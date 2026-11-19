This has been one of the most odd seasons for the New England Patriots since Tom Brady left. Drake Maye started his third campaign as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. Then he led the Patriots to three-straight wins and back in the driver seat. Then he got hurt and his season is now in jeopardy. AJ Brown has been on and off the injured list and Romeo Doubs has had a stint on the IR list as well.

With Maye’s significant ankle injury, it opens up the AFC playoff picture. It will allow lurking teams like the Cleveland Browns to get into a prime playoff position. It will allow struggling teams like the Houston Texans to still have a glimmer of hope for making the playoffs for the fourth straight season. It also gives this year’s heavyweights – Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Denver and Buffalo – one less contender to worry about.

Here’s how Maye’s injury impacts the NFL playoff picture in the AFC.

Division leaders

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AFC DIVISION LEADERS 1. Buffalo Bills (8-1) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) 4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2)

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo is getting the best end of this deal. The Patriots won the division last year but without Maye and already being past the deadline, that opens the door for the Bills to retake the AFC East. The Bills’ only loss is to the Patriots with Maye. They’ve already played Baltimore’s backup, Minnesota’s backup and now they’re going to play Miami’s backup. The Bills should run away with the No. 1 seed in the AFC without Maye and it should make for an easier path to the AFC title game.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is playing the best of his NFL career right now. Jacksonville has already beat New England with Maye so without him the Bills and the Broncos seem to be their only threats. The Jags went all in on this season, giving up a ton of draft capital to land Jordan Davis from the Eagles as well as Jessie Bates III from Atlanta. Without New England in their way, the Jags could very well be on their way to having the playoff run they’ve imagined since drafting Lawrence.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level, the Bengals defense is actually good and the AFC North title seems firmly in their grasp. Now that doesn’t mean they’ll finish the season as strong as they’ve started, but it means the Bengals are a real threat in the AFC again. This team looks like they just might be good enough to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2021 season.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are back this year. Are they the strongest in the AFC? That’s still up for debate, but the Chiefs are leading the division after taking down the Broncos earlier this season —both teams are 7-2. They’re still a dangerous team and are still in the mix of winning the AFC. Without New England in their way, their path just got a little bit clearer.

Wild card contenders

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AFC WILDCARD RACE 5. Denver Broncos (7-2) 6. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) 7. Cleveland Browns (6-4)

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix hasn’t been playing his best, but the Denver Broncos are still one of the top teams in the AFC. They’re are the top team in the playoff race and should have no problem getting to the postseason. The difference will be what they do in the playoffs. The Patriots were the one team to keep them at bay last year, with them potentially out of the mix, how much more dangerous does that make every team ahead of them. Moreso, how much more confident should the Broncos be with one contender out of their way?

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have three losses, but they’re very much in the playoff race as of now. The Patriots have five losses and are on the outside of the playoff bubble which means Pittsburgh is in a comfortable position. They have two division wins already. Their best chance at staying in the wildcard race is sweeping the Baltimore Ravens and potentially stealing a win against Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Browns

If the NFL playoffs started today, the Cleveland Browns would be in the playoffs. They have more wins than New England, already have division wins over Pittsburgh and Baltimore and have taken down the Houston Texans, giving them some breathing room from the rest of the AFC. It’s time to start taking their playoff chances seriously. The Browns kind of control their only playoff fate, which is a great feeling going into the bye week.

NFL playoff pretenders

New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England Patriots

It’s hard to see New England doing enough to get into the playoffs. Maye is out indefinitely and their options for immediate quarterback help are limited to thin free agent options, practice squad players and Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton. Based on DeVito’s performance in relief, New England’s playoff chances are slim-to-none. They’ll probably continue to plummet, which is just going to open the door for another fringe playoff team to take their spot.

Houston Texans

The Texans did their best to end their NFL playoff chances after losing to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Texans fell to 3-6 on the year and their playoff streak is on the line. I wouldn’t bank on the Texans getting back into the playoffs with Jacksonville running away with the division. They could still get in, but I’m not buying. Not after their collapse to Cleveland and after their slow start to the season.

Baltimore Ravens

Originally the Ravens would be wildcard contenders, but after the loss to the 0-8 Los Angeles Chargers, it’s clear just how much they miss Lamar Jackson. Jacoby Brissett isn’t going to carry this team to the playoffs and with the Browns playing the way they are, Cincinnati running the division and Pittsburgh still firmly in second place in the AFC North, there’s not going to be any room for Baltimore to stay in contention.