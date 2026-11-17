Jared Verse admitted his early season struggles took a mental toll on him and led him to meet with a psychiatrist. The very same week he made that admission, he looked like the player the Cleveland Browns hoped they had traded for. Remember, Verse has never been a high sack-rate kind of player. His game is getting pressure on passers. In his first two seasons, he recorded 188 pressures and 12 sacks.

Cleveland wanted him as part of the Myles Garrett trade with the Los Angeles Rams because they knew what he would mean for the Browns’ future. After a busy offseason that felt like the Browns were regressing, they have ultimately started rebuilding ahead of schedule.

The Browns didn't acquire Verse to be Myles Garrett. They acquired him to usher in the next era of Cleveland football. His performance against Houston on Sunday was the clearest reminder yet of why that vision was worth pursuing.

Why the Houston game could be the turning point for Verse, Browns

Verse had a season-high five pressures and a 17.9 percent pressure rate against Houston, as ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported. This is the version of Verse the Browns expected. The fact that it happened against the Texans — after his moment of reflection — is a sign that it may have been a turning point. The Browns don’t need him to be the NFL sack leader. They just need him to complement the rest of the defensive line.

Browns DE Jared Verse registered season-high marks in pressures (5) and pressure rate (17.9%) against the Texans. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 16, 2026

When you look at this defense, the fact that it’s playing as well as it is while its best pass-rusher doesn’t even have a sack is exactly why Verse’s ability to pressure the quarterback is more important than sacks (though that still doesn't completely absolve him of not recording one through 10 games). Mason Graham, Isaiah McGuire, Maliek Collins and Michael Hall Jr. have all been disruptive on the defensive front, combining for 13.5 sacks. Even defensive back Myles Harden is affecting the game with two sacks out of the secondary.

The Houston game was a sign of everything coming together. Deshaun Watson was back and had his third straight 300-yard passing game. The Browns won the game in the fourth quarter yet again, and now their best pass-rusher is playing like it. Maybe we shouldn't be surprised the Browns are within an arm's reach of getting back to the postseason.

The Browns are in playoff contention and it’s all coming together at the perfect time

Cleveland wasn’t supposed to be contenders in the AFC this year. All of a sudden, the 6-4 Browns’ playoff hopes are as alive as ever. In one win, the Browns helped themselves and made Houston’s climb to playoff relevance nearly impossible. The injuries in the AFC have opened the door for the Browns, but they’ve taken care of business. Here’s a look at the current AFC playoff picture:

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE 1. Buffalo Bills (8-1) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) 4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) 5. Denver Broncos (7-2) 6. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) 7. Cleveland Browns (6-4) 8. New England Patriots (5-5) 9. Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) 10. Baltimore Ravens (4-6) 11. Houston Texans (3-6) 12. Indianapolis Colts (3-7

It’s no longer luck that the Browns are in the position they are. This is just who the Browns are, and instead of looking for reasons to count them out, it’s time to start looking at them as real playoff contenders. They’re winning games you don’t expect, and they’re playing like a veteran team. They turned to a young core of Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr. on offense. They allowed a young defense of Graham, Hall, Carson Schwesinger and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to grow as well.

This is a young team that’s outperforming its experience. Verse finally coming into his own could propel Cleveland to being a real threat in the playoffs. The way these Browns are winning, this isn’t fluky. This is just the Browns' identity. They were mocked when they traded Garrett and criticized for starting Watson.

Now, as the Browns enter their idle week as one of the AFC’s most exciting teams, they are getting the last laugh.