Jahmyr Gibbs has already locked up NFL Offensive Player of the Year and these stats prove it

It’s borderline insulting to Jahmyr Gibbs to say he’s putting up video game numbers this season with the Detroit Lions. You have to put the difficulty on rookie and tweak the gameplay sliders to accomplish what Gibbs is currently doing this season. He’s not just in line to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, but he’s making a strong case to be the league’s MVP too. Whether he wins the highest individual award in the NFL or not, there’s no disputing he’s the best offensive player, certainly through 10 weeks.

The Lions made Jahmyr Gibbs the highest paid running back in NFL history ($22.5 million annual average value) just before the season started. When you see these stats, you’ll not only understand why he’s making the money he is — which feels like a steal not even a year into the extension — and why his case for NFL OPOY is his to lose.

Jahmyr Gibbs is a scrimmage yards machine

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Johnson is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards from scrimmage with 2,509 yards. Gibbs is on pace to break that record this season. According to Underdog, Gibbs is on pace for 2,614 yards from scrimmage. That shouldn’t be a surprise either because the Lions use him just as much as a receiver out of the backfield as they do a running back. In Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in Germany, he accounted for more than 250 scrimmage yards.

Through 9 games, Jahmyr Gibbs is still on pace for the best fantasy season of ALL-TIME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/btdarazXfU — Underdog (@Underdog) November 15, 2026

This is truly unprecedented what we’re seeing Gibbs do as a running back. The fact that he’s impacting the game both as a runner and a receiver is why the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award has to be his. As long as the Lions keep winning, Gibbs should be in contention for the best offensive player. Jaxon Smith-Njigba already has 1,000 receiving yards and he’s on pace for another career season as well. Gibbs is the only player that should win the award if Smith-Njigba doesn’t.

Gibbs is an elite running back

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a lot of hype around Gibbs’ ability to simply impact the game every way the Lions need him to on offense, but don’t lose sight of the fact that he is a running back and a really good one. He rushed for over 150 yards against New England, the fourth time he’s done that this season. For context — not that it really needs any — but no other NFL player has done it more than once and it’s happened a combined seven times through the first nine weeks with running backs not named Gibbs.

Jahmyr Gibbs Wk 10



- 22 att, 153 yds, 2 TDs

- 8 tgt, 7 rec, 99 yds (team highs)

- Season high 44.2 fantasy pts



- 150+ rush yds for the 4th time this season. No one else more than 2, rest of NFL combined has 7

- No one else has a game with 150+ rush yds, 50+ rec yds. Gibbs has 2 — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 15, 2026

His ability to find the gaps, get into space and then punish teams in the open field is why Detroit felt comfortable trading David Montgomery. Way back in the 2022 NFL Draft, people questioned why the Lions used their first round pick from the Los Angeles Rams to take Gibbs after signing Montgomery. Now it looks like one of the best front office moves this team has made in recent history.

Jahmyr Gibbs is the NFL’s best offensive player

The NFL OPOY award is given to the best offensive player. What more does Gibbs need to do to prove he is in fact the best offensive player? The Detroit Lions aren’t the team they are without Gibbs and that is what these awards should represent. No player is running the ball, catching the ball, or scoring the way Gibbs is. When it comes to impact, no player has the impact in the NFL the way Gibbs does.

This season no other player has at least 150 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in the same game this season other than Gibbs. Detroit has quite a few weapons to go to on this offense. That’s what makes Gibbs’ impact that much more meaningful. They don’t have to go to him — yet, every time they do, he makes defenses pay for it.