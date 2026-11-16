How Kirk Cousins immediately proved the Vikings can win the Super Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings couldn't live with their Kyler Murray-sized failure. So where did that bring them? Back to Kirk Cousins. After making a deadline day trade for the franchise's former quarterback (2018-23), he immediately made a massive impact and reignited an offense that looked like it wouldn't be able to provide run support for the league's top defense after a 6-2 start to the season.

Cousins threw for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the site of what looked to be a career-ending Achilles tear for him in 2023. Minnesota improved to 7-2 and into a three-way tie for first in the NFC North. It's safe to say Murray, despite being injured, will be out of a job once his one-year deal is up and Cousins has his opportunity at redemption.

"I tore my Achilles here and it’s been a tough three years," he told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry postgame, holding back tears. "There’s more of the story being written."

Kirk Cousins was always Vikings' permanent fix at QB, not Kyler Murray

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In six appearances this year, Murray went 5-1 and racked up 1,022 passing yards. However, wins come from scoring points and he only managed to find a target in the end zone five times and turned the ball over three times. The Vikings' top-rated defense has limited opponents to 14.5 points per game and taken the ball away 13 times this season. Their special teams has also been useful, with 1,010 combined return yards and a punt return touchdown.

Minnesota's offense, however, was only averaging 18.3 points per game and that was with weapons like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at Murray's disposal. The former Arizona Cardinal, despite his dual-threat talent, took an average of 3.25 seconds to get a pass off behind the league's ninth-best offensive line. That led to 15 sacks and multiple stalled drives.

Now the Vikings are being led by a QB that helmed the Las Vegas Raiders' offense to 26.4 points per game and could only choose between guys like Tre Tucker, Jalin Nailor and Jack Bech. Tight end Brock Bowers missed the first two games of the season and was still the team's leading receiver when Cousins was traded. Cousins is taking an average of 2.5 seconds to get a pass off which shows his advanced read abilities and clear ability to take advantage of Minnesota's stiff offensive line.

COUSINS TO MYLES PRICE FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jSQvCluTla — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Paired with that suffocating defense, Cousins' efforts in Sunday's 30-10 win over Green Bay were all the evidence needed to reassure Vikings fans their team is still very much a Super Bowl contender. The remaining schedule is a little daunting but if Minnesota replicates the offensive-defensive balance it displayed Sunday, the following opponents stand little chance.

Nov. 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Nov. 29 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 6 vs. Carolina Panthers

Dec. 10 at New England Patriots

Dec. 20 vs. Detroit Lions

TBD vs. Washington Commanders

Jan. 3 at New York Jets

TBD vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota just needed a stabilizing force under center, with Murray and backup Carson Wentz showing cracks across the last two weeks. Cousins will be that going forward. It's already showing in the minds of his once-former teammates. Jefferson was nothing but smiles postgame despite having just 74 yards on nine catches.

"For [Cousins] to just come here, have a composed mind — [he] came in here and just dialed it up," he told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

That kind of confidence and reassurance is going to pay dividends down the stretch where perhaps a team that acquires a talented quarterback its never worked with before needs a week or two to get acquainted with cadences and the playbook. Some were quick to point and laugh at Minnesota for trading backup J.J. McCarthy away to the New York Giants, where he's seen renewed success. But now the perfect situation has arisen where another formerly written-off Vikings passer could save the day.