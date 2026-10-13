NFL standings and playoff bracket entering Week 6: Separating contenders from pretenders

Five weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season are in the books, and while it's too early to pick a Super Bowl favorite, we're getting a good idea of the teams that are legitimate — and those that aren't. For example, it's fair to doubt a Kyler Murray-led team, but the Minnesota Vikings are undefeated with a dominant defense; they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. On the flip side, the Las Vegas Raiders got off to a hot start but have looked more like the Raiders team we expected of late.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the updated NFL standings heading into Week 6 and try to separate the true contenders from the pretenders.

AFC East standings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Buffalo Bills 4-1 37-34 win at Rams 2. New England Patriots 3-2 45-17 win vs. Raiders 3. New York Jets 2-3 17-12 win vs. Browns 4. Miami Dolphins 0-5 31-24 loss vs. Bengals

Josh Allen completed only 12 passes on Monday Night Football, yet the Buffalo Bills still found a way to outlast the Rams on the road in overtime in Week 5. Buffalo's defense and lack of skill-position talent beyond James Cook (particularly with DJ Moore injured) could hold them back, but Allen's ability to overcome adversity is why Buffalo is in first place in this division and should be favored to win it for now, even over a New England Patriots team that appears to be all the way back after dominating the Raiders.

As for the rest of the division, the New York Jets earned a gritty win in brutal conditions thanks largely to David Bailey, who just broke out in a huge way. The Jets are better than we expected, but the same cannot be said about the Miami Dolphins, who continue to be somewhat competitive but aren't any closer to earning their first win of the year than they were in Week 1.

AFC North standings

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Baltimore Ravens 4-1 30-23 win at Falcons 2. Cleveland Browns 3-2 17-12 loss at Jets 3. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-2 34-22 win vs. Colts 4. Cincinnati Bengals 3-2 31-24 win at Dolphins

It felt as if the Baltimore Ravens were in a brutal spot heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 5, only for them to beat a Falcons team that had been clicking on all cylinders — on the road, and without Lamar Jackson. If that kind of win doesn't show what the Ravens are capable of, I don't know what does.

There's a lot to like about this division as a whole, if we're being honest, which makes sense given the fact that all four teams currently have winning records. The Cleveland Browns' defense continues to impress, Aaron Rodgers is playing better than anyone could've expected for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals just saw Joe Burrow throw four touchdown passes to four different receivers in Miami. The Ravens should be favored in this division, but there's reason to believe all four teams can hang tough.

AFC South standings

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 4-1 19-17 win vs. Eagles 2. Indianapolis Colts 2-3 34-22 loss at Steelers 3. Houston Texans 1-4 26-3 win at Titans 4. Tennessee Titans 0-5 26-3 loss vs. Texans

We go from arguably the best division in football thus far to what might be the worst. The Jacksonville Jaguars are not included in that statement, as they found a way to win yet another game in Week 5 (thanks largely to some Eagles incompetence) and appear to be running away with the South, but what about the rest of this division?

The Indianapolis Colts just allowed 34 points to a Steelers team that was without Michael Pittman Jr. and Rico Dowdle. The Houston Texans finally won a game, but is beating the Tennessee Titans much of an accomplishment? As for the Titans, yikes; they could easily pick No. 1 overall in the upcoming draft. The Jags are legit, but it's hard to believe in anyone else here.

AFC West standings

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Kansas City Chiefs 4-0 BYE 2. Denver Broncos 3-2 23-17 win at Chargers 3. Las Vegas Raiders 3-2 45-17 loss at Patriots 4. Los Angeles Chargers 0-5 23-17 loss vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't play in Week 5, yet they might've been the most impressive team in the AFC West nonetheless. The Raiders were blown out in New England, and while the Denver Broncos were able to get back in teh win column, it took some late-game heroics for their reeling offense to do enough to beat a now 0-5 Los Angeles Chargers team. The Chiefs are probably the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl right now, but can we trust anyone else?

The Broncos should be good, but have looked far from it to date, and it's not as if having Sean Payton call plays changed much of anything in that regard in Week 5. The Raiders got off to a great start and even played the Chiefs tough in Week 4, but their loss in New England felt like a wake-up call. As for the Chargers, it feels like their season is over. It might be the Chiefs and nobody else in this division, which is truly unfortunate.

AFC playoff bracket entering Week 6

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West champ) FIRST ROUND BYE 2. Baltimore Ravens (AFC North champ) 7. Las Vegas Raiders 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South champ) 6. Denver Broncos 4. Buffalo Bills (AFC East champ) 5. New England Patriots

NFC East standings

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. New York Giants 3-1-1 27-27 tie at Commanders 2. Philadelphia Eagles 2-3 19-17 loss at Jaguars 3. Dallas Cowboys 2-3 24-16 loss vs. Buccaneers 4. Washington Commanders 1-3-1 27-27 tie vs. Giants

Is there a single good team in the NFC East? The New York Giants did well to avoid a loss in Week 5, but it's not as if tying a Washington Commanders team that was on the ropes is much of an accomplishment, and injuries continue to derail them. Speaking of injuries: The Philadelphia Eagles are pretty unrecognizable and blew their game in London against the Jags. The Dallas Cowboys had the easiest game of the week on paper, yet it feels like their 24-16 final score was misleading. They should've lost by even more against Tamp's backup quarterback.

John Harbaugh has gotten the most out of the Giants, but can they really win without Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns — especially when the schedule gets tougher? Can the Eagles overcome their injuries to hang around? Can the Cowboys overcome their atrocious defense? Can the Commanders trust Jayden Daniels to stay healthy? Someone has to win this division, but I have no idea who will do so at this time.

NFC North standings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Minnesota Vikings 5-0 23-13 win at Saints 2. Green Bay Packers 3-2 31-7 win vs. Bears 3. Detroit Lions 3-2 45-21 win at Cardinals 4. Chicago Bears 3-2 31-7 loss at Packers

It's time for us to respect the Vikings, who are not only 5-0 but have allowed just 12.8 points per game thus far. Sure, there are some real concerns with this offense, but do they matter when the defense is this good? Plus, once Justin Jefferson and Kyler Murray are healthy for a sustained period, they're bound to click, right? This team feels more and more legitimate by the week.

As for the rest of the division, I have no clue. The Green Bay Packers impressed in Week 5, but they also beat Bears backup Tyson Bagent, who looks overmatched at the NFL level, and it's hard to ignore how bad they looked over the first month of the year. The Detroit Lions can really score, but their defense is an issue. Chicago looked awful in Week 5 and just lost Montez Sweat to a PED suspension, though it's worth noting that Caleb Williams is on the verge of his return, which can change everything.

NFC South standings

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. Carolina Panthers 2-2 BYE 2. Atlanta Falcons 2-3 30-23 loss vs. Ravens 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-4 24-16 win at Cowboys 4. New Orleans Saints 1-4 23-13 loss vs. Vikings

Fittingly, the NFC South is the only division in the NFL without a single team that has a winning record five weeks into the year. The Carolina Panthers might be able to get there with how well Bryce Young has been playing, but this defense has some clear red flags. And I'm not sure I believe in anyone else in this division to even get to .500.

The Atlanta Falcons looked great in Weeks 3 and 4, only to lose to Tyler Huntley at home on Sunday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally won a game, but they're just 1-4 and are still without Baker Mayfield. I still like Tyler Shough, but the New Orleans Saints' defense has looked mostly awful, and it's hard to come back from a 1-4 start. We might be looking at another year of the NFC South's division winner having eight or nine wins at most.

NFC West standings

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Last Result 1. San Francisco 49ers 5-0 32-29 win at Seahawks 2. Seattle Seahawks 3-2 32-29 loss vs. 49ers 3. Los Angeles Rams 2-3 37-34 loss vs. Bills 4. Arizona Cardinals 1-4 45-21 loss vs. Lions

The San Francisco 49ers won their clash of the titans against the Seattle Seahawks, improving to an impressive 5-0 despite another year of ridiculous injuries. The Seahawks are still a very good football team, but with losses in two of their last three games, it's clear they shouldn't be favored over the Niners to win the NFC West — especially after losing to them at home.

As for the rest of this division, the Los Angeles Rams have all the talent in the world, and there was a lot to like about their Week 5 showing (even in a loss). But 2-3 is 2-3, and special teams is a disaster yet again. The Arizona Cardinals won their season opener, but have lost four straight, have already traded Marvin Harrison Jr. and could look to make more moves. I want to say this is a three-horse race, but the Rams have work to do to get into the race, and frankly, so do the Seahawks.

NFC playoff bracket entering Week 6

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM 1. Minnesota Vikings (NFC North champ) BYE 2. San Francisco 49ers (NFC West champ) 7. Chicago Bears 3. New York Giants (NFC East champ) 6. Detroit Lions 4. Carolina Panthers (NFC South champ) 5. Green Bay Packers