Every NFL division leader's biggest flaw that could cost them a Super Bowl chance

We're six weeks deep into the NFL regular season, which might not sound like much, but it's one-third of the year. This means that while the NFL standings are far from set in stone, we're starting to get a good idea of which teams are good and which are not. I mean, it's hard to envision the Kansas City Chiefs collapsing following a 5-0 start, and it's equally as difficult to picture the 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers finding a way into the playoff race.

With that being said, even the best teams in the league have at least one flaw that could hold them back from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Here's one fatal flaw each division leader has to address sooner rather than later.

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

Bills defensive back Christian Benford | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biggest flaw: Defense

Defense Current record: 5-1

Here's a statistic for you. The Buffalo Bills have scored 30 or more points in four of their six games and 24 or more in all six, yet they've lost one of those and five of the six have been decided by one score. The only exception was a Week 2 win against the Lions, in which they still allowed 31 points (they just scored 41).

In other words, Buffalo's offense has been ridiculously dynamic even with some turnover issues and receiver depth concerns, as they're tied for the NFL lead with an average of 32.8 points per game. Their defense, though, has been putrid, allowing 28.5 points per game (fifth-most in the NFL). That is a problem.

Buffalo needs help everywhere it can get defensively. Without a major blockbuster deal being made, there's a good chance they will have failed Josh Allen at the peak of his powers once again, which would be a major shame.

AFC North: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest flaw: Quarterback

Quarterback Current record: 4-2

The most surprising division leader thus far is the Cleveland Browns, who have the tiebreaker over the Steelers and Ravens thanks to Cleveland wins over both AFC North rivals. The Browns have gotten strong production from rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, but it's clear that what's driving this team is a defense that, even without Myles Garrett, is allowing just 20.3 points per game. To show just how insane the defense has been, here's a look at some Deshaun Watson stat lines in games the Browns won or had a chance to win.

Week Deshaun Watson Stat Line Final Score 3 16-for-30, 144 yards, 2 TD Browns 21, Panthers 18 5 15-for-33, 155 yards, 1 TD Jets 17, Browns 12 6 16-for-26, 164 yards, 0 TD Browns 13, Ravens 10

Don't get me wrong, Watson has had a couple of strong showings, but for the most part, there's been far more bad than good in Cleveland under center this season (and throughout his Browns tenure). If it weren't for an elite Browns defense, Cleveland could easily be 2-4 or even 1-5. The Browns have allowed fewer than 20 points in four of their six games, yet all but one (a Week 1 loss by 24 points) have been decided by one score. They're averaging just 17.7 points per game, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

I don't know if the Browns' offense would be any more functional with Shedeur Sanders (or another realistically attainable quarterback) and Watson, to his credit, has only thrown two interceptions, but the quarterback play has just not been good enough. It's hard to envision someone playing at Watson's level actually winning a playoff game, let alone a Super Bowl.

AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest flaw: Offensive line

Offensive line Current record: 4-2

It's hard to find much to complain about when looking at a Jacksonville Jaguars team that's had a humming offense dating back to last year and has a defense that's allowed just 17.3 points per game (third-fewest in NFL), but if there's one thing to nitpick, the Jaguars' offensive line isn't in the best of shape, largely due to Anton Harrison's injury.

Harrison is the best offensive lineman on the team, and his return timetable is unclear as he's set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Walker Little has been mostly solid since filling in for Harrison, but can the Jags really trust him to start weekly? I mean, he was benched just last season due to his struggles down the stretch.

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest flaw: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Current record: 5-0

Patrick Mahomes is healthy, Kenneth Walker III has been an unbelievable addition, and Travis Kelce is playing good football, so the offense as a whole has been good, but the wide receiver room remains an issue. Tyquan Thornton was a pleasant surprise, and he still leads all Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers in yards (219) and touchdowns (2) despite missing a game, but he's out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury.

Speaking of injuries, Rashee Rice missed Week 6 with an ankle injury, and it's not like he was lighting the world on fire when he was healthy. Xavier Worthy has all the speed in the world, but he's never been a consistently productive wideout at the NFL level. There is not a wide receiver on the Chiefs that Patrick Mahomes can fully trust.

That hasn't been an issue thus far, clearly, but given Walker's injury history and Kelce's age, it very well might be one that impacts them in January or February.

NFC East: New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest flaw: Quarterback

Quarterback Current record: 3-2-1

When asked whether Jameis Winston would be the starting quarterback for their Week 7 game against the Houston Texans, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said they're "honing in on a decision," meaning they have no clue who will be under center for that game. I'm sorry, but how many Super Bowl teams have uncertainty at the quarterback position like this?

John Harbaugh says the Giants are "honing in" on a QB decision when asked if Jameis Winston will be the starter for their next game pic.twitter.com/UzG817HV2U — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) October 19, 2026

The indecision makes sense. Winston has completed just 57.5 percent of his throws this season, and has been notoriously turnover-prone in his NFL career. J.J. McCarthy showed some promise in relief of Winston in Week 6, but there's ultimately a reason why the Vikings opted to dump him to the Giants midseason.

Had the Giants had a healthy Jaxson Dart, they'd be much easier to believe in (although believing in Dart to get to a Super Bowl in his first full NFL season would've been a stretch). The Giants almost certainly won't have Dart for the playoffs (he's already been ruled out for the regular season), and it's just hard to trust anyone else on the roster at the most important position in the sport.

NFC North: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest flaw: Offense

Offense Current record: 5-0

The Minnesota Vikings are a 5-0 team that should be taken seriously, largely due to their defense that has allowed just 12.8 points per game, the fewest in the NFL by a wide margin. It's easy to win games when your defense allows 16 points or fewer in four of five games and fewer than 10 points twice, as Minnesota's has. The problem, though, is that I have a hard time believing in this offense.

The Vikings are averaging 21.8 points per game, which isn't atrocious, but isn't really Super Bowl-caliber either. Can they score enough when their defense might allow some points against an elite offense? When looking at the offense, who can you even fully trust not named Justin Jefferson (who has been banged up, by the way).

Kyler Murray has been injury-prone throughout his career and has never really resembled a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback. It's not like he's played great when he's been healthy this season either. Much of the skill position talent in Minnesota is either underwhelming, injury-prone or both. The Vikings might not need much offense if their defense continues to play this well, but if there's any regression on that side of the ball, they could be in trouble.

NFC South: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest flaw: Secondary

Secondary Current record: 3-2

The Carolina Panthers are a fun team. Offensively, the trio of Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan can keep them in any game. Defensively, this unit is better than it's given credit for up front. Their secondary, though, might be an issue for the foreseeable future, though, with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, their starting cornerbacks, both on IR.

I'm not sure the Panthers have a true CB1 when healthy (although Horn is very good), and the situation with both Horn and Jackson on IR is pretty brutal. If they can come back healthy, they might be fine, but the Panthers should strongly consider acquiring a depth option if their goal is to compete for a Super Bowl title.

NFC West: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest flaw: Wide receiver durability

Wide receiver durability Current record: 6-0

Ricky Pearsall is out for the year, both Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson are on IR, Deebo Samuel has already missed a game, Mike Evans has been banged up all year, and Brandon Aiyuk is unlikely to ever play with the San Francisco 49ers ever again, yet the team is 6-0 with wins against teams like the Rams, Broncos and Seahawks. On one hand, you can argue that given their record and the fact that the Niners have Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, they're totally fine.

And that wouldn't be outlandish. But on the other hand, both Kittle and McCaffrey are injury-prone, and if either of them were to miss time, who, exactly, can Brock Purdy trust to catch his passes? If Evans can continue to muscle through his Achilles injury, he's someone, but his situation isn't a great one.

The Niners need wide receiver help in the worst way. They've been fine despite all their injuries, but this deficiency, if it's still there, can absolutely catch up to them when it matters most.