The end of the NFL's Week 10 wasn't pretty as the Los Angeles Chargers got on the board with an ugly win over the hobbling Baltimore Ravens. While many fans may have wanted to see anything but a winless Chargers' team against the Ravens minus Lamar Jackson, the league's flexible scheduling procedures meant we were stuck with a bad game in a nationally televised window.

As the playoff picture heats up, fans would like to see as many intriguing games as possible across the numerous standalone windows set up by the NFL over the final eight weeks. Thanks to a combination of injuries, bad luck and strict flex rules, that may not always be possible. Let's dive deeper into the NFL's scheduling mess on the latest edition of the NFL Skinny.

The Big Skinny: The NFL's scheduling headache

If you told most fans during the season to name five teams we could reasonably expect to be good, logical selections would be the Chargers, Ravens, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL agreed, slotting these teams into standalone (i.e. national broadcasts that don't compete with other games) 13 times between Weeks 10-17.

Team Number Of Scheduled Standalone Games Weeks New England Patriots 5* 10, 12, 14, 15, 17 Houston Texans 4 11, 13, 16, 17 Philadelphia Eagles 4 12, 15, 16, 17 Los Angeles Chargers 4* 10, 12, 15, 17 Baltimore Ravens 2 10, 17

The asterisks for New England and Los Angeles come because they are in a pool of matchups eligible for a Week 17 Saturday doubleheader on NBC and Peacock. Those teams were scheduled to play Sunday night in Week 12 but were flexed out for Raiders-Browns after Drake Maye suffered a potential season-ending injury in Germany during Week 10.

🚨Week 12 Flex Scheduling🚨



The @NFL announced the following changes to the Week 12 schedule for Sunday, Nov. 29:



🏈Raiders-Browns moves to 8:20p ET on NBC



🏈Patriots-Chargers moves to 4:05p ET on CBS



🏈Titans-Jaguars moves to 1p ET on FOX — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 17, 2026

While the Raiders-Browns matchup is pivotal for the AFC wild-card picture, some fans may be left wondering why it was picked for a nationally televised game on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Part of the problem comes from the NFL's pursuit of money at all costs, which means a Packers-Rams game that would ordinarily be in the pool of Sunday games was separated out for a cash grab on Netflix on Thanksgiving Eve.

The main game of interest Sunday is the Seahawks-49ers rematch, but that game was likely protected by Fox to ensure they have a relevant game in the 4:25 doubleheader window. Given the fact that CBS has the option to protect games as well in a given week, Raiders-Browns became the easiest candidate to move as Fox's second best game in a light week.

The NFL likes to advertise that teams can play their way into primetime, but their broadcasting contracts are set up now to flex as little as possible. A little-known fact of the current TV deals is that the two main Sunday partners, Fox and CBS, are guaranteed to have at least one end of a divisional matchup in their packages.

This comes into play in a case like Week 17, when the Eagles are slated to play the 49ers on Sunday night. Fox has a pivotal Giants-Cowboys matchup that weekend, but they don't have to protect that game since the first meeting aired on NBC in Week 1.

That would allow Fox to also protect its main doubleheader game of the weekend, the Lions-Bears rematch in Chicago. That also would take it out of play as a Sunday night replacement. The NFL could dip into its pool of flex games for a Sunday night alternative, but that group needs to also provide NBC with two Saturday games from a pool including Broncos-Patriots (presumably minus Maye), Chiefs-Chargers (who were just flexed out) and Rams-Bucs.

There are also logistical concerns around moving games tied to holidays, such as the awful Texans-Eagles matchup on Christmas Eve. Theoretically, it is flex-eligible, but the odds of the NFL shifting a game like that close to a holiday are slim to none. Add in even more logistical headaches, like not being able to move the Chargers off of Thursday night in Week 15 because the Rams also are home that Sunday against the Cowboys in a game that won't be moved, and its clear the NFL wants to "set it and forget it" as often as possible with their slate.

The league did get unlucky with quarterback injuries here and some bad performances from Los Angeles and Houston. While fans may be screaming for flexes to get these teams off their TV screens, there may not be as many coming as you would want.

Biggest NFL Risers After Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Dohnte Meyers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Bengals

What looked like a close game on paper turned into an absolute bloodbath as the Bengals ran and hid from the Steelers early, building a 31-3 lead en route to a 38-18 beatdown of their bitter rivals. The victory avenged an earlier loss in Pittsburgh and put Cincinnati in first place in the AFC North with eight weeks to go.

Joe Burrow burnished his MVP credentials with three more touchdown passes against a Steelers defense that has been elite for most of the season. Two winnable games (at Washington, New Orleans) give the Bengals a runway to be 9-2 before their first matchup with the Browns, making the Battle of Ohio all the more important as it could feature two of the primary contenders for the division crown.

The MVP Race

We may be due for a first-time winner in the MVP race and Week 10 saw a slew of candidates toss their hats into the ring. We already covered Burrow, but Trevor Lawrence is climbing into the picture as well after throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over the Titans.

Brock Purdy also took advantage of a game against Dallas' terrible defense to elevate his cause, throwing for three touchdowns and 389 yards to compile an outstanding 20-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. Buffalo's Josh Allen, the MVP in 2024, has the best shot at being a repeat winner but he has intense competition from this crop of passers.

Biggest NFL Fallers After Week 10

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Steelers

The effort Pittsburgh provided Sunday night, with former head coach Mike Tomlin in the building as an NBC broadcaster, was not great, to say the least. Tomlin had been much maligned for failing to raise the Steelers' ceiling in recent years, but his teams were rarely embarrassed in a big spot like Pittsburgh did in that game.

Aaron Rodgers appears to be aging rapidly before our eyes, dragging the Steelers' passing game down with him, and they now have a pair of division losses after splitting the season series with the Ohio teams. The playoffs should still be a certainty in a top-heavy AFC, but Pittsburgh's ceiling doesn't appear to be noticeably higher under Mike McCarthy like the Steelers were hoping for.

New York Giants

Thursday night's loss to Washington certainly qualifies as a missed opportunity for the Giants, who could've buried the Commanders and given themselves a strong shot to win the NFC East for the first time since 2011. Instead, they now ceded the head-to-head tiebreaker to Washington and are entering a rough stretch of their schedule.

Week Giants Commanders 11 Vs. Jacksonville (7-2) Vs. Cincinnati (7-2) 12 At Indianapolis (3-7) At Arizona (3-7) 13 Vs. San Francisco (8-1) At Tennessee (1-8) 14 At Seattle (6-4) Vs. Houston (3-6) 15 Vs. Cleveland (6-4) Vs. Atlanta (3-7) 16 At Detroit (7-2) At Minnesota (7-2)

The schedule game isn't always a guarantee, but there is certainly a window of opportunity here for Washington to make up ground on the Giants if they're not careful. Failing to get the job done on Thursday could cost New York a playoff spot.

NFL Playoff Picture After Week 10

AFC Playoff Picture

Division Leaders Wild Cards In The Hunt 1. Buffalo Bills (8-1) 5. Denver Broncos (7-2) 8. New England Patriots (5-5) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) 6. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) 9. Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) 7. Cleveland Browns (6-4) 10. Baltimore Ravens (4-6) 4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) 11. Houston Texans (3-6)

The complexion of the AFC wild-card race changed dramatically with Drake Maye's injury for New England, which could sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. The Patriots haven't been great with Maye, so asking Tommy DeVito to drag a 5-5 team to the playoffs may be a bridge too far.

Houston, which blew an opportunity to get right into the mix by collapsing against Cleveland, could fall off the page next week if they can't beat what's left of the Colts. The most impactful game featuring two AFC contenders is the Raiders-Broncos showdown in Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET.

NFC Playoff Picture

Division Leaders Wild Cards In The Hunt 1. San Francisco 49ers (8-1) 5. Minnesota Vikings (7-2) 8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) 2. Detroit Lions (7-2) 6. Chicago Bears (7-2) 9. Los Angeles Rams (6-4) 3. New York Giants (5-3-1) 7. Green Bay Packers (6-4) 10. Dallas Cowboys (4-6) 4. Carolina Panthers (4-5) 11. Washington Commanders (3-5-1) 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) 13. New Orleans Saints (3-7) 14. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

The NFC playoff race is clearly stratifying into two separate storylines: whether the fourth NFC North team (currently Green Bay) can hold off either Los Angeles or Seattle for the last wild-card spot and the two mediocre division races. The entire NFC South is alive since Atlanta is only two games back of first-place Carolina right now while we covered how the Giants left the door open for the rest of the NFC East (sans Philadelphia) above.

The big game for the NFC side this week comes in Mexico City as San Francisco takes on Minnesota in a showdown that could determine home-field advantage in the conference. The Vikings, who looked much sharper offensively with Kirk Cousins under center, could have an ace in the hole in the form of defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose teams are 3-0 in head-to-head matchups against the 49ers since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach.

Week 10 Game Balls

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

We didn't cover him in the MVP section earlier but Mahomes has every right to a spot in that conversation as well. Mahomes put the Chiefs on his back Sunday with Kenneth Walker sidelined due to injury. Mahomes tossed five touchdown passes to help Kansas City pick up a big win in Atlanta.

LVP: The Dallas Defense

The fact they found a way to lose while Dak Prescott put up 40 points on the 49ers' defense is confounding. The Cowboys gave up 46 points and 584 total yards to a 49ers team that is still riddled with receiver injuries, making it tough to trust them in any game, even one that looks eminently winnable like Week 11's matchup against Tennessee (1-8).