfield to free agency at the end of the season. So what comes next for the Bucs at QB?

They could get a potential jump start by taking a flier on Richardson. Behind Mayfield they've got Jake Browning, Connor Bazelak and undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels. They'll want to keep Browning around given his starting experience in spot duty for the Bengals, but the other two are expendable to make way for a quarterback with Richardson's potential.

Who knows, maybe the change of scenery could be what Richardson needs to unlock his potential. If he shows the right stuff, he could answer the QB question entirely. Or he could buy Tampa Bay time to figure out who they do want.

(Let's be real though, what the Bucs should do is just extend Mayfield.)

The Texans need C.J. Stroud insurance

It wasn't so long ago that C.J. Stroud looked like a sure-thing franchise QB for the Houston Texans. But life comes at you fast in the NFL and after two seasons of regression, he's entering a prove-it year. A new contract beyond his rookie deal is no longer a certainty.

Obviously, the Texans want Stroud to work out and look like the quarterback they thought he could be during his Rookie of the Year campaign. It also couldn't hurt if they got some insurance behind him just in case that doesn't happen.

It's not like Richardson is a sure thing, but he does have untapped potential. Maybe getting an up-close look at what he can do could help Houston figure out what they want to do with Stroud. I doubt Richardson would beat Stroud in a QB competition, but he could put the right amount of pressure on the starter to kick him into gear. As it stands, Mills Davis and Grahm Mertz certainly don't carry any threat.

The Ravens could tap into dynamism behind Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's injury track record isn't the greatest. Right now, an injury to the former MVP would once again thrust Tyler Huntley into the spotlight, or Joe Fagnano or Skyler Thompson. Aside from Huntley's experience as a backup, that's not a group that inspires much confidence.

Adding Richardson would be a fairly low-risk way to upgrade the backup options. If he can't make it work, no worries, you just go back to tried-and-true Huntley. If he grows under Jackson's wing, then you suddenly have a much better time dealing with any potential injury absences.

Jackson has gone through his share of being doubted at the NFL level. He could be just the example Richardson needs to learn from to regain his confidence.

The Cowboys could try at Trey Lance 2.0

If the Dallas Cowboys didn't want to attempt the Trey Lance experiment again, I wouldn't blame them. But in this scenario they wouldn't have to burn a fourth-round pick to do it. They could bring in Richardson for the same reason they brought in Lance: So what if he failed elsewhere? He's got talent and maybe it'll come good.

Dak Prescott is under contract through 2028, so it's not like the Cowboys need to ready a replacement. And they traded for Joe Milton last year. So they don't need an heir apparent either. But this is Jerry Jones we're talking about and his moves don't always make a ton of sense. It could be enough that Richardson is a reclamation project with potential.