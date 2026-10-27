Quenton Nelson trade grades: Seahawks blockbuster aims at protecting Sam Darnold

With two weeks until the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, the Seattle Seahawks fired the starting gun with a huge blockbuster addition: eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. This is the first of what could be many trades for the Indianapolis Colts, who are bound for a radical transformation after firing GM Chris Ballard. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news:

Trade: Colts have agreed to send eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, per me and @rapsheet. Nelson is on an expiring contract and the Colts are opting to get back draft capital now before they could lose him in free agency.



But an all-time Colt now… pic.twitter.com/uKlAEYkPnZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2026

The 30-year-old Nelson is on an expiring contract. So, rather than lose him in free agency, Indianapolis opts to add NFL Draft capital ahead of a critical offseason rebuild. One of the defining Colts of this generation, Nelson now moves to a different team for the first time in his nine-year NFL career.

Quenton Nelson trade details: Seahawks trade two picks to Colts

The Seahawks are coming off of a monster win over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. It has been a slow start for the reigning champs, now 4-3 on the year. This move is affirmation that Seattle still very much plans on contending for a Super Bowl this season.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, gears up for its next chapter, acquiring a third-round pick in the loaded 2027 NFL Draft — plus a fifth-round pick in 2028, per The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. The Colts relinquish a $9.8 million cap hit in the process.

Seahawks trade grade: Quenton Nelson reinforces an underperforming offensive line

Quenton Nelson - Indianapolis Colts | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trade Grade: A

It can be difficult to get excited about improving the O-line, but this is a hugely consequential trade for the Seahawks. Seattle has struggled to run the football in lieu of Kenneth Walker III; that's partly due to injuries and a personnel downgrade at running back, but it's also a product of the underperforming offensive line.

This should also help Sam Darnold, who leads the NFL with eight interceptions in six starts. Darnold has already taken 14 sacks this year, more than half of his 2025 total, and he's struggling to deal with the pressure.

With Nelson expected to assume left guard duties, Seattle can also move 2025 first-round pick Grey Zabel to right guard, the position he played in college at North Dakota State. That should improve Seattle's protection on both sides of the O-line. This creates uncertainty around their other right guard, Anthony Bradford; Seattle can trade or demote him. Either way, this improves the Seahawks' depth and should grease the wheels on an offense that has sputtered in the post-Klint Kubiak era.

The price is steep, no doubt, but Seattle has every reason to push its chips in. Nelson has made eight straight Pro Bowls and is a three-time All-Pro, so it's hard to find a better résumé at a position of need.

Colts trade grades: Indy's fire sale begins

Shane Steichen - Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade Grade: B

This is a sobering moment for Colts fans, no doubt. Nelson is beloved in the locker room and throughout Indianapolis — a proven leader who has done nothing but excel in his role since joining the organization as the No. 6 overall pick in 2018.

That said, what else can the Colts do, really? This is a lost season. The wheels have fallen off on Daniel Jones, with head coach Shane Steichen basically keeping his seat warm for his successor. Indianapolis tried and failed to build a contender with this core. Dumping Nelson's expiring contract and receiving two picks, while also relieving their cap sheet, was the only logical step.

There was undoubtedly significant interest in Nelson's services around the league, so this was the best offer on the table. The Colts are about to become borderline unwatchable down the stretch, but this is all in service of a hopefully brighter future.