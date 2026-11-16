NFL Power Rankings entering Week 11: Vikings have their QB, Cowboys move up, Steelers get rocked

I don’t want to overreact to one game.

I really don’t.

But no team in the NFL needed one specific player at the trade deadline more than the Minnesota Vikings needed Kirk Cousins. They needed him to keep the receivers from losing their minds. They needed him for the defense to keep from losing its minds. They needed a real QB in the worst way possible … and they got him.

For Cousins to make the switch midweek from the Raiders, for a critical divisional game against the Packers and to execute the offense in a way they haven’t seen around there in quite some time. Since, well, Cousins, for instance, when he was there before going to Atlanta. Watching what the skeleton of Carson Wentz looked like just a few days ago against a suspect Buffalo defense, and watching what Cousins did to a Packers defense that was very much ascending, it makes you reconsider some things.

Does Cousins have a deep playoff run in him at this stage of his career after never having much of one previously in his career? With this defense and this supporting cast, maybe.

1. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 1

1 Week 10 Result: bye

Can they go to Jacksonville or Buffalo and do it on the road with Bo Nix? That’s the question. With the AFC so wide open, home field is a big deal, especially when it involves altitude like this. I believe Sean Payton has another Super Bowl run in him.

2. Buffalo Bills

Last Rank: 2

2 Week 10 Result: beat Jets, 31-12

Landing Budda Baker could have made all the difference in the world. Losing out on prime defensive talent could be a problem come January. I still have reservations about the defense and we need to keep in mind the caliber of opponent they have been facing recently.

3. Chicago Bears

Lank Rank: 3

3 Week 10 Result: bye

Just need to be a middling defense that can hold its own in the red zone. That could be enough to let them survive the brutally tough NFC North. Thought they might add something else on defense at the deadline. The reality is, the multiplicity in their run game as the weather turns bitter in the winter will be a big boost for the other side of the ball.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 4

4 Week 10 Result: beat Titans, 40-23

People can say they overpaid for talent at the deadline all they want. This is about going for it right now before they lose their home stadium next season and the league picks its coaching staff apart. They are going to be the one seed in the AFC; they have effectively been on a bye for a month, destroying teams by halftime when they do play. They could win it all.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last Rank: 10

10 Week 10 Result: beat Packers, 30-10

What Brian Flores did to that Packers offensive line is not supposed to happen in the NFL. Running like an 80% pressure rate into garbage time? No team takes a bigger jump because of the drastic upgrade at QB.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Rank: 5

5 Week 10 Result: beat Falcons, 35-13

Josh Downs made a quick and immediate impact on this offense. I still believe they will regret not doing more on that side of the ball going back to the summer. AJ Brown has been rough with the Pats, for instance, but that doesn’t mean he’d have been that bad in KC.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 6

6 Week 10 Result: beat Raiders, 21-13

Drew Lock has done some nice work stabilizing things multiple times this season, and they’d be pretty lost without him. Their best football is probably still to come, and they are the rare elite team in the NFL that has Super Bowl potential and can win in multiple ways even without its starting QB.

8. San Francisco 49ers

Last Rank: 7

7 Week 10 Result: beat Cowboys, 46-40

Going to be watching this defense closely down the stretch. Teams have had a nice sample to study now with Raheem Morris running it. They are long in the teeth in some key spots on that side of the ball. That’s the best Dallas's middle-of-the-field passing game has looked in a long time. Defense will be king in December and January.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Rank : 8

: 8 Week 10 Result: beat Steelers, 38-18

There have been times in the past when Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase have looked great, but more evaluators seem to think this is the best shape both have been in, this deep into a season, than ever before. This is the most balanced they have been in all three phases since their last Super Bowl season. If only they could run the ball a lick.

10. Detroit Lions

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates with a german flag after the Lions defeated the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 12

12 Week 10 Result: beat Patriots, 35-10

They have made some very notable improvements on defense are deserve major kudos for that. But losing Aiden Hutchinson for what sounds like the season is just a massive, massive blow. This ownership group never adds in-season like it should and doesn’t take payroll where it should go and that is going to prove to be a big problem in the end, again.

11. Los Angeles Rams

Last Rank : 13

: 13 Week 10 Result: beat Cardinals, 34-6

The injury hits just keep coming, but Sean McVay will keep them engaged and fighting. The defense can lead the way for a while if need be. Flying under the radar and being written off might work in their favor after all the Super Team hype this summer.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Rank: 11

11 Week 10 Result: lost to Bengals, 38-18

Full disclosure — I am already starting to waver. I don’t really fancy anyone from this point on down to win a playoff game this season. Obviously, some teams lower than this are going to win a division and have a chance to do something in the postseason … I just don’t see it happening. This offense can hang around, but having to chase by more than two scores is too much. Walked into a buzzsaw on Sunday night.

13. Cleveland Browns

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 19

19 Week 10 Result: beat Texans, 27-24

It’s ridiculous what they continue to do in the fourth quarter when Deshaun Watson is at QB. It’s nuts. No way did I think they were coming back on the Texans like that. They nearly did it to the Saints with Shedeur Sanders the week before that. Todd Monken has some secret sauce, and this team is way more fun than it should be.

14. Green Bay Packers

Last Rank: 10

10 Week 10 Result: lost to Vikings, 30-10

Going to keep thinking Micah Parsons comes back. And any given week ,Jordan Love can look like an MVP. The offensive line got trashed by Flores (twice), but there is only one Flores. Again, I don’t buy them in January, but they have sufficient talent in important positions to get in the dance.

15. New York Giants

Last Rank: 18

18 Week 10 Result: lost to Commanders, 24-21

That was a crushing loss. Brutal. Had to be nasty flashbacks for John Harbaugh of his last five years in Baltimore. But this team has been resilient thus far, and I still believe they will win the NFC East — the defense will lead the way.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 15

15 Week 10 Result: bye

More QB injury drama with Baker Mayfield. They are going to regret that contract extension. At his age and his size, it’s not going to age well. But they also gave the Bears all they could handle in Week 9 and the defense has come alive. They’re going to win the NFC South, even with a backup QB.

17. Carolina Panthers

Last Rank: 18

18 Week 10 Result: beat Saints, 20-17

They won a division game. In the NFC South, that’s enough for a boost. They needed the defense to bow up some, and it did. They need to get the downfield passing game ramped back up, and they need to do it soon.

18. New England Patriots

Last Rank: 14

14 Week 10 Result: lost to Lions, 35-10

They are cooked. Defense has totally fallen apart since Week 6, and Drake Maye’s injury means they now have to try to win games, like 20-17. I don’t see it. Not nearly enough natural pass rush and Christian Gonzalez has fallen apart. Mike Vrabel sounds like he called the team quitters, and this won’t end well. New England is allowing 6.4 yards per play and most big plays in the NFL since Week 6.

19. Houston Texans

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 19

19 Week 10 Result: lost to Browns, 27-24

Well, the good news is that CJ Stroud looks like a top-8 NFL QB, no questions asked. The bad news is, this team’s defense fell apart, and the injury situation is bleak. Stroud rejected their offers in the summer and this contract is going to be a monster.

20. Dallas Cowboys

Last Rank: 21

21 Week 10 Result: lost to 49ers, 46-40

The offense showed real verve and spark and they did it without CeeDee Lamb doing anything until very late in the game. The defense got after Brock Purdy some. The bar is set so dang low in the NFC East that giving up a near fifty-burger at home gets you a mild uptick. All the teams in this region of the power rankings stink.

21. Baltimore Ravens (Still to play vs. Chargers on MNF)

Last Rank : 24

: 24 Week 10 Result: TBD

Jacoby Brissett will at least allow then to try to run a functional downfield passing game. That’s a start. I also wouldn’t be shocked if they messed around and lost to the winless Chargers, because the defense really is that bad and Justin Herbert can’t be this awful every week.

22. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 25

25 Week 10 Result: beat Giants, 24-21

Steve Wilks has brought consistency and professionalism to their defense. A lot of in-season panic moves to try to prop up overwhelmed coordinators don’t work. And, look, I think Washington will have major issues with its young offensive coordinator. And Jayden Daniels doesn’t look like his rookie year. But they have life after beating the Giants.

23. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Rank: 23

23 Week 10 Result: lost to Seahawks, 21-13

Fernando Mendoza was just fine against one of the best defenses in the NFL In his debut. Won’t be easy against the Broncos next week, either. But the kid didn’t throw a pick and they hung in the game and that’s all you could ask for. Klint Kubiak better get some semblance of a run game going in 2027.

24. New Orleans Saints

Last Rank : 20

: 20 Week 10 Result: lost to Panthers, 20-17

It’s pushing Thanksgiving and these guys have scored 54 total points in the first half all season. That’s nuts. Kellen Moore’s early-game scripts are brutal. He and Tyler Shough can’t be feeling all that comfortable about spending next fall in NOLA. This franchise is really on no-man’s land.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 22

22 Week 10 Result: lost to Chiefs, 35-13

Kevin Stefanski is facing a pivotal offseason. I don’t know anyone in the scouting/evaluation community who liked their offseason and they seem to be a team that lacks an identity or many legitimate strengths. They are a mess. Spent a lot of money on skill guys who don’t win nearly enough.

26. Arizona Cardinals

Last Rank 26

26 Week 10 Result: lost to Rams, 34-6

Might as well ride this out with Carson Beck and see how high they can pick in 2027. This is going to be pretty ugly the rest of the way, and this is another team that will rue not dealing more players at the deadline.

27. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Rank: 27

27 Week 10 Result: bye

Howie Roseman won the trade deadline and he won it by a mile. A one for AJ Brown in the summer and a potential top 40 pick for Cam Jurgens? You kidding me? Then the Jags trade? Maybe they will let rookie QB Cole Payton get a run. He’s better than a lot of people think.

28. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 28

28 Week 10 Results: lost to Colts, 24-22

They win this game if Malik Willis plays. No doubt in my mind. I’ll take the people in charge of this team and their upside over pretty much everyone in the bottom 10 of this list outside of Philly. And if they go end up with Lamar Jackson — you’re going to hear a lot about that between now and the combine — look out.

29. Tennessee Titans

Last Rank: 29

29 Week 10 Result: lost to Jaguars, 40-23

Not sure when this will be a competitive football team. At least 2-3 years away and that will be at least another coach and GM from now. But hey, the out-of-town owner is all fired about that new stadium they’re building for her.

30. Indianapolis Colts

Last Rank: 31

31 Week 10 Result: beat the Dolphins, 24-22

So like I said, they don’t win this game if the youngest team in the NFL isn’t forced to play them with Kyle McCord at QB. The decision to keep Daniel Jones will haunt whomever the next GM is.

31. New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 30

30 Week 10 Result: lost to Bills, 31-12

So now it’s Cade Klubnik time. Okay. They have five wins in two years under Aaron Glenn. That’s problematic.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (Still to play vs. Ravens on MNF)

Last Rank: 32

32 Week 10 Result: TBD

The issues on the offense are scheme and Mike McDaniel-related. The bulk of the blame belongs there. I’ve heard it from too many people I trust. Maybe Justin Herbert just shuts him out. At some point, they will win a football game.