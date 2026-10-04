Is Mike Evans playing today? 49ers injury report with veteran WR a game-time decision

The San Francisco 49ers are already a MASH unit at wide receiver, with all three of De'Zhaun Stribilng, Christian Kirk, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson currently on injured reserve. Mike Evans is pretty much the last man standing from the Niners' projected depth chart to start the season — and now he too is battling injury, as a rib fracture has put his availability for Week 5's matchup against the Denver Broncos in some doubt.

The good news is that the future Hall of Famer seems determined to make it onto the field on Sunday. The bad news is that it's hard to have a ton of confidence about how effective he'll be even if he does.

Is Mike Evans playing today? 49ers 'optimism' comes with one huge catch

Evans was able to log a limited practice on Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. And per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the wideout is planning on at least giving it a go against Denver. According to Rapoport, San Francisco has "expressed optimism" about his availability, which is something at least.

#49ers WR Mike Evans was able to practice late this week despite a rib injury and said he’ll do his best to be out there. The team has expressed optimism, though as George Kittle noted, “Fractured ribs suck.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2026

That said, there's a big difference between technically suiting up and actually contributing to the Niners offense. Rib fractures are obviously no joke, especially for wide receivers, and the injury is only a week old. Even if Evans takes the field against Denver, just how many snaps does he have in him? And will he be able to actually get open and secure the ball the way he's used to, or will he be more or less a decoy? Given the nature and timing of the injury, it feels hard to believe that he'll be anything like his usual self, which would put even more pressure on a pass-catching group that's already been stretched to its breaking point.

49ers WR depth chart if Mike Evans can't play in Week 5

Position Player WR1 Deebo Samuel Jr. WR2 Brandin Cooks WR3 Jacob Cowing WR4 Jordan Watkins WR5 Malik Turner

This is not how San Francisco envisioned this group looking just a month or two ago, to say the least. Samuel Jr. came up with a circus-style big play last week, but he's on the wrong side of 30 now and hasn't shown nearly his old explosiveness so far this season. Cooks is a 33-year-old who was just added to the active roster this week and has yet to play a snap for the Niners. And beyond that, there's little if any proven NFL production.

Of course, San Francisco also has George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to fall back on in the passing game, and if anyone knows how to make chicken salad it's Kyle Shanahan. This offense can only sustain so many injuries before it collapses, though, especially against a salty Broncos secondary.

Fantasy football replacements for Mike Evans

NFL: SEP 27 Cardinals at 49ers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Again, even if Evans is technically active on Sunday, he figures to be hard for fantasy managers to start with any sort of confidence — before you even consider that he'd likely draw the Patrick Surtain II matchup. So, if you're not firing up Evans, where can you turn?

Samuel Jr. is almost certainly unavailable in your league. But Jordan Watkins looms as a potentially interesting Evans replacement: The former Ole Miss star made his 2026 debut last Sunday and came down with 34- and 26-yard receptions despite playing just 15 snaps. He's got the body to replace Evans at the X spot, and he has much more juice at this point in their respective careers than Cooks. If you're in need of a last-minute dart throw at receiver, you could do worse, while backup RB Kaelon Black is a FLEX consideration as he's shown the ability to receive decent workloads even behind McCaffrey.