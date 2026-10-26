Is Saquon Barkley playing today? Eagles injury report with RB on the mend

The season feels like it's on the line for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 now that Jalen Hurts is out for the season. The ever-forgiving NFC East could keep the Eagles afloat for a bit, but they need to score a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night to keep pace in a wide-open division.

It would be a big help if Philly can get running back Saquon Barkley on the field for that pivotal matchup. The good news is that Barkley, who has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, does appear to be trending in the right direction.

Is Saquon Barkley playing today? What Eagles are saying about RB1's role in Week 7

The official word on Barkley is expected closer to game time, but all signs are pointing towards the Pro Bowler making his official return in Week 7. The Eagles listed Barkley as questionable but he did practice in full on Saturday, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noting that the expectation is for Barkley to take the field on Monday.

DeVonta Smith is out, while Saquon Barkley is questionable but expected to play. https://t.co/4D0UVdTw36 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2026

It isn't clear yet if Barkley will assume the full starting workload for the Eagles, but it would make sense for Philadelphia to give him some kind of help given the fact he is coming off a hamstring injury. It would be quite helpful for Nick Sirianni, however, if Barkley can take as much work as possible on Monday.

There isn't much on the Eagles' depth chart behind Saquon Barkley

Injuries have been quite the theme for the Eagles' backfield this season. Besides Barkley, they lost Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley to injured reserve already this season.

Role Player RB1 Saquon Barkley RB2 Dameon Pierce

That is not a misprint, as Barkley would join Dameon Pierce as the only healthy running backs on Philadelphia's roster. The Eagles do have two running backs, Jaydon Blue and Elijah Mitchell, on their practice squad and will likely elevate one of them to the active roster prior to Monday night's game to give themselves an insurance policy in case Barkley's hamstring acts up.

What to expect from Saquon Barkley in fantasy football for Week 7

The fact that this is a Monday night game without a clear call makes life quite difficult for managers with Barkley on their roster. The upside that Barkley offers is enormous, but if he is ruled out prior to the game there are few legitimate alternatives to plug in for him.

If Pierce is still on waiver wires, that should be the priority for those planning to roll with Barkley. It would be smart to proactively add Blue and/or Mitchell for those locking Barkley into an RB spot, while a FLEX spot does open more possibilities.

The good news for Barkley backers is that the Eagles will likely give him everything he can handle if he's active. Both DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are out for this game, leaving Dallas Goedert and Makai Lemon as the top receiving weapons for backup QB Tanner McKee.

The Dallas defense also offers a tremendous fantasy matchup as they are dead last in the league in rushing defense, giving up 149.8 yards per game on the ground. Barkley is in a feast spot here, even if the Cowboys know what the Eagles will be planning to do.