The 49ers' extensive training camp injuries only gives substation theory more validity

No NFL team is as injured as the San Francisco 49ers this training camp and the only explanation has to be the practice facility sharing a property line with an electrical substation. At first it seemed like a conspiracy theory; now it feels like the only explanation. The Niners receiver room is so depleted they had to retread with Deebo Samuel as an emergency option. Now the latest injury update to Nick Bosa, makes it hard to ignore the substation theory.

#49ers DE Nick Bosa, who is returning from a torn ACL, is now considered week-to-week due to tendinitis in his surgically repaired knee, per HC Kyle Shanahan. pic.twitter.com/ktLwJ2ILOz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 11, 2026

The conspiracy theory around the substation has reached a new level with a new X platform account created as a parody account, mocking social media’s beliefs. Here’s everything you need to know about the 49ers’ injury problems as well as the substation theory gaining more traction.

San Francisco 49ers training camp injuries piling up amid substation theory

PLAYER INJURY DESIGNATION EDGE Joey Bosa Knee Week-to-Week WR Mike Evans Quad Questionable TE George Kittle Achilles PUP WR Christian Kirk Calf Questionable WR De'Zhaun Stribling Hamstring Questionable WR Ricky Pearsall Knee IR EDGE Mikail Kamara Knee IR RB Kaelon Black Groin Questionable EDGE Keion White Groin Questionable EDGE Andrew Farmer Back IR DB Malik Mustapha Hamstring Questionable RB Jordan James Rib Questionable RB Isaac Guerendo Pectoral PUP EDGE Mykel Williams Knee PUP WR Brandon Aiyuk Knee Reserve-Did Not Report

Bosa was added to the lengthy injury list, as he’s battling tendinitis in the same knee he was recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last season. He’s the latest Niner on the list and one of many, as you can tell. The most jarring injuries come from the receiver room. De’Zhaun Stribling, the rookie from Ole Miss, Ricky Pearsall and Mike Evans have all been injured during training camp. Pearsall’s injury might be the most alarming as he’s recovering from a PCL injury that hampered him all of the 2025 season.

He opted not to get surgery and that swelling around the damaged PCL got so bad that it now requires him to have season-ending surgery. Other notable injuries include Christian Kirk, George Kittle, Osa Odighizuwa, Jordan James, Malik Mustapha, Issac Guerendo and Mykel Williams.

What is the San Francisco 49ers substation theory

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though we can’t confirm the validity of it, the 49ers’ practice facility is right next to an electrical substation which is owned by Silicon Valley Power. The theory is that over the years, the 49ers, which have been one of the NFL’s most injured teams, are affected by the electromotive force levels expelled from the substation. That theory has been debunked, though, after the 49ers went to extensive lengths to verify that wasn’t the problem.

Several 49ers players have added to the theory, though not outright saying that’s the problem, they can reason with people who think that. It’s not the only explanation, but it’s hard to prove otherwise.

How the San Francisco 49ers players feel about the substation theory

Most of the 49ers players aren’t feeding into the theory. George Kittle spoke about it earlier this offseason saying that how players treat it is how much of an effect does the substation truly have on them. He didn’t say that it is attributed to injuries, but before the 49ers conducted their own research, he mentioned that he and Kyle Juszczyz talked about it and wanted to make sure they’re doing everything to get better at the end of the day.

"So I think all we’re saying is, as players, it’s like, we would just like to look into it to make sure it’s not something. That’s what I would just appreciate. Like, 'Hey, this isn’t gonna affect you guys.’ And then if they come out and they do some research, like, ‘No, you guys are good,’ then I don’t think we’ll think about it,” Kittle said per an NFL.com story from February.

Dre Greenlaw, who’s back in San Francisco after spending a season in Denver, echoed that, saying he’s not too worried about it. He just wants to play football and let everything else sort itself out. It’s interesting to see the players not feel any type of way about it, but it won’t silence the rumors and murmurs about it, especially if the Niners continue to have injury problems.

San Francisco has had their practice facility next to this substation for more than 40 years. It’s safe to say the substation theory is just that. It doesn’t mean people can’t continue to be curious as the 49ers continue to have injuries pile up during training camp.