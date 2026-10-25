3 NFL quarterbacks who should lose their job after Week 7 — and who should replace them

The Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline is on the horizon, which means front offices across the league are working against the clock to either improve or disband their rosters. There comes a point where slow starts turn into lost seasons. We are near that point right now.

It's uncommon to see major quarterback changes at this point in the season — injuries notwithstanding — but after Week 7, a handful of teams should strongly consider a shake-up.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Mitchell Trubisky (or a trade candidate)

The Tennessee Titans fell to 1-6 on Sunday after Deshaun Watson and the Browns put together a game-winning drive, which ended in a walkoff field goal. Watson is another candidate for this list — his numbers are highly deceptive — but Cleveland keeps finding ways to win. The Titans, not so much. Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick just two years ago. Tennessee has a lot wrapped up in his development. At a certain point, however, trotting him out every Sunday feels an awful lot like a definitional example of insanity.

Ward completed 20-of-31 passes for 181 yards with an interception in the loss. Tony Pollard and a strong Tennessee run game kept things competitive, but until the Titans learn to pull off chunk gains through the air, this team will continue to sputter on a weekly basis. It's not all on Ward — the roster around him is patchwork at best — but great quarterbacks can elevate a mediocre roster. Clearly, Ward is a long way from greatness right now.

The Titans don't have much to gain from starting Mitchell Trubisky at this point. Tennessee is close to all-out tank territory, and there's a good chance these losses lay the foundation for the Titans to draft Ward's replacement next April. Then again, Ward's struggles impede the development of Carnell Tate and other young skill players on this roster. If the Titans give up on Ward, or want to shock the system, a move to the bench is the only logical next step. Tennessee probably won't trade for a quarterback, unless it's a young quarterback who can compete with Ward. Shedeur Sanders is the funniest possible outcome.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Mac Jones (or another trade candidate)

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-0 and yet nobody believes in them. Minnesota's top-ranked defense has carried them all year. Brian Flores is blitzing teams into oblivion. Unfortunately, the offense is subpar; that makes it hard to envision a path to the Super Bowl, despite what the standings tell us.

Minnesota outlasted a dead-and-buried Colts team, 16-10, on Sunday. It was a step back for Kyler Murray, who has teased improvement in recent weeks. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he recorded five carries for 39 yards. Murray did well enough to avoid back-breaking mistakes, but it's rare to find a "contender" with a quarterback who applies so little pressure to an opposing defenses.

Murray's dual-threat skill set is unique and it can come in handy under pressure, but he's just not the game-breaking athlete he was a few years ago, before the injuries took their toll. Murray has lost much of his zip and verve as a passer, too. Minnesota would be wise to look for outside help. Carson Wentz is a quality backup, but he does not move the needle. Perhaps Mac Jones, who aligns beautifully with the Vikings' Shanahan-inspired scheme, can.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Anthony Richardson Sr. (or Mac Jones? Spencer Rattler?)

On the other side of an ugly Vikings win is an even more frustrating Indianapolis Colts loss. It's hard to blame a quarterback for struggling against this Minnesota defense, but this is part of a season-long pattern for Daniel Jones. He completed 13-of-22 passes for 108 yards with an interception. Jones also took four sacks. He was under pressure all afternoon, unable to let plays develop or challenge the Vikings defense downfield. Jones was playing pure point guard and not doing a particularly effective job.

Jones now has seven interceptions to four touchdowns on the season. His past decision-making problems are back in a big way. Last season's brief glimmer of hope before the injury, when Jones blossomed into a borderline MVP candidate for about six weeks, was a facade. This is much more in line with Jones' career to date. The front office in Indianapolis has done him zero favors, but the Colts are 2-5 and major changes are coming. They might as well let a different QB take a crack at it.

The Colts lost all apparent faith in Anthony Richardson Sr. a long time ago, but he's still 24 years old and blessed with all the natural talent in the world. It's probably worth seeing if a couple years as the understudy have refined his approach. If Richardson hits, Indy may have their long-term quarterback on the roster already. If not, the 2027 NFL Draft awaits.