NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings aggressive buyers, Colts fire sale loading and more

The NFL trade deadline is less than three weeks away on Nov. 10, which means front offices league-wide are scrambling to formulate their course of action. The challenge of the trade deadline is how early it comes around. For a great many teams, it's unclear just how competitive (or noncompetitive) their seasons will be.

Take for example the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, two expensive veteran rosters stamped with a 2-4 record. Both teams want to contend, but their front offices must weigh probabilities; in this specific case, I'd bet the Rams are buyers and the Eagles are soft sellers. More broadly, let's dive into the latest buzz surrounding the NFL trade market, with notes on the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vikings will look to upgrade undefeated roster at the NFL trade deadline

Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings come out of the bye week 5-0, one of three unbeaten teams left standing. That said, there is no undefeated team more shrouded in skepticism than Minnesota. The Vikings' defense is destroying worlds right now, with Brian Flores' blitzkrieg scheme working to maximum effect. The offense, however, ranks 27th in yards per game and estimated points added (EPA) per play.

There are clear areas for improvement and the Vikings plan to capitalize on their hot start at the trade deadline, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

The Vikings are back from their bye week, as one of the NFL’s last three unbeaten teams, and indications are they intend to be active before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. If they find the right partner, they could look to bolster their roster for a possible playoff run. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) October 19, 2026

Minnesota should focus primarily on the offensive line, with perhaps a blocking tight end or running back depth lower on the priority list. There's a case for upgrading at quarterback, but the odds of an unbeaten team upending the entire offense midseason and praying for a quick and seamless QB transition are near zero. Kyler Murray has improved every week and he clearly has the trust of Kevin O'Connell and the coaching staff, which is most important.

The Vikings could also use the deadline to strengthen a strength, which is seldom a bad strategy. Why not beef up an already-great pass rush? Why not add more protection in the secondary, for when the pass rush does occasionally falter? The Vikings are going to ride their defense as far as it can take them this season.

This is the first major in-season test for new GM Nolan Teasley. He built a winning team; now he needs to get Minnesota over the hump to become a viable Super Bowl threat.

Colts are approaching a teardown

Chris Ballard - Indianapolis Colts | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts fell to 2-4 over the weekend and it's hard to find the silver linings. The Daniel Jones who popped off early last season is not the Daniel Jones currently taking snaps post-Achilles tear. Indy's defense cannot pick up the slack either. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler expects dramatic changes.

"It feels as if everything is on the table in Indianapolis, from an eventual head coaching change to a quarterback demotion, barring an uptick in performance," he writes.

His ESPN colleague, Dan Graziano, agrees: "I would agree that while Steichen is well-regarded and well-liked in the building, this is definitely a situation worth monitoring for potential change at the end of the season, if not sooner."

Shane Steichen is under the microscope. GM Chris Ballard was fired on Tuesday, with Fowler noting the parallels to last year's Miami Dolphins. Miami fired GM Chris Grier in October, but waited until season's end to terminate head coach Mike McDaniel.

So, Steichen will get a chance to save his job. It's just unclear if he is capable of it, especially with such a poor roster. Ballard has not made his job easier either; the former lead decision-maker traded multiple first-round picks for Sauce Gardner, so the Colts lack the ammo for a huge swing at the trade deadline.

That could lead Indianapolis to a deadline fire sale. Graziano notes that Jonathan Taylor was the only Colts veteran to receive a contract extension this past summer; several major contributors are stuck in a walk year with no security, meaning the Colts could start flipping assets. Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen are specifically mentioned as potential trade candidates.

Bucs could place Vita Vea on the block

Vita Vea - Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Dan Graziano highlights Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea as a "sleeper" trade candidate ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

"Vea is 31 years old, and he and the team begrudgingly came to a compromise agreement on his contract during training camp," he writes. "The Bucs didn't act as if he was part of their long-term future, and if teams come looking for a big, run-stuffing defensive tackle, Tampa would be silly not to listen."

With Baker Mayfield hurt and the offense in shambles, the Bucs appear to be firmly out of the postseason mix right now (although in the NFC South, truly anything is possible). Vea is currently on a minimum salary, but he has $23 million guaranteed for 2027. If Tampa does not view him as a long-term piece, finding a contender to absorb that future money is a logical next step.

Vea has appeared in four games for Tampa this season; he started all 17 games in 2025, recording 4.5 sacks and 13 QB hits. While Vea can pressure the quarterback, he's most effective as a run-stopper. A two-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champ, Vea ought to appeal to a wide range of contenders looking for an upgrade on the defensive line. Tampa could get a nice haul while also cleaning up the books for next summer.