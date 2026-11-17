With Week 10 mostly in the books there are only four weeks left in the fantasy football regular season, meaning decision time is on tap for teams carrying brand name players giving you minimal production. Things are more complex with the dreaded six-team bye in Week 11, the dilemma on what to do with some of these players is even more important since there will be fewer options available on the waiver wire to choose from.

Given that problem, the Start, Drop or Bench calls for this week tend to lean a bit more conservative than usual. We will, however, kick things off with a befuddling situation involving Aaron Rodgers' top pass catcher.

Start, Drop or Bench – Week 10 Edition

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

There may not have been a touchdown that fit the definition of garbage time more than Metcalf's score in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's debacle for the Steelers. Trailing 31-3, Rodgers found Metcalf on a 22-yard touchdown to help salvage his fantasy day, but his overall totals of two catches on six targets for 54 yards are underwhelming minus the score.

There has been a connection issue with Metcalf and Rodgers for a while, with two outliers in Weeks 4 and 6 marking the only times that Metcalf has exceeded four catches or 56 receiving yards in a game. Even with a six-team bye, starting Metcalf will do far more harm than good as Pittsburgh is likely to skew heavier towards the running game with Rodgers showing signs of his age as the weather is getting colder.

Verdict: Drop

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' offensive slump has swallowed up McMillan, who had been emerging as a viable WR1 candidate in fantasy with Bryce Young's emergence. McMillan registered just three catches for 35 yards in Sunday's win over New Orleans and has only one touchdown since coming back from Carolina's Week 5 bye.

The good news is that McMillan's target volume has been pretty consistent, getting at least six in all but one game this season. Baltimore's struggling secondary awaits McMillan in Week 11 so a bounceback effort could easily be in the cards.

Verdict: Start

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

We'll stay in that same game as another proven fantasy performer was dragged down by bad quarterback play. Tyler Shough's struggles against Carolina tanked Olave's week as he caught only three passes for 30 yards on four targets.

The target volume is certainly an outlier for Olave, who has registered double-digit looks in six of nine games for the Saints. With the fearsome Chicago Bears on tap, game flow could work in Olave's favor here as he and New Orleans should be chasing points throughout the day.

Verdict: Start

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

The addition of Kirk Cousins appeared to supercharge the Vikings' offense, but no one gave that memo to Mason. Despite operating as the RB1 again, Mason's production against Green Bay was middling, turning a team-high 16 carries into only 69 yards.

The more worrying part of the scenario is that fellow runner Aaron Jones Sr. handled all of the goal line work and looked more effective, which could help him earn more of the load going forward. Given a tough matchup against the 49ers looming in Mexico City on Sunday night, it makes sense to look elsewhere unless you are truly strapped for options due to the super bye.

Verdict: Bench

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

We'll close with a player going on bye in Week 11 but one whose situation appears to be changing in Williams, who operated behind Blake Corum for most of the day on Sunday. Corum was the most effective Rams' runner in a blowout win over Arizona, turning 17 carries into 100 yards and a score, while Williams got 12 for 23, even seeing third string back Ronnie Rivers get into the mix with 15 carries.

The change in roles is concerning for Williams, but it was a positive that Los Angeles went run-heavy with top pass catchers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on injured reserve. Even if Williams operates as the 1B behind Corum in Week 12, there should be at least flex-worthy work available for both runners against Green Bay in that Wednesday night matchup.

Verdict: Start